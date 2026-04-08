Helena’s Substack

Helena’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
EleniX's avatar
EleniX
11m

......the common denominator in war is Israel * Jewish money changers *...so bleeding obvious that any normal resolution should start from the stark reality of this this point...

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Helena Glass · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture