Was Jesus a Jew? According to a Hindi and a Secular, the answer is yes. Christians are being lectured by Dinesh D’Souza and Netanyahu regarding the ‘religion’ of Jesus. As though God or Jesus has ANY religion. A preposterous pronouncement manifested by fools and jesters trying to create justification for genocide.

Never mind that the term Jew didn’t exist yet having been inserted in the Bible sometime in the 17th century via yet another ‘translation’.

The translations of history remind me of the gossip circle we played as kids. By the time a phrase gets whispered through 10 or 15 girls it has no relationship with the initial sentence. Now expand that ten minute ritual over a period of 2500 years… and argue until the moon no longer shines!

We can’t agree what happened a week ago much less over a period of centuries. Perhaps that is why the Deep State decided to create mimic news stories. The pretense being that each mime is independent of the others when in fact they represent the Hindi Goddess Durga with her many arms – each independent – yet of one head. This way, Truth can be controlled.

Within this bizarre parallel universe wherein D’Souza is now officially a Netanyahu shill, he declares that Christianity was born from Judaism. Except Judaism doesn’t believe in Christ – a rather largess differential. And Christ is central to Christianity. Apparently, that aspect is lost in the melee of pro-Israel influencers. Influencers which have now received upwards of $1million in installment payments from Israel, courtesy American Taxpayers.

Christianity was born of the teachings of Jesus not Judaism. The time was rife with immorality, paganism, and animism. Nineveh. These were the Canaanites who inhabited the land Phoenicia which later became Palaistine and then the Roman Republic before being absorbed by Greece.

Netanyahu and many modern day Ashkenazi’s came from Khazar, a Slavic peoples who settled in Poland and Ukraine, hence, Bibi’s real name has no relationship with ‘Hebrew’ because ‘Hebrews’ were Canaanites. Bibi’s birth name is Mileikowsky. He grew up in Pennsylvania. In college he used the name Ben Nitay. Interesting that his birth name is Milei – as in Argentina’s President who was filmed singing at a rock concert days ago pretending he was a rock-star. Cringe worthy performance. The etymology of the name Milei is ‘unknown’ – as in no man’s land.

Given Jews have creatively altered or changed their name multiple times throughout history, tracing their genealogy is impossible. Thus adding to the confusion that Netanyahu has any relationship with a diaspora of “Jewish” roots, aka Canaanites and adding to the confusion that Argentina’s Milei is his birth name. The name Nitae is from Hindi San script and predominantly found in Asia.

I doubt this generation will reveal the Ancient Wisdom and Truth, but we know it exists, we know what we have been taught is lies built on lies, and we know that its suppression has been systematic for a thousand years. And somehow, these Canaanites are responsible. Because having the knowledge would diminish their power. And elevate ours.