Ebola originated in the DR Congo (Zaire) in 1976. The symptoms are relatively common to flu which can morph into diarrheal issues, shortness of breath and respiratory problems, and ultimately hemorrhagic bleeding with liver and kidney failure ~ according to the CDC. Most viruses originate in Africa with mosquitoes and rodents claiming the right to infect. When AIDs was first diagnosed in America, our esteemed scientists and medical community claimed it came from apes. In Africa. In fact, they claimed Africans were having sex with apes and that’s how it spread.

Africa is a continent of mines, coal and petroleum extraction. Open pit gold mines use a host of highly toxic chemicals for various phases of the extraction process including; sodium nitrate, sodium cyanide, Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol, sulfuric acid, sodium metabisulphite, and potassium amyl xanthate. Every one of these chemicals can enter through the skin or be ingested accidentally. The effects include brain damage, organ failure, gastrointestinal distress, infertility, blood disorders, behavior disorders, etc…

This is the protective gear given to African miners:

The Ebola virus isn’t a virus. It is a reaction to chemical toxicity in the mining and petroleum industries using cheap labor under a form of genocide. The pay is anywhere from $2 to $20 per day. The work day is 12 hours. The work week is 7 days.

Every single ‘Ebola’ crisis the first doctors volunteering to help come from –CUBA typically numbering in the hundreds. In treatment centers where Cuban teams operated alongside international partners, the case fatality rate dropped significantly from roughly 80%–90% down to 24%.

Gold smuggling in Africa accounts for roughly $31 billion annually. The endpoint laundering destinations include the UAE, Switzerland, India – and the US. In Ghana, the widespread use of toxic mercury to separate gold has contaminated over 60% of Ghana’s freshwater bodies, permanently altering arable farming land. Mercury damages the nervous system causing Parkinson like symptoms, numbness and severe psychological changes including mental deterioration.

Not all Ebola patients get the hemorrhagic bleeding. However, there are two primary causes of extensive bleeding: 1) Benzene used in petroleum mining, and 2) Super Warfarin’s – used in rodent control and introduced in the mid 1970’s – the same time frame for when Ebola was ‘discovered’. They have also been used as a bioweapon in warfare and as a ‘blood thinner in humans’. In Africa, warfarin’s are widely used in agriculture to fight the population of rats.

Lyme Disease was first discovered in 1975. It presents with a rash followed by arthritic issues. Doctors treat the bacterial disease with antibiotics. Today, Lyme Disease is one of the fastest growing infections in the US. The primary Drugs that cause these same symptoms include sulfur drugs, antibiotics, and immunologic’s – such as chemo. Chemicals that can cause these issues include; heavy metals in jewelry, formaldehyde in cosmetics and hair treatments, resins found in latex used in fetish clothing, catheters, rubber bands, gloves, paints, cosmetics, carpeting, balloons, condoms, etc...

There are two solutions for fighting bacterial infections such as ‘lyme disease’ – salt and Manuka honey. Natural antibiotics include onions, ginger and garlic. Preventing Lyme disease would be achieved by ridding your household of latex…

Do any viruses exist? Or are we simply subjected to so many toxic chemicals that our bodies defense is allergic reactions? Today there are over 85,000 synthetic chemicals with the FDA’s approval despite only 1% of them having been tested for their effects on human health. The Trump EPA moved to rescind or delay national drinking-water limits for several PFAS, extending compliance timelines for utilities and delaying previous phase-outs. He expanded agriculture use of glyphosate, reversed a ban on neurotoxic pesticides, including a pesticide banned by 100 countries due to its caustic impact on – bees.