Helena’s Substack

Helena’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
bb Comet's avatar
bb Comet
7h

Helena, bravo.

I thought this post on a related subject (related to pretty much everything) might interest you. or not...

https://open.substack.com/pub/kingdomcode/p/the-book-rome-couldnt-allow-an-investigation?r=1d6r5w&utm_medium=ios

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Helena Glass and others
Mark R. Elsis's avatar
Mark R. Elsis
7h

The Sackler family, are premeditated mass murders, yet they never spent a day in jail.

The demonic mass murdering Sackler family (50,000+ a year in the United States for more than a dozen years) specifically targeted those unemployed and down on their luck in the United States rust belt to push their highly addictive and deadly OxyContin.

This one evil family single-handedly murdered more Americans then got killed in WWII.

The Sackler Family - A Secretive Billion Dollar Opioid Empire (27:38)

by ColdFusion

https://www.bitchute.com/video/BX3DbgA3BNSf

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Helena Glass and others
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Helena Glass · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture