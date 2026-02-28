WAR. “In order to achieve peace, one must first have war.” This is the mantra supporting War with Iran. America has been at War for 233 years of its existence. When do we get the Peace part? There are people on social media literally praising the kills. I imagine they are the same people who keep saying, “See, Trump is exonerated from being a pedophile because Bill Clinton said so”. That crowd.

Technically, we knew Trump would go to war, Huckabee told us. Just as Huckabee told us Israel’s intention is to colonize the Middle East for Netanyahu as King. He’s a good student and will obey his Masters. Iran also knew Trump would never fulfill the détente agreement. This time, Iran prepared. Hitting the military bases was actually a good strategy simply because it was never anticipated and it puts future military postures in other countries on notice.

Israel targeting two girls schools killing 120 elementary aged so far - is The Beast on full display. And the misfits who support war want that media censored.

Kushner and Witkoff are being cited as instrumental in assuring a deal was never made between Iran and Israel, just as they have with Russia. They are an insult to détente. A perverted distraction. Both Putin and Khamenei are well aware of the plague unleashed by these two radical Secular Zionists. Anyone who can rape a child – is by definition, soulless.

Iran has effectively shut down the Strait of Hormuz. 200% of the world’s supply of oil and gas passes thru this Strait. 125 ships, 20 million barrels daily. Chevron in the leviathan is shut down. Oil prices will spike. When oil prices spike Russia wins. Manufacturing loses. Inflation will spill over into every facet of the quality of life in America from food prices to the Grid. Did the Military hawks with Legal Degrees mention this fallout when encouraging Trump to strike immediately? Doubtful.

Of course, there are the upcoming ‘Midterms’. The Hawks will lose. Because the vast majority of The People who are not the remaining Magahicans did not vote for War. Did NOT vote for spiked inflation. Did NOT vote for glyphosate saturated crops. And seeing this faction controlling the White House is/was a full-blown coup of betrayal.

China: China still holds the biggest bargaining chip against Trump – rare earth minerals. Shutting down the supply 100% would drive our military out of business. There is not enough in the secondary market that Trump could pull together on short notice. Given China is Iran’s biggest trade partner, China is NOT happy. Certainly, Russia could fill the void in oil and gas temporarily, but likely not at the extreme discount Iran proffered and Trump has already cutoff Venezuela’s deal with China.

Venezuela: After the United States captured Maduro in January and took control of Venezuela’s oil exports and sales, the U.S. Treasury Department has issued general licenses that allow companies to trade Venezuela’s oil and to operate in the country’s oil and gas sectors. Thos companies require specific clearance by the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, aka Bessent, the Soros minion. Yesterday 19 contracts signed by Maduro were canceled. Oil companies are reticent about the cost to renovate an archaic infrastructure for the oil when there are less expensive options.

Venezuelans are still fiercely angry with the US over Maduro, Sanctions, Lies, and colonization tactics.

Trump has already pledged billions toward Israel, Gaza, and Trump Tower in Australia. Tariffs are doomed. The banks are dry. And if Trump wants the Midterms, he is NOT making it easier for November wins. The only thing he has going for him is that the Democrats in Congress are just as blackmailed by Israel as everyone else.

How this plays out is not a predictable course, the variables now include level heads in the Middle East including Bahrain, Qatar, UAE, and Saudi Arabia. All of whom put their countries at risk by hosting American military bases. How they react could raise the stakes for how China responds. The UN Security meeting initiated today in New York to discuss responses will air some anger, but I doubt Israel or Trump give a hoot. This is their agenda.

Societal Reaction: The chaos that would erupt throughout Iran, a country of 90 million, should Israel and the US succeed in regime change would spill over into neighboring countries destabilizing the entire Middle East. Militant factions would be created. Israel would be seen as the instigator further denigrating their claim to the land of Palestine. Israel’s Pariah status would expand exponentially creating a constant outflow of bomb tossing inside a vacuum of hate.

The Gaza Strip plan for Kushner will see tightened purses. Europe will abandon Zelenskky given supply damage. South America will move closer to BRICS for protection. As will Africa.

For Israel, this is a lose-lose war. For America? Trump does NOT have the necessary manufacturing and self-sufficient economy to support our potential isolation.