Netanyahu is in Washington to discuss with Trump what to do with 2 million Palestinians. You can’t load 2 million people on planes. Even a military transport can only hold 300 troops. Even a cruise line can only hold a few thousand. Perhaps they thought more would die so they wouldn’t need to have this discussion. But the fact remains – where will these terrorist governments dispose of 2 million humans?

Three countries have declared a willingness to take in Palestinians; Ethiopia, Indonesia and Libya. For a Price. The Price will be paid by American Taxpayers. There are already 2 million Palestinian refugees in Jordan for which US Taxpayers foot the bill on behalf of Israel to the tune of $1.5 billion per year. Turkey rakes in $100 million annually from the US alone for Syrian refugees plus an additional $600+ million for gravy. The US initiates the war so the Military Industrial Complex reaps the reward, and then Taxpayers are left to foot the bill for the aftermath.

Such is our ‘republic’. A failed civilization.

Of course, the Taxpayer funds do not go directly to the refugees but become severely diluted through the NGO’s which take their ‘fair share’ first. The Gaza Humanitarian Fund established via President Trump has been cited by the UN for gross war crimes noting 1400 have been killed and another 4,000 injured while attempting to gain access to FOOD. While the death rate from starvation continues to climb now averaging over 100 per week.

While the media side-steps the obvious, the agenda was well observed from the beginning – all Palestinians must be ‘removed’ by any means necessary to begin the Project. To which President Trump and Jared Kushner have a financial stake through Phoenix Financial Ltd.

October 2024, shares of Phoenix were listed at $4,065 – today those shares are worth $12,300 – a 300% profit. Phoenix Financial has financed and insured construction projects throughout illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank and the Syrian Golan Heights. Jared’s firm, Affinity, owns roughly 10% of Phoenix shares.

The second largest shareholder if AP Investments III based in the UK whose two officers include American, John Winston Gale (previously known as Jack Gale), and UK Chair, Syed Asad Naqvi. Naqvi and Gale are affiliated as Director of 6 companies, all operating at the same UK address, all created September 12, 2024. Jack Gale is listed as an investor at Affinity Partners – ie Kushner. He came from Morgan Stanley and Lehman despite FINRA claiming he never achieved any licensure.

November 2024, Belenus Lux FARL sold its controlling interest in Phoenix for $173 million. The transaction was directed exclusively at unnamed “qualified investors of the UK” directed thru Jeffries Group CEO, Richard Handler.

Affinity partners include Qatar, UAE and the Saudi’s. Which would explain their reluctance to assist the Palestinians.

President Trump claims the government is taking equity stakes in public companies, the most recent being a 10% stake in Intel for $8.9 billion in Taxpayer funds. Today, Commerce Secretary, Lutnick, claimed Trump was considering stakes in defense and munition companies such as Lockheed Martin which makes 97% of its revenue off US Taxpayer funding thru the DoD.

Criticized by some in Congress, technically, if Taxpayers are funding the entirety of a corporation and profits are not shared with Taxpayers – that is ‘theft’. Either stop funding them, or give Taxpayers the Profits while eliminating excessive executive salaries and pensions completely. In 2024, Lockheed CEO, James Taiclet received a total compensation package of $23.75 million.

How these moves impact ‘shareholders’ has yet to be disseminated. However, as is standard practice, State Street, Vanguard and Blackrock own over 31% of Lockheed.

Given Trump’s comment some months ago about America controlling Gaza once the Palestinians have been extinguished from their land would appear to involve Affinity Partners as the main benefactor while US Taxpayers will likely foot the entire bill for the rebuild reconstruction.

Will Gaza thus become a US colony? While Taxpayers pay not just for its reconstruction but also for the cost to host its 2 million refugees in the three designated countries? It is estimated to take roughly 10 years to finalize the rebuild with a bill of $500 Billion. The source? Tariffs absorbed by Americans while Kushner's Affinity reaps thee rewards...