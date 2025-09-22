Vengeance is Mine! Romans 12:19. It does not differentiate between democrats and republicans. It does not omit – and it does not expand. It offers no loopholes or justifications. It does not give a person the ability to enact superior distinctions – or judgment – or quantifiers. IF you are Christian, you are not given authority. Yet vengeance has become a creed from both aisles as we witness the calls in the name of righteousness.

It is followed by Forgiveness. An act of mercy and kindness which frees the heart from anger and bitterness. Too often, Christians take on a holier-than-thou attitude wherein they internally process their right to vengeance and unkind behavior and wrap it up in a ribbon of self-righteousness. When so doing they rarely see their divesture from being a worthy follower of Christ – and instead see themselves as the black knight – a warrior of God.

In this churning of The Bible, all Democrats are lumped as evil based on the representatives in our government and a few on the street, the likes of which most of us have never encountered. All Republicans are likewise self-adulating and promoting ‘their goodness’. “we are not the same” ~ is the new slogan. And immediately, these promoters of goodness began a defiling deprecating rant …

The Rant is the sword. The Judgment is self adulation.

Our world has become a planet of punishment, sanctions, bombs, and tyrannical judgement justifying judicial terror. We have not risen above the Biden holocaust – we have simply shifted it to a Trump holocaust. After inflicting a two decade long war against a sovereign nation, Afghanistan, based on false premises just like WWI, WWII, Vietnam, Korea, etc…, Trump has announced that if the Taliban does not give America Bagram Air Force Base – we will torture every citizen of Afghanistan – AGAIN.

For Vengeance Belongs to the Dark Knight Cartel. And our values and ethics are thus matching that of Israel. The same Israel which God in His wisdom destroyed: for their repeated disobedience and idolatry through various means, including a 40-year desert wandering, natural disasters like a plague and serpents, forced exile and enslavement by foreign powers, and loss of land and prosperity.

The Trump justification for retaking Bagram Air Force Base is, “We gave it to them for nothing”. We had no right to be there in the first place! Our incursion into the protocol of demonizing every Arab resulted in over 1 million deaths. Only to realize that the al Qaeda ‘insurgents’ who assisted in attacking NYC were organized and trained by our ‘wife’ – Israel, in collaboration with our ‘father’ the CIA.

But the other pressing justification for attacking Afghanistan again is because the Bagram Base is one hour away from where China makes nuclear weapons. And the question should be, “So? Why is that important to be near?” Does Trump intend to blow up China’s weapon factories? Another Peace Mission?

The Bagram facility was originally built by the Soviets in 1950’s. But Afghanistan has been a central point of turmoil for decades as the Soviets the Taliban the US and the Northern Alliance demanded control and bombed the country to oblivion in their bid.

Historically a battle ground by numerous invasions from Mohammed to the Turkic to Genghis Kahn to Sunni Islam, to Iranian and Indian Warriors to the Persians to the British, to the Kingdom of Afghanistan. In the 1970’s Shah Mahmud Khan sought to de-communize the country from its Soviet Bolshevik control. And Vengeance became the reprisal for 50+ years leaving the country weakened and destitute.

As our ‘wife’ Israel continues its onslaught of country after country. Michael Rubin, a senior fellow at the right-leaning American Enterprise Institute, suggested that Turkiye could be Israel’s next target and warned that it should not rely on its NATO membership for protection. Why?

Turkey has been a NATO member since 1952 – that membership guarantees an attack on one is an attack on all. Ukraine is Not a member and yet is given NATO status thru illegal financing from NATO countries – violating the entirety of NATO. A material breach of NATO rules is grounds for terminating the country’s membership which would legally include: US, Germany, France, UK, Denmark, Finland, Poland, Romania and Italy. In other words, there is no NATO. Their core funders have violated its very foundation.

Like the US Government, NATO has failed every audit for ‘at least’ the past seven years…

Vengeance is Mine.