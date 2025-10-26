Helena’s Substack

Robert Welch
5h

The global mess is reversible, but it won't be overnight or easy. The good news is that in starting to make the change, good things happen :

If one starts living in love and not fear, then in fairly short time one starts to create a heaven in one's life, one's family and with friends. The world doesn't have to change for this to happen. Then, over time, as this effort spreads, changes for the better will happen on a larger scale. As Jesus said and Paul wrote, the kingdom of heaven is within us, not out there somewhere.

A beautiful, and exceptional and extreme example of this happened in India, when the followers of Gandhi would not fight back against the English, but peacefully stood their ground, only to be killed. It got to the point where the English soldiers just couldn't continue killing the people. Eventually, the English gave up control of India.....

Robert Welch
5h

" Thus, we are called to rise. TO have knowledge. TO embrace love. But handle the sword of God nonetheless when defeating Satan. "

Amen.

This small example works in the big picture also :

An armed burglar breaks into your home to pillage and harm. One is committing an act of love when one defends his home, his family, himself, by taking action and shooting the intruder, either wounding or even killing this person. One loves one's pack, so to speak, and doesn't want his pack harmed. It doesn't need to be done in fear - anger, hate, etc....... It's just what's necessary to protect one's loved ones.

So, on the World's scale, the same applies. Think of it as pulling weeds in the garden before they choke out the nourishment and growth. One doesn't hate the weeds, one just performs what is needed..........

