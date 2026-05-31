Helena’s Substack

Helena’s Substack

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bb Comet's avatar
bb Comet
5hEdited

We live in an illusion masquerading as truth that requires our consciousness to project the reality they want to see!

Btw, Cuban doctors have done a lot for the Caribbean. What did America ever do? That is why Cubans had to be taken out.

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Robert Welch's avatar
Robert Welch
2h

You are describing Hell on Earth. Heaven on Earth is just as possible......

I'm reminded of Polio. "Polio " is just what happens when one is exposed to DDT.

It's what DDT was designed to do to bugs to kill them. Look at pictures, videos on the internet which show kids being sprayed with clouds of DDT while eating or playing in the playground.

Will we get Heaven on Earth ?

Here's how I answer that one : I saw on the news tonight ( I don't watch the news, but just happened to be at a TV ) when the reporters were saying that people are spending thousands of dollars in order to go to a finals basketball game, tens of thousands of dollars........In other words, not a chance in Hell.

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