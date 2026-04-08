Trump has announced that 100,000 troops stationed across Europe will come back to the US to punish Europe for not bombing Iran. Additionally, given many bases in the Middle East were leveled, as in completely uninhabitable, leaving those 30,000+ troops to be reassigned as well. Where will they go? US bases have been in various stages of extremely uninhabitable to barely habitable due to mold, dirty water, and lack of repairs or maintenance. As a result, soldiers share housing, while others seek affordable off-base shelter. So where exactly will Trump and Hegseth put an additional 130,000 soldiers?

Will European bases be abandoned? Germany alone hosts 20 bases housing 35,000 troops. The threats continue while the logistics are not considered. The bases across Europe were established as central to bomb Middle East and African countries as a Defense hub. Defense has been renamed War by Trump. Because the only country America ‘defends’ is Israel.

The entire concept of NATO is no longer relevant and hasn’t been for decades. Getting out of NATO was actually one of Trump’s original campaign promises… In essence, our military really has no purpose because purpose is written as War. If we bring home troops, put them to work ‘building’ - housing, roads, bridges, running farms, mitigating climate disasters, giving their lives purpose. Giving them respect. Allowing them integrity. Supporting honor.

The US Military spends millions on unused office buildings. Wasting money for absolutely no reason. They don’t negotiate leases, they pay top dollar, driving up the market. AI will ultimately destroy commercial real estate. A given statistic. Mitigate what is inevitable. Office buildings are easily convertible into housing units. Unused land on bases are now open on the private market for building data centers. Other bases are abandoned due to hazardous waste; asbestos and lead paint. Bulldoze them!

The underuse of the military is criminal. While their routine is guided by ‘war readiness’ they could instead be productively used to rebuild a decaying country. Returning pride to what has become a pariah enterprise. Hegseth hired an additional 30,000 troops. Why? Prepping for War?

Today, the newest saving face dilemma is Israel broke the peace deal within minutes of its announcement sending over 200 bombs into Lebanon and killing 254 people within less than an hours time. Defying Trump. Defying the Deal. And announcing that he never agreed to anything – and is not a party to the Peace. Trump has options: 1) move all troops out of the Middle East and let Israel and Iran duke it out alone. 2) lie and claim Iran broke the deal -. 3) lie and claim the peace deal never included Lebanon.

Unfortunately, Trump has a vested interest in Gaza, had vested interests in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE, and is all over the Epstein Files which Israel is using to completely destroy Trump’s narcissistic ‘legacy’. In Trump-World money is everything. It supersedes family, America, Americans, and just about everything – except Trump’s obsession with being the Greatest President Ever in the history books. Which is why he requires his name prominent on monuments, arches, ballrooms, concert halls, dollar bills, etc…

Right Now Israel has Trump chained. Hegseth lied to The People about the rescue operation. Many more soldiers have died than the White House figure of 15. The wounded are not even counted. Bases are flattened and the War is one ginormous veritable failure. Yes-men Generals do NOT win wars, they create them. In an attempt to regain some semblance of posterity, Trump was going to announce his dropping out of NATO to punish Europe.

Now Trump faces a failed peace deal and a closed Strait yet again while already capitulating that Iran could charge $2 million per passage. Clawing out of this massive hole is going to require – TRUTH.

It is quite possible the entire Military could call Mutiny. The Pentagon is likely in a frenzy closing down any potential leaks of Truth while ascertaining a means and way of saving face for Trump. Which does not seem likely. Iran’s talented media ops continue to release their LEGO version of what is actually happening in contrast to Hegseth, Leavitt, and Trump. Influencers are mocked. JD Vance, the anointed Catholic, is lying thru his teeth – and EVERYONE KNOWS IT!

The Feeds that were CIA and DoD propaganda have lost the PR War. Italy’s Meloni is raging about lost oil, the UK, Germany and France are close behind with rationing expected. And in that sense, Iran has already won. Europe wants to wholly abandon any relationship with America in order to plead for Iran’s mercy. Putin shakes his head. Jinping gives that barest hint of a smile. And Trump’s Zionist financiers are screaming for him to do something!

Trump tweets. Leaving behind a trail of evidence for each Lie. Leaving troops in harms way. Abandoning his duty as Commander and Chief. Hegseth is lost in his limbo world of denial – leaving 50,000 US troops in the Middle East as potential fodder from both Israeli and Iranian fire. General Dan Caine is mumbling incoherently. And Plan B was apparently never discussed. They have NO PLAN B. Which is why Hegseth fired some 20 to 30 Generals – they demanded strategy and Hegseth demanded ‘wing it’.

BRING OUR TROOPS HOME TO BUILD instead of DESTROY!