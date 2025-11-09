The Shut-Down. The longest since they began in 1980 is now in it’s 40th day at a cost of $17 billion. Furloughs mean everyone is on paid vacation. The House of representatives has been in session 87 days. For Congress, 118 days of in-session work is typical. This is considered a ‘full-time’ job. By comparison, there are 250 workdays for the ‘common man’ after giving 11 holidays. Congress works less than half-time. They have zero incentive to break the Federal shut-down. Instead, they take their vacations to Israel boasting of their Zionist ideology wherein Jesus Christ was no one of importance.

750,000 federal employees have been furloughed, millions of Americans go without food subsidies, and air travel is disrupted across the country while, yawn, Congress gets paid to not work. The economy is teetering and Trump thinks the best actions to take right now are to bomb Nigeria while giving more $$$ billions to Israel so they can bomb Lebanon. Lockheed Martin has nothing to sell and inventory is plummeting within Trump’s War Industry. Bailout on the horizon.

But the biggest egregious decision was to allow the US Military active duty personnel who scrape a living – not being paid. The ripple effect is that those who service the military bases here and abroad are not getting paid including food services, construction, maintenance and logistics … Given the vast extant of EO’s Trump has implemented, including those which are implemented questionably, it is odd a solution has not been employed given as a nation we are exposed. Considered a state of emergency.

The UPS McDonnell Douglas, manufactured by Boeing, crash has been determined to be a result of one of the engines ‘falling off’. The plane had been grounded undergoing maintenance for six weeks – and the engine just fell off killing 14 and causing massive ground damage. Why is Boeing still in business?

Boeing aircraft have been involved in nearly 6,000 aviation accidents and incidents, with 415 resulting in fatalities. These accidents have caused over 9,000 deaths in total. Specific models, like the Boeing 737, have been involved in hundreds of accidents. Not pilot error – but defective plan. There are only two companies that produce full size passenger jets; Airbus and Boeing. A monopoly and its ramifications. Boeing is still operating at a deficit because we have ‘no alternative’.

Nearly 40% of Boeing’s revenue comes from the Federal Government, ie, US Taxpayers. The CEO compensation for 2023 was $32.8 million. Executive bonuses were 56% of their salary while Boeing reported yet another loss. After taxpayers foot the bill, Boeing sells commercial aircraft to South Korea, Japan, UK and Uzbekistan. Military sales are to Poland, Germany, Canada and of course – Israel. A Friendship with Benefits.

Trump touting the Great Yuge Economy states that 401-k’s are all way up because the market has done so well during his tenure. The average rate of return ranges from 5% for conservative investments to 8% for aggressive. 2023 saw a significant increase after the Pandemic collapse. Any longer Trump’s comments regarding the US Economy, are wholly contrived, as in False. No evidence to support his statements.

Illusion – the hand of the magician – is now mainstream.

The BIG campaign to whittle down the number of federal departments and employees has led to a decline of 0% and 1% respectively. The number of civilian employees of the federal government is estimated to be roughly 276,000 in addition to the 2.313 million. NGO’s continue to thrive backed by US Taxpayer funding which should have been eliminated day ONE. Defenders of Trump citing the bitter line, ‘he inherited Biden’s mess’, fail to note the vast majority of these issues are decades old and given Trump had 4+ years during the Biden Regime to put together the ways and means for Bills, EO’s, eliminations, firings, criminal indictments, etc… to be initiated, it becomes quite apparent that NOTHING was researched. NOTHING.

A Business Plan is necessary for a person or group of persons to apply for a loan. No approval – no money. Every incoming President should be required to put forth a business plan before being elected. An Independent Committee should be responsible for evaluating the Plan either accepting it in whole or rejecting it in whole. Said committee would be held liable if they approve a Plan that is without merit – like Auditors.