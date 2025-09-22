Helena’s Substack

Discussion about this post

Robert Welch
16h

When adults play in the sandbox it can get quite complicated. But, with the same results.

Lots of wasted lives, lots of destruction, Playing in the sandbox using the tools of fear is the cause. War, death, destruction of properties, a total waste of time and effort, are some of the side effects.

Yet, we keep going into the sandbox with the same tools, expecting different results ? Or, better yet, being told the results will be different - as the ever convenient mantra repeated over the centuries........

" Give Peace a chance" - what idiot said that? It's War, baby, war, always and forever. It's our nature. LOL. ( NOT ).

And the theme song's lyrics for this spectacular clown show ? " Clowns to the left of me, Jokers to the right..." ( Stuck in the Middle With You )

2 replies by Helena Glass and others
Diana
7h

Lord Almighty Trump and his band of warriors has another goal insight …… again poor Afghanistan which is such a strategic point in American war mongering between Russia and China

Never have I defended Afghanistan, these Mollahs that persecute , torture and kill their citizens and above all their women, but yet again Trump is out to threaten and start another battlefield !

Does he mix up the words war and peace?

A few months back it was Bangladesh , Thailand, Cambodia then on to Nepal and the Philippines , a never ending trail of violence and murder

BRICS is patiently putting up a shield , hopefully they will withstand the US onslaught.

Up until now there have been oceans between the Americas and the rest of the planet, so Americans have never suffered the destruction of their lives and loved ones as we have in Europe for example.

The outcome could be different bin the future , times are changing 🙏🏻

2 more comments...

