US MARINE Code of Ethics Verbal Assaults on Grandmother
A Marine Code of Ethics that gives Marines the right to attack and threaten a grandmother over a social media post is Psychotic narcissism
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Nothing shows up anywhere on the web about this -- other than here and your regular site …
Not sure what to do about it … sounds like false reporting, though … but, who knows …
As a retired Marine, can I ask for a bit more on what happened? I don't recall us having such a code, but I've been retired for a good many years.