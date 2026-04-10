The Prosecution for the State vs Tyler Robinson has released a few of their bombshell evidence as gathered by Kash Patel’s FBI when conducting the investigation into Charlie Kirk’s murder:

A fragment from the bullet supposedly found inside Charlie that cannot forensically be traced to the gun deemed the murder weapon belonging to Tyler Robinson. A complete handwritten confession that details every nuance of the investigation as reported by the media vis Kash Patel’s statements. Except the handwritten note was apparently destroyed before the FBI found it, so utilizing ‘aggressive interview’ techniques’, per Kash Patel, the FBI was able to reconstruct the note and provide it in text format for the Prosecution. One week after the FBI gained access to all passwords and correspondence on the computer belonging to his roommate, Lance Twiggs via a warrant. The fact that only a fragment of the bullet was found in Kirks body despite no exit wound suggests the impossible. The bolt-action rifle is thus no longer viable within a reasonable doubt. Grainy footage of a guy climbing an outdoor staircase reveals a guy that looks kind of like Tyler – but key descriptions are missing; the man/boy climbing the stairs has very thin peg legs and no visible lips – contrary to Tyler’s physique. Again – reasonable doubt prevails.

The FBI continues to stonewall statistics by simply not reporting data on their website while making claims of arrests that can’t be verified. Last summer Patel announced the FBI had arrested 8,629 violent gang members across the country in collaboration with US Marshalls, Indian Reservation police, local sheriffs and city police departments. Of course, collaboration is good, but to take all the credit as an FBI Operation is rather benign. Every press release by the FBI gives the impression this was an FBI win with exact same – Script. Giving the appearance of the scripts given during the Biden Regime.

The newest Big Leaker announced across the Scriptlines is Courtney Williams, a former Special Op employee who, during the Biden Administration, is charged with leaking classified Military Secrets. While said specifics of said secrets are not revealed, it is known Williams leaked evidence of widespread sexual and gender harassment by her peers.

Normally that would be classified as Whistleblower testimony. But Patel may be scrapped and needs to enhance his profile. WHY? The real leaker of military tactics was released by an Israeli Journalist with close ties to Netanyahu. WILLIAMS - is the scapegoat to protect ISRAEL.

FBI CAVEAT: The FBI collaborated with the Bureau of Justice Statistics to develop comprehensive methodologies and establish the estimation process for NIBRS. When accessing their Tool identifying different crimes by state, the input has not been updated since 2022. https://cde.ucr.cjis.gov/LATEST/webapp/#/pages/explorer/crime/nibrs-estimates.

When downloading their source data into an excel spreadsheet, the data is as of 2024. The population represented in NYC was just over 4,000 with 13 violent crimes… For the entire YEAR! This is how they make their “Crime Data” fit their narrative – Creative LYING and ILLEGAL FALSIFICATION of Data.

It is no different than a survey of preselected partners numbering 1,000 claimed to be representative of 340 million people in polls, surveys, and fraudulent data. The Mantra - Data is too difficult to assimilate, therefore – just Wing-It!

We have awoken in a world wherein nothing we are told by our government and media is Truth. The Last Tweet by Edward Snowden January 2025: “It’s quite simple, Senator: if you’re more upset at the whistleblower than you are at the lawbreaking they revealed, you’re not in a position to be questioning anybody’s judgment.” That government that caused Snowden to flee America and seek asylum in Russia has only expanded exponentially over the last 13 years. Not just in surveillance, but in crashing every aspect of a person’s life and livelihood within a split second.

What really happened to Charlie Kirk? Seth Rich? Gary Webb? John Barnett and Joshua Dean executed Boeing whistleblowers? Edward Snowden is the lucky one – he escaped America’s rogue ‘justice system’. The paid Influencers of Social Media sites have desecrated Truth that much further into fiction with tall tales scripted for them for one purpose – to deceive.

There is only ONE agent whose sole purpose is to deceive – satan. His minions cavort and manipulate – however, because it is scripted, because Mossad has claimed in interviews they Rule the World as a stage for their acts for their plays for their scripts for their conquests – it is a fair analysis that the Mossad is satanic. And the Influencers are stage characters who have no soul.

John Barnetts death was ruled a suicide despite his fingerprints NOT being found on the gun. Charlie Kirks autopsy report was never released to the public. Seth Rich’s FBI file remains classified and is not available for the public. Gary Webb died by TWO gunshots to the head – still classified as suicide. This is the American government. Not some rogue communist Bolshevik regime occupied by Stalin.

And here we have – in the midst of the most egregious war and genocide across the Middle East – Trump posting a rendering of his Triumphal Arche to be built in his legacy of WAR, Death, Genocide, and CHAOS – because monuments and awards and accolade and praise are the Valley of the Dolls in the World according to Trump.