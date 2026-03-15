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Anthony Aaron's avatar
Anthony Aaron
5h

Nothing shows up anywhere on the web about this -- other than here and your regular site …

Not sure what to do about it … sounds like false reporting, though … but, who knows …

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1 reply by Helena Glass
Joe Van Steenbergen's avatar
Joe Van Steenbergen
5h

As a retired Marine, can I ask for a bit more on what happened? I don't recall us having such a code, but I've been retired for a good many years.

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1 reply by Helena Glass
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