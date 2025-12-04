THE rhetoric coming out of the White House is at fever pitch to try and justify the illegal slaughter of men on boats in Venezuelan waters. The reason for the rhetoric is clear – they haven’t the evidence and need to manufacture a new scenario – the latest being ‘Hezbollah’. ‘ISIS’, ‘Iran’ and a convicted drug cartel boss, Hugo Carvajal. Carvajal is currently rotting in a Federal Prison and coincidentally penned a letter that is his ‘get out of jail free card’.

Carvajal’s nickname is ‘Little Chicken’. He’ll say or do anything to protect himself. He’ll sell his own mother if it means he can be free. A cocaine trafficker he was first accused in 2008 of collaborating with FARC, Colombia’s guerilla cartel. The CIA didn’t like Carvajal intervening in their Colombia drug cartel and issued an arrest warrant. In 2019, Carvajal called for a military coup in Venezuela supporting Trump’s and Israel’s insert, Juan Guaido. Maduro cited him for treason, degraded his 2 star military status and Carvajal fled to Spain.

Carvajal was extradited to New York in 2023 and pled not guilty. June 2025, one week before his trail he pled guilty under speculation that a plea deal had been made with the caveat that he out Maduro. Now, suddenly, Carvajal has written a ‘letter’ that highlights every single point Trump uses to defend initiating a coup in Venezuela and confiscating their vast resources. The Letter reads like a US CIA operative wrote every detail so as to support Rubio’s false allegations. Throughout the indictment, before extradition, Carvajal argued that the entire case against him was politically motivated.

Notations on letter: Carvajal left Venezuela in 2019 not 2017 as per the letter. The indictment reiterates cocaine not fentanyl as his offense. He was not a member of tren de aragua as per the letter, per the indictment he was of the Cartel de Los Soles. Throughout his fight against extradition from Spain to America he fought and appealed his case more than 4 times claiming he was NOT guilty and the evidence was circumstantial. His sentencing was scheduled for October 2025. As of today no sentencing has taken place...

In addition, there is the tiny detail that Venezuela does not manufacture and sell fentanyl – they deal in cocaine. Like Colombia. The fentanyl manufacturer of the world is TEVA Pharma. But they are immune given they are Israeli.

Laura Ingraham defends the assassinations citing The Law of Armed Conflict. But the Law of Armed Conflict is about humanitarianism, ie protecting civilians – like the Palestinians in Gaza. It is about humane treatment. It is about Armed Conflict – as in both sides are using weapons. Drugs are not weapons. They can ultimately kill people who misuse them, but they are not a ‘weapon’ by any definition. Fentanyl is specifically noted as the drug causing the opioid crisis in the US. And fentanyl is made by TEVA in the US. Not cocaine.

Hezbollah. The only countries that designate Hezbollah as an opponent are Israel and America. Syria recently joined the Israeli team when Al Nusra was inserted into power by Netanyahu in 2024. Prior to today, there has been zero discussion about Hezbollah operating inside Venezuela. Suddenly the entire PR scam sounds exactly like Netanyahu and his October 7th failure. And Rubio is the chosen flag man.

Rubio: 8 million Venezuelans have fled to Colombia and Brazil amidst Maduro’s rule. Edmondo Gonzalez is the real president, duly elected by the CIA. “We must go to war with Venezuela because of Hezbollah”.

The PR failed. No one is biting. Israel is bent on sacrificing more American men to fight its war – just as they demanded in Ukraine. To eliminate white males. The population of Venezuela grew from 5.5 million in 1950 to its peak of 30.5 million in 2016 when Trump was elected. Tasked with ousting Maduro, sanctions, riots, and destabilization imposed by America took its toll on Venezuela’s economy and after a brief decline, the numbers rose back to 29.9 million as of today ~ Macro Trends. The number of Venezuelans in Brazil is estimated between 200,000 (Harvard) and 500,000 (AI). The number in Colombia is estimated to be 1.7 million ~ Cancilleria de Colombia. AThe mass exodus a direct result of actions taken during Trump’s first presidency.

Why Does Israel Want Venezuela? Simply resources. Israel’s own economy is in the twalette after 2 years of bombs. Deficit spending has doubled. Military spending is up 65%. Labor shortages abound due to military conscription. 46,000 businesses have bankrupted since the beginning of Israel’s war and Tourism, a staple, is nonexistent. Add to the fracture that thousands of the more wealthy Zionists left the country with their money and Israel’s very subsistence is now dependent on American charity.

The ONLY business holding up the economy from complete collapse is military spending and DEBT. The reality of GAZA becoming a futuristic city of gold plated toilets is a decade away. And the Deep State factions miscalculated egregiously! Their action plan? LIE.

Hezbollah is the give away. They pose zero threat to the US. Hezbollah was founded in 1982 by Lebanese clerics in response to Israel’s Direct Invasion. Israel wanted Lebanon as part of their Greater Israel objective and like Venezuela sought to install an Israeli government. After 18 years, Israel finally withdrew from southern Lebanon.

Given the Israeli government is running America’s government, we are forced to do their bidding, even if it means sending our sons and brothers to a war in a country which poses little threat to America – including the false pretense that they have ‘fentanyl’ which has been proven to be a manufactured lie over and over again. That doesn’t mean the deportation of Venezuelan gang members should stop by any means. Any more than deportation of all gang members, including the Deep State Cartel should be inhibited. But instead, recognize who brought them in - and why...