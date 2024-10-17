When every bit of news is about insulting two people vying for the presidency, it likely means there are events currently happening for which the media is silent. Politico keeps insinuating The October Surprise is imminent. The hurricanes and assassination attempts were simple lead ins to what is still being planned. Of course, it isn’t really a surprise given it is concocted – but that’s a part of their play acting Gamut.

Macron is suddenly making anti-Israel comments. The true Israeli war includes the genocide of both Ukrainians and Arabs. Biden has traveled to Germany for a non-meeting presence. The UK is in frantic mode as it awaits the US election results in order to know what to do next while Starmer meets with the Rothschilds. Germany is in a recession. Mexico’s new president is a female Jewess in a Catholic gang world. Trudeau continues to set fire to Canada’s forests. And, Child trafficking has doubled in the last 4 years.

In South Korea, the education system includes studying the Talmud and Torah. Their view of Jews is that they are a superior race. During the Korean War, the UN established hundreds of Jewish settlements in Seoul. Many of them are US military personnel and their families living at the Yongsan Army Base. In 2008, Rabbi Litzman and his wife organized the first Chabad House in Seoul because the only place Jews could receive their meals and services was at the military base.

The same UN that helped Israel establish its colonies, is now a Israeli pariah organization. Netanyahu wants it destroyed because their purpose has been served and they are no longer useful.

A true October Surprise would be for the Handlers to come out of their cowardly hiding places and announce their Coup over the White House, Military, and Government Agencies. America – a Jewish Nation.

At this point “WWIII” almost seems too cliché. It would hardly be a surprise. A surprise is something we DON’T anticipate. Such as a US Military takeover of – the US. As Ron Paul has revealed, on September 27, 2024, the DoD issued a revision to the Directive 5240.01: Basically, it authorizes the US military, its affiliates, NGO’s and other contractors to engage with state and local agencies in the event of they determine “Lives Are In Danger”.

3.3(2)(c): "Assistance in responding with assets with potential for lethality, or any situation in which it is reasonably foreseeable that providing the requested assistance may involve the use of force that is likely to result in lethal force, including death or serious bodily injury.”

This also allows animals and drones to be used to enforce lethal force. The Directive did not go thru Congress. It essentially nationalizes all state, local and civilian agencies and puts them under the authority of the Secretary of State, Attorney General, Director of National Intelligence, the DoD, contracted Mercenaries, and NGO’s. The original order as facilitated by EO 12333 was based on “foreign threats” while this Directive extends it to US civilians.

This would indicate that the October Surprise will be in November to quash disobedience resulting from the Election outcome. This issuance applies to all Defense Intelligence Components when providing intelligence assistance to law enforcement agencies or other civil authorities.

The Rothschild Economist is predicting a Harris win. While predictions are somewhat comical when coming from any other source, The Economist is the ruling authority of causing things to happen. Which may be the precursor to a military coup via Directive 5240.01 to quell Maga’s.

In EITHER event, it would be prudent to supply yourself with necessities.