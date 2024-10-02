Assistant Secretary of Defense, Celeste Wallender, is suddenly concerned about Washington’s credibility due to the Ukraine War loss. The fact that America has lost every war since WWII (which it won vis a vis with Soviet alliances) – is a distant memory for this PhD professional student having zero war or military experience. She is an experienced – politician.

“The global standing of the US has been called into question by the Ukraine conflict”. Understatement of the decade. The war is no longer ‘about anything’ – it is an egocentric conflict centered on winning. The obsession with Russia is over the top. Her former employer, Center For Strategic Studies (CSIS), is busily analyzing, “Seizing Middle East Opportunities”. Those ‘opportunities’ are about killing more people and installing the western proxy Reza Pahlavi. Like Ukraine, the Israeli war is no longer ‘about anything’ either – which is why it will ultimately fail as well.

The dysfunction of psychosis becomes paralyzed when the reasoning is not ‘defense’ but annihilation. Which is why Israel continues to assert ‘defense’ – a false premise that has been unveiled over and over again. Defense is a ‘legal justification’. However, if the person you murder is unarmed it is homicide.

This ‘defense’ premise is the Pandora Box of evil that Netanyahu unleashed and cannot contain. Which is why the GLOBE is looking to nuke Pandora.

The Team that Trump has assembled is a powerhouse that Liberals and Neoconservatives fear exponentially. It overcomes boundaries and unites a diversity of intellectuals against a pogrom of strategic idiots. Militarily – the US, EU and Israel are completely inept and thus have created a military force equivalent to a Diddy pajama party.

Israel led the globe in trafficking, molestation, adenochrome, and drugs. They then trained western police, sheriffs, and military ops in this ‘adventure’ scheme. They use blackmail to own their politicians. And now wonder why they are so increasingly strategically bereft of wisdom - and allies. For the most part, Israel’s successes have been against unarmed civilians, children and women. Which is why it is called – genocide. But it proves they have no strategy – no military worth. So, YES, their credibility is twallette water.

When confronted with Military might – both Ukraine and Israel are suddenly ‘freaking out’. NO FAIR! Is the cry. As one pundit noted – Israel’s targets include Jews, Muslims, and Christians. The common theme – religion. Genocide of religious peoples by Secular peoples under the auspices of Biblical theory … as their cloak of armour.

CSIS would have us believe that ‘Biden” attempted to ‘stabilize the region’ but the evil Iran disrupted the agenda. The evil Iran has retaliated against aggressive Israel. They have not attacked any other country. Their goal is sovereignty within their own form of government. In order to create the global fusion as per the WEF, every country must come under the dictatorial regime of America's Liberals. But that was fading so the only alternative left was for Israel to come out of the proverbial closet of its genocide and torture. It needs the war because there is no way around America’s DEBT which is intricately tied to Israel. The awakening is Global. And thus Celeste of no experience is correct – the US has zero credibility.

Apparently, in the mindset of illustrious CSIS analyzers - they note that Iran did not strike despite all the previous punctuations of their society by Israel. They are dumbfounded because the entire point was to prod Iran. Thus, these analysts have determined that Iran’s reticence to engage in a WWIII – is reflective of their incompetence. Once prodded to annihilation – inaction to provoke a global war is now considered a weakness. In the eyes and minds of the insane.

True to form, Twitter is ablaze with every politician’s handler posting pre-scripted Israel support until the ‘end of America’… Sound familiar? Until every last Ukrainian…

45,000 US soldiers are now moving into battle in the Middle East. Fighting a war that is not ours to fight. A war that Israel would certainly lose without the US. Even The economist anticipates Israel’s prodding could unleash a nuclear bomb. Yet the implication is met with ‘excitement’… Another fun time for the gatekeepers to watch from their tower in Nineveh.

The only question left is who will Israel bomb next – Egypt? Turkey? Jordan? Meanwhile the US still pretends that China is an ally as well as Morocco which just arrested an IDF soldier on R&R for “War Crimes”.