Scrolling thru Twitter I came across a video of RFK, Jr. telling Congress that the Covid vaccines were actually developed by the DoD and given to Pfizer and Moderna so they would appear to be from Big Pharma which is why Big Pharma was given the ‘no liability’ clause. The video disappeared, was purged from my repost, and has since been deleted.

Trump takes a bow for making Operation Warp Speed one of his most definitive moments in history. He continues to completely ignore the fact that these vaccines have caused not just adverse events and death but the recurrence of CoVid in individuals. Sometimes lasting for weeks.

An NIH study of Soldiers early in the vax administration (December 2020 thru August 2021 – although published in June 2021) determined that Myocarditis had developed among 24 recipients within 4 days. The study’s authors questioned whether myocarditis should be considered an ‘adverse event’ and reportable. The conclusion was to Not Include the findings. The authors came from the Navy, Army, Marines, and Mayo Clinic.

The Military Health System is a part of the DoD, not the Department of Health under Kennedy, Jr. The two heads within the Military Health System are ‘Acting – not yet confirmed’ which includes; Dr. Stephen Ferrara and Dr. David Smith. Smith is a certified Physician Executive, and Ferrara came from the CIA.

Operation Warp Speed was first commanded by Moncef Slaoui, and later by General Gustave Perna. Moncef’s background at Glaxo Smith Kline came to an end abruptly after a career of administering vaccines to African children as trials. General Perna has no medical training whatsoever but was assigned as the head of the US Army Material Command – which includes oversight over the “Chemical Weapons Stockpile” at Redstone Arsenal.

Fort Detrick took center stage as a possible breeding ground for CoVid as a bioweapon. Given the US signed a pinky-swear agreement to never again create bioweapons in a 1972 Geneva Protocol agreement wherein all such weapons would be destroyed. Obviously that was not the case. Israel never signed.

77 years ago, the US Army built the Dugway Proving Ground outside Salt Lake City as their top secret bioweapons lab. It is still operational and has had more than a fair share of ‘accidents’. It is secured by special access airspace that covers 207 by 122 miles – the largest in the US. In 1968, 6200+ sheep were found dead after Dugway released Nerve Agent VX. The Army denied using the Agent despite autopsies revealed this was the cause of the sheep deaths.

In 2015, the Dugway Lab shipped truckloads of live samples of the Anthrax Virus to various locations across the country – for a decade before the activity was reported. The installation has been dubbed Area 52 given its security and speculation regarding its bioweapon agenda which it claims is for peaceful counter-measures not offensive weaponry.

Years later, the DoD announced that this facility routinely used airborne bioweapons in the vicinity of the town of Dugway whose population is now a mere 342 people vs 2356 in 1970.

When Russia first attacked Ukraine, one of the drivers was 52 US Bioweapon Labs littered across the country – illegally. A claim ultimately supported by Victoria Nuland in her very best Hillaryesque style of ‘so what’ while speaking before a Senate Foreign Relations Committee, March 2022! Nuland claimed that the DoD was concerned that after locating the bioweapon labs, Russia would gain control to their top secret illegal activities… The US embassy in Ukraine had stated that they fund research programs in Ukraine that work on the “world’s most dangerous pathogens”.

And once again the US was caught in a horrific lie regarding a Treaty they never upheld or intended to uphold signed more than 50 years prior.

Walter Reed Army Institute of Research conducts vaccine research in conjunction with Pfizer, Moderna, Sanofi, Merck, NIH and others on HIV, Malaria and coronviruses. Unlike Pharma, the various Military departmental research and trials are not nearly as heavily regulated in terms of trials which are conducted on ‘volunteer soldiers’.

Earlier this August, Kennedy, Jr. cancelled 22 contracts worth $500 million for mRNA research.

The Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) was created in 2006. It works in conjunction with the Gates Foundation, Wellcome and the Nova Nordisk Foundations. CARB-X is a nonprofit global partnership which is developing new ‘products’ to fight anticipated future bacterial infections with a host of new vaccines and pharma 3 pages long. Indicating the possible next Pandemic – bacteria.

IF NIH and the military did in fact develop CoVid and the military also aided or fully developed the vaccines for Big Pharma, we should not be surprised given the Rockefeller Institute initiated the first Pandemic using soldiers as their test subjects in what was erroneously dubbed The Spanish Flu – which was the outcome of bacterial pneumonia as a side effect of the Rockefeller vaccine.

Another note; from 2016 to 2020, BARDA’s Director, Rick Bright, appointed by Trump was removed after he claimed the hydroxychloroquine use for CoVid was dangerous and vaccines were the only true cure. Bright had previously worked for the Gates Foundation, WHO, CDC, and HHS. He is now working for the Rockefeller Foundation…