Sky News reported live at the Amsterdam brawl revealing that the Israeli’s started the assaults. The broadcast was pulled and re-edited to conform to the Israel/Netanyahu version which depicted the Israeli’s as – victims. Truth is now replaced with Victimhood. This same victimhood is parlayed across universities, including Georgetown Law, once a prestigious institution, now offering Lego, cocoa counseling to appease Trump Derangement Syndrome.

All to appease Israel and Jews – 78% of whom voted for Kamala. Why? Because seculars demand abortion – trans youth - war – Ukraine – more war – and the spiraling death of intellect. A world where the ‘average IQ in America’ has supposedly remained well below proficient at 94 – for 100 years. Despite the fact, college grads today can’t pass an 8th grade test from the late 19th century.

But of course, measuring the average IQ is an algorithm, on par with a survey, a poll, and the stats being released by the frauds in the White House. We are supposed to be The Greatest Country on Earth – and yet our intellectual IQ keeps falling. America doesn’t even make the top ten – but then neither does Israel.

Intellect isn’t necessarily just simply genetic. It is a factor of education, environment, parenting, and diet. Ben Carson is a fabulous example. He chose to study. He chose to spend his days in the Library. Reading. Absorbing. He fought the ODDS. Because the school system is an abject FAILURE.

Victimhood alters the brain chemistry. The brain's prefrontal cortex, which is responsible for rational thought and decision-making, can become less effective. The link between victimization and poor mental health has been recognized in many studies. It effects problem solving. It creates hyper-emotional reactions. Ultimately, it causes psychosis.

Asians across the board score higher in everything including IQ – because they are conditioned to take responsibility. You never hear Chinese crying about the devastation invoked by Mao.

Abortion is a form of victimhood that is shared only within western value structures. Universities are being told to condition the victimhood – to give passing grades to the incompetent – to embrace psychosis – to alter competency tests so as to not be ‘racist’. In the end, this dummy down psychotic hysteria is exactly what leaves America vulnerable to an even grander coup than imagined.

Hollywood liberals – Michelle Obama – Oprah thrive on victimhood to redirect morality, ethics, and values while sitting on their mountains of money and directing the plebes. Oprah appealed to the victimhood morality by lying about her sexual abuse by a family member. This pronouncement gave her empathy – which drove her fame. She never went to college, she didn’t graduate from High School – she was never ‘educated’. She USED her victimhood to gain celebrity status as a racist black woman.

Her entire career was based on a victimhood lie.

And Israel Loved her. Because she willingly became one of their surrogates. The Weinstein version of ‘what it takes to get to the top in Hollywood’. What made her special was simply that she was black and willing to do anything for MONEY. That is the capitalization of the Israeli Jewish agenda. Lying is a pre-requisite. Books are a payoff. A form of money laundering. The Greatest Entertainers – are likely created via this Jewish methodology.

Not the Hebrew mentality. Not the Sumerian mentality. But the Jewish mentality of secularism and punitive victimhood to consecrate a false Chosen People. The most egregious of Biblical translations.

This mental aberration is not just entrusted to the Universities and programmed youth, it lives in the psychosis of pundits pushing an agenda of war, death, and physical abomination via the Physicians KNIFE. When these grown, middle age men and women devour morality, ethos, civility, education, etc… they are doing so for one purpose – the degradation of society to such an extant that no vein of religion can possibly survive.

I was listening to a sermon this morning wherein a pastor completely and unequivocally got it: a mere hundred years ago, the religious of America numbered 80% to the 20% irreligious. Over the last 100 years, that proportion devolved into 60% to 40%, to 50% 50% to 20% - 80%. The fault isn’t politics. The fault lies in the CHURCH. Pastors who chose MONEY over church, tithing over charity, and false doctrine to appease the money.

THERE THE FAULT LIES.

In his sermon he was addressing the Christians who chose to not vote because – while Kamala was an obvious demon, Trump didn’t meet their moral standards in judgements. The arrogance was huge. And while the Pastor attempted to moderate his admonitions, to appeal the need to take part in our stewardship of America in this dire power graph, I am certain there was a contingent who refused to capitulate and refuse to vote at all.

John Piper is such a capitulator! Telling his millions of congregates that because Trump is not a devoted Pastor, adherent to never sinning, he should be relegated to the tombs and denied a vote. The fact that this pastor had the guts to come out against the MacArthurs and John Pipers of the world was revolutionary – to me. It bears witness to numerous discussions I have had with my Middle Son – The Pastor.

John MacArthur is wrong! John Piper is WRONG. And in their witness to sacrilegious positing, they are defiling Jesus. Being Stewards of Earth isn’t just about saving the wildlife, the ecosystem, the oceans, the mammals – it is about saving mankind from the demonics. It is about not being cowards. It is about critical thinking – observing – and discernment. In this – the Kamala’s represented 80% of Jews in America. 80%. IF you are one of them – know that you represent the demons, the seculars, the war, the death of humanity.

AND GOD sees exactly who you are...