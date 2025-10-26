A lot of comments on my posts question whether this global mess is reversible. Whether it can all be realigned within living in love instead of living in fear. Anything is possible, but what is probable is less hopeful. We had hope in Trump. He promised us the sun and the moon and has given us another version of Hades. He had a choice – make allies with everyone and allow them their sovereign ways. In such a scenario we would have no shortages of rare earths, profits would be shared among the people, debt would magically disappear, usury interest would be quashed, prices would reflect reality, and the government would be slimmed down to near nothing. I’m not too old to remember those promises because they were made less than ONE YEAR AGO!

Those promises were trashed and the War Cyborgs aligned with the Billionaire Club to initiate Agenda 2030. As they always intended. Bill Gates has promised the next Pandemic won’t miss and smiles broadly as he declares 1/3 of all humans will perish. Trump doesn’t blink and gives $50 billion to Pfizer’s Zionist Bourla.

Israel has no resources, no viable manufacturing, and nothing of Israel value except what they steal from Africa and resell. Russia has vast resources, a self-sufficient economy, is bolstering manufacturing and yet Trumpanyahu claims Russia is a Pariah to be squashed. Why? It appears Jews just hate – everyone. They hate Muslims, Christians, Buddhists, Orthodox, and Hindu. The only religion they embrace with rapture is – Atheism.

As long as America demagogues Israel, our world will continue its spiral into the abyss. There is no ‘love’ or ‘agape’ in Netanyahu’s version of Israel, there is only Power and Money. TO have hope that this will miraculously change because God is in charge denies the fact that we are HERE. While God was in charge. Therefore, God is telling us to FIX this shiitake we created. Including, I might add, the destruction of His Amazon, His Rainforests, His creatures large and small. How easily we slip into – it’s all God’s Fault.

Richard Cook of the Three Sages recognizes this disparity as we sit idly by and wait for God to fix all that we broke. It goes back centuries! He Notes. Not decades. Centuries that can take us to the 12th Century AD> TO the economic derivative that claims ‘profit’ is the overriding ideology:

“This has given rise to an economy of parasites—armies of financial analysts and traders—who produce absolutely nothing of tangible value but spend their entire lives playing in the stock, bond, and derivatives markets on the principle of “buying cheap and selling dear,” while a decreasing number of workers and an increasing number of robots manufacture the goods and services people still depend on for physical survival. And because the number of workers and their real income no longer come close to sufficing to pay manufacturing costs, the banks must churn out ever more credit—consumer loans, credit cards, etc.—to keep the rotten vessel afloat.” Richard Cook.

A statement that cannot be paraphrased. The source. The cause. The disease. Thousands of years in the making. Wherein hundreds of civilizations collapsed and disappeared. Ignoring history is the nemesis of burying our heads in the sand, ostrich style. Galatia, Thessalonia, Corinthia of the Bible – GONE. Can you even point to where they existed on a map?

The vast majority of Biblical lore takes place in Greece and Turkey. Not in some Hebrew dwelling of Canaan. The Marauders.

Here we are. Take responsibility. That is what God is calling for humanity. He doesn’t tell evangelicals to ‘pretend’ it is everyone else’s fault. He doesn’t tell Catholics to sit in a pew and do nothing. God tells us to be actionable in a world that has ‘evil’ as designed by the dark angels. You can’t ‘will it away’. You can’t cower. We must ALL join together to defeat the enemy. And right now Trump has declared himself joined at the hip with the enemy. Our HOPE destroyed.

Thus, we are called to rise. TO have knowledge. TO embrace love. But handle the sword of God nonetheless when defeating Satan.

I am watching my puppy find various hiding places in my house – places where he hides and doesn’t think I see him, and places where his toys can be stashed believing they won’t be found by another predator dog. And there are lessons in these soirees.

We don’t need to bury our heads in the sand to be true to God’s Word. We don’t need to live in poverty to be true to God’s word. Nor to slavery. Nor to the submission to Khazars! True we need to live in Love and abolish Fear. But that also does not mean admonishing those who take more time. It means being a ‘guiding light’. First and foremost in one’s sphere of family – and only then toward the sphere at large.

Richard Cook’s evaluation and analysis embraces reality within ideology instead of judgment. The Bigger Picture. I highly recommend his writings as witness to what and how we can extricate ourselves from the tabloid that is the Hebrew version of reality via the Kabbalah, the Torah, and the anti-Christ phenomena that evangelicals systematically ignore.