As President Trump attempts to sway Zelenskky and the European leaders on a Peace Deal, he is sending war troops to Venezuela. As a result, 1.4 million militia military have been ordered to stand ready… The supposed purpose is the accusation that Maduro is directly in control of the drug cartels – particularly those sending Fentanyl into the US. In reality, Trump is the new CIA and coups are their forte. Trump wants Juan Guaido.

Whether Maduro is legitimate of not should be of no consequence to the US. Given our own corrupt elections, we have no ground to stand on in interfering with other countries – many of which have corrupt elections as well.

Guaido was a student activist during the Chavez presidency and became a founding member of the political party, Popular Will. A progressive, socialist ideology, Popular Will was funded by the International Republican Institute (IRI) and the International Democrat Institute (IDI). Both Institutes are subsets of National Endowment For Democracy the hard left Soros Global Coup Makers. With which President Trump is now in complete alignment.

Damon Wilson is the current CEO and President. His focus is globalization, enlarging NATO, and collapsing Russia under the illusion of ‘democracy’. The same NED which recently brought Victoria Nuland onto their Board of Directors.

In other words, Guaido was a Deep State project of NED and President Trump is once again on board with the Matrix. Maduro is correct in his appraisal of Guaido as a puppet guilty of treason. NED works extensively in Ukraine and Moldova, the source and the secondary source for all grain train transport feed for the European trafficking cartel. That feed being children and organs. While calling both China and Russia ‘authoritarian’ states which still need to be successfully ‘couped’. Leaving open once again the potential for Trump to play a hard court left turn on the Ukraine peace deal through Zelenskky.

The concept that Maduro represents the Venezuelan gangs is about discreditation without evidence in order to validate a military takeover. It is no more realistic than accusing El Salvador’s President, Bukele, of representing the gangs. In actuality, the Deep State is active and operational via President Trump. And coups are ongoing.

The Cartel of the Suns is a Venezuelan military junta. The Sun’s phenomenon began when Colombian drugs began to enter into Venezuela from corrupt border units and the "rot moved its way up the ranks". But the Colombian Cartel is run by the CIA, so we now have the CIA fighting for control of the trafficking in Venezuela with Trump’s assistance.

The allegations against the Venezuelan military actually arose when Chavez was president in the 1990’s. The source of much of the ‘information’ regarding the military connections to the cartel came from Vice News. Vice News was used as the main source of allegations against Syria’s Assad, Iran’s Ayatollah, as well as the Israel-Palestinian genocide – Vice is pro-Israel.

In 2023, Vice News filed for bankruptcy and was bought by Soros Fund Management, Monroe Capital and Fortress Investment Group. Full circle.

Today, Trump sent 3 warships to patrol the waters outside of Venezuela with 4,000 military personnel onboard. A clear threat to Venezuela’s sovereignty and against International Law. The primary source of Fentanyl, as I have reiterated before, is TEVA Pharma right here in America.

As the political fallout strikes keep pummeling Netanyahu, Trump decided to enter the fray by claiming Netanyhu is a ‘war hero’ – and then adding, he is also a war hero – unacknowledged… Neither man wears a uniform. Neither participate in any combat. The message of self-adulation is clearly on par with moralistic nihilism. And the tenuity of the Ukraine deal becomes ever more unstable with Trump demanding the next meeting to be sans-Trump. When it fails – he will be absolved.

Striking Venezuela may involve their oil platforms. Currently, in addition to Venezuela operating off the coast, En-Italy, Repsol-Spanish and Chevron-American are tapping the oil reserves of Venezuela which are declared the largest proven reserves in the world. That would be the rationale for the coup …