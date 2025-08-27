Helena’s Substack

Helena’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Welch's avatar
Robert Welch
8h

" Such is our 'republic'. A failed civilization "

( And you proceed to thoroughly go in detail one way in which this is happening )

But, of course, our republic will fail, along with all the others over the course of history.

When a planet lives in fear, not love, this is inevitable. Any system will fail because people

will find a way to corrupt it, steal from it, manipulate it to their wants. By definition this has

to happen. When one doesn't do unto others as one would have them do unto oneself, then

lying, cheating, stealing, and all the other fear adjectives one can name come into play. The bias is fear and the language of fear gets spoken. The ultimate goal of this reality is complete control and domination over the planet......

To solve this, people just have to start living in love and make the huge transition over time. Otherwise, the future doesn't just look bleak, it will be bleak. I don't understand how people can not see this. We're like fish in water, our water being fear......

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Helena Glass and others
Mark R. Elsis's avatar
Mark R. Elsis
3h

Dear Helena

Excellent. I will publish on Thursday.

Mark

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Helena Glass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture