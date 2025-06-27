The US housing market is a mess. The cost of insurance and property taxes are wholly unaffordable. The job market for educated, non burger flippers, is abysmal. Gas is still over $4 in many areas, and the US economy is floundering under high interest rates and absurd debt! How much is it costing taxpayers to bomb Somalia daily? Yemen? Syria? Iran? All while completely supporting every single Jewish Israeli?

As a GM at an auto dealer, my son’s bonus’ on sales of foreign cars was slashed to zero to compensate for the tariffs. Trump pledged to offset the tariffs with lower taxes… The tariffs have already been imposed, but the tax rates have remained untouched by the administration (IRS adjusted rates for inflation – not for tariffs).

The ICE vetting is no longer concentrated on gangland – but on ‘many’ private persons who are in the US illegally, including a woman who has lived here for 47 years. There needs to be a redrawing of compassion allowances… Allowing cotton pickers but not people who have lived here and contributed to society for 30-50 years seems a bit recklessly cruel.

Over the last twenty years, the US has killed nearly 1 million citizens in Middle Eastern countries at a cost of $5.8 trillion. Indirect deaths in the Middle East wars ratchet an additional 3.8 million. In 2024 alone, the US military spent roughly $1 Trillion. Yet barracks are wretched hell-holes of mold, rats, and crumbling decay. Always, the justification is to come to the aid and assistance of the country we bomb. Yet we can’t even give our military proper housing or food rations… because there is no money left.

According to RAND, 26% of active duty servicemen are utilizing food banks and/or SNAP to gain food security! Instead, we spend $2.4 billion on one really cool B-2 bomber to level chaos and destruction and applaud. And then supply them to Israel immediately so they can bomb Lebanon yet again. This is NOT America First.

Between 2016 and 2021, the US sent to Somalia $1.395 Billion for ‘Peacekeeping Operations’. Simultaneously we bomb Somalia every day to assure that the country is unable to rise out of poverty and profit from their own resources. For PR purposes, these conflicts, wars and bombing all come under one glorious heading: Counterterrorism. And suddenly all the NGO’s that supported Wars, Neoconservatism, and Democrat hawks are applauding Trumps continuous bomb operations…

The US Economy shrank by .5% the first quarter. The stock market continues upbeat but that has zero impact on 38% of employees who have no stock holdings. A high percentage of financial advisors now require a minimum of $500,000 to create a portfolio. Eliminating the 20-45 year old range of earners. And not one President has taken reality to heart.

The system the US operates under is wholly broken. We are not capitalist. Not a democracy. We are Socialist quickly moving into Marxist/Communist territory as we watch America burn and crumble like Nero. All of us. Despite all the fraud that Musk unveiled, naming names, NGO’s, etc… no one has been arrested. Why? The rogue CIA continues unabated inside Ukraine launching drone attacks on Russia, while Trump says he wants to make deals with Putin. Why? The Department of Education that was supposed to be eliminated issued a budget for FY 2026 of $66.7 billion. The previous budget was $51 billion – an increase of 30%!!

A person making between $48,000 and $103,000 is losing nearly 40% of their taxable earnings to federal, state and social taxes. President Trump ran his campaign on changing that theft. Nothing has happened. Instead bombing other countries indiscriminately to fight terrorism is more important use of that 40% that vanishes into the black book of ‘unaccounted for funds’. In particular, the DoD and Department of State – two agencies which kicked out Musk’s audit. Two agencies which have failed every public audit for a decade or more.

I’m not too old to remember the corruption and fraud were focus points for elimination…and criminal charges. Alas it appears the real criminals that stole billions from US Taxpayers are allowed to skate.

I wonder where Israel is going to get the funds to rebuild the bombed buildings and scrape Gaza?