USAID has been working through local, international, and U.S. NGOs to strengthen Haiti's economy, build the capacity of Haitian institutions, improve democratic processes and the rule of law, and raise living standards to support long-term development and stability. –

There are over 9,000 NGO’s helping Haiti… including IRC (International Rescue Committee) founded by communists in 1933. The IRC is funded by the Four Separate Departments in the US Government, including USAID, as well as by the UK and EU. Obviously the funding for Haiti – is benefiting the gangs. 2024 – the US claims it sent over $100 million. US hurricane victims? Nothing.

After 9-11, the stated purpose of the IRC in the US was to increase immigration. As of 2020, the last time they filed their Form 990 – net assets were $304 million on income of $970 million. Within the US, all funds were directed to refugees/illegal immigrants.

USAID website: “Addressing security and goodwill in over 100 countries”. They do NOT cover aid to Americans – only refugees. Their audited 2023 financial report indicates that of the 37 audit recommendations created over the decades – to date they completed 7.

The US is literally funding the collapse of countries world wide: Namibia, Haiti, Afghanistan, Nicaragua… are noted. Colombia’s Navy transports refugees from Venezuela and Nicaragua to Mexico where they complete their journey to the US via a slew of “Catholic Charities” all paid for by US Taxpayers. Since 2017, The US Government has given Colombia nearly $2 billion – and this is how it is used. The money is sourced thru the State Department. The number of Venezuelan refugees being resettled – 3.2 million.

The Exchange? While the US is being recreated as a foreign country – foreign countries are being ravaged for their resources by the US, including Nicaragua, Colombia, Haiti, Afghanistan, Syria, and more. Haiti was the same in 2010 when Hillary illegally absconded with thousands of children who were never seen again and the gold mines were confiscated and given to her brother. This is the OTHER HALF of the Deal within which inserted puppet governments are awarded a tythe. A mafia style reparation.

Within the USAID financial statements there are 2 outstanding bond guarantees with Israel, one of which has been on the books since 1993. No payments are made, no interest is paid and together the principal and interest = $4,642,000,000. These loans were made to support the costs of Israeli settlers moving from Russia, Ukraine, Poland, Ethiopia, etc… to Israel.

As of FYE 2023, USAID Net Position was $36,662,500,000 of Unexpended Appropriations. The budget for 2024 was $63.1 Billion. The money went to illegal immigrants, Ukraine, and likely – Israel. Unlike every other government reports, financials for USAID are not built to reveal actual costs – but instead claim ‘categories’ , such as: Health, Humanitarian Aid, Peace. There is no breakdown of costs at all for audit purposes.

In addition to funds warranted directly to USAID, the Agency also receives allocation transfers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), Commodity Credit Corporation, the Executive Office of the President, and the State Department. Much like a Ponzi scheme.

Additional financing sources for USAID’s various credit programs and trust funds include amounts obtained through collection of guaranty fees, permanent indefinite borrowing authority from the U.S. Treasury, proceeds from the sale of overseas real property acquired by USAID, and advances from foreign governments and international organizations.

The recipients of funding include: World Food Program – UN, administered by Cindy McCain, Unicef, International Organization for Migration, World Health, Food & Agriculture etc… totaling $13.6 billion – where does the other 78% of funding go? We don't know because their transparency is more opaque than transparent. On a footnote, the financials state that USAID has had difficulties with non-US NGO’s in Ukraine committing fraud and corruption and that money cannot be accurately accounted for.

The Ukraine government claims it needs $5 billion per month to operate. Exports for 2024 aggregated $30.7 billion on imports of $51.2 billion – deficit spending = $20.5 billion. Not a good hedge – but then the newly reorganized BlackRock and other Bond Issues are paying 36% interest for which US Taxpayers foot the bill when we give our money to the till, aka, the IRS.

While Social Security is broke. Money is flying from agency to agency and NGO to NGO. And despite HHS sitting on unexpended appropriations of $942 Billion as of September 30, 2023, new appropriations never take this into account – nor do the auditors make any reference to this accountability. KPMG is the auditor for ALL government agencies.

FY Spending By US Government FY 2024 = $6.3 trillion on receipts of $4.4 trillion. This number will likely be correct 2-3 times before the end of the year.