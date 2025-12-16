Cue Camera! TAKE 1:

Kash Patel is busy today completing a podcast with his ‘girlfriend’ discussing such pressing issues as ‘how do they deal with the commute’ and ‘when did they meet’. Meanwhile, Susie Wiles is doing an interview with ‘Vanity Fair’, a fashion magazine owned by Conde Nast owned by Donald and Samuel Newhouse whose mother’s maiden name was coincidentally – Epstein, discussing her views of the White House Establishment class is dismissed.

In Wiles interview, she was less than kind when speaking of Trump comparing his personality to that of an alcoholic, claiming he is super focused on revenge, nihilistic, proponent of regime change, and ignoring her advice. In addition, she claimed JD Vance ‘never maga’ switch was purely political to gain his VP status. Odd. Of course, the White House is in damage control and claiming her words were taken out of context. But Wiles CHOSE the far left Vanity Fair – no one forced her. Making the entirety of the White House look like some dark comedy routine – Faulty Towers.

Odder still, both influencer democrats and former MAGA’s are united in calling for the bumbling FBI Director and Bondi AG to retire effective immediately. Before the antisemitic Rabbi uses taxpayer funds to create his Department of Antisemitism within the Department of State. This newly created department will work in conjunction with AIPAC and the ADL to determine how to censor and punish social media outlets and any civilian whose opinion transgresses their hodge-podge.

In fact, the US office is not simply tasked with antisemitism in America – they have assumed the Kingly task of stamping it out- GLOBALLY. As such, these poor Zionists need funding to secure the globe. The Department of Homeland Security awarded grants to the tune of $94 million to Jewish NGO’s as of this past June so they can ‘target’ antisemites for punishment and shaming. In 2024, the Federal government allocated $454 million to combat ‘antisemitism. Only Jewish NGO’s Need Apply. Isn’t that racism? Discrimination?

Trump has released payroll numbers that once again clash with ADP payroll system which claims November lost 32,000 jobs, 120,000 of which were small businesses going under. Trump claims – in pure Biden infamy – the US gained 64,000. How can anyone ignore this race to destruction. Who can be more insane? Then there is this Guy:

Netanyahu is making the rounds pounding fists and screaming in rage: “Western leaders would be well advised to heed Israel’s warnings I demand action from them – now.” If it sounds like a threat, that would be because it is a threat. And another when speaking of the Founding of the US, “We brought you into this world and we can take you out….” He is either literally threatening the US Government… and they will all bow and capitulate. Or Netanyahu is stating that he is Satan and America is the seed of Satan. Perhaps both.

Meanwhile Trump has now stated that he will give every American $2,000 if they support his re-election… WHAT? So instead of the Tariff money promised to be delivered early 2026, it is now being used as a bribe to re-elect Trump in 2028 at which point, pardon me, but he will be 83. Not to be outdone, Bessent claims that taxpayers will receive a tax refund of $2,000 on average for their 2025 filing! WOW! Except the average in 2024 was $4,381. Not to mention that a refund merely means – you overpaid. What it is not is a government stipend.

JD Vance. Out and about hollering that the 3 boats Hegseth bombed today were designated narco-terrorists… but can’t tell anyone their names because he has no idea who they ‘were’ given they are now blown to bits. As a result, Trump has named his next victim = Colombia. In particular, a Cartel known as Del Golfo – which I found rather funny. They are charged with making golf balls that slice of their own accord via a chip that controls their spin. Nah. They distribute cocaine and all their Leaders are either dead or in prison.

Colombia has been a well known cartel country since the CIA infiltrated back in the 1960’s for the purpose of taking over the drug trade. So, if all their leaders are imprisoned, the CIA is running the show and Trump is simply providing them with a designated bad guy to blame in order to deflect from the CIA Drug-Runners. But don’t tell anyone – because it’s all a Big Secret.

The positive to all this is that social media is erupting. More and more people are understanding exactly what has happened and they are peezed off. Perhaps Netanyahu’s declaration is that given Israel has lost the PR campaign and is viewed as a global pariah, he intends to take America and Europe down with him. The means? Insanity. But he can only take down governments because The People don’t share the insanity for the most part. People have been wholly unjustly misrepresented by a handful of Loony Tunes. I have yet to see any of these Tunes – ever. They are a small minority who are given 95% of the press coverage.