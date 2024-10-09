IF the Master Cartel felt that they were revealed before they were ready, what actions would they take out of desperation? The Minoans were a nonwarrior civilization – they were slaughtered. Egypt suffered a drought and starvation weakening their ability to defend themselves from – slaughter by the Romans. Rome Burned. Dark Ages of chaos. IF we were to draw a lineage, it is highly likely that the same ‘race’ is responsible for each Fall. And we are being culled.

The Pandemic was designed to cull the weakest. The Middle East is being culled by a man of chaos. Europe and the Americas are being culled to hasten the New Age per the Georgia GuideStones.

The US is poised for a barrage of damaging earthquakes. The US experiences roughly 35,000 earthquakes per year. So far today, Alaska has had 7 quakes. In addition, there have been multiple around the LA vicinity with the largest being a 4.0. Nikola Tesla had devised an ‘earthquake maker’ proven to work quite effectively as demonstrated in NYC more than 80 years ago. That patent along with the Tesla EV and some 250 to 1000 others were confiscated by the FBI and governments across Europe when Nikola died in 1943.

According to the FBI, Tesla’s patents were not protected and thus became the property of whomever held them. Thus, the actual number of patents and their use are likely in a vault accessed by the FBI . The earthquake patent used sound waves to exploit fault lines.

The internet is ablaze with the discovery of a 2001 patent that uses sound waves to control hurricanes and tornadoes. The patent inventor is alleged to be Andrew Waxmanski. Waxmanski owned 3 patents including his hurricane and tornado control; a shoe rack filed in 1974 and a spring loaded fishing device filed in 2002. That’s it. All three patents are listed as ‘abandoned’. Sound fishy?

Waxmanski was born in 1926 – died in 2007, meaning he was 76 when he supposedly “invented” the hurricane/tornado patent while living in Ripley, Florida - retired. Andrew had one son – Benjamin who died in 2011 from unknown causes at the age of 44. He was living in Alexandria Virginia – near the CIA training facility called “The Farm”.

Despite living in Florida, Andrew Waxmanski filed his patent with Richard C Litman in – Arlington, Virginia. Litman Law was absorbed by Nash Goldberg and Meyer in 2017 whose largest clients include Saudi Arabia, UAE, and China. Their office is next door to the US government’s Patent and Trademark Office in Alexandria.

After Nikola Tesla’s death in 1943, the FBI ordered John G Trump, an MIT professor to analyze the Tesla patents. His father was Frederick Trump – Donald Trump’s grandfather. John Trump partnered with Robert Van de Graff and in the 1950’s they invented an “insulating-core transformer, producing high-voltage direct current. He also developed tandem generator technology”. This invention sounds strikingly similar to Nikola Tesla patents, because it likely WAS his patent.

It is understood that Musk was given the EV patent of Nikola Tesla by the CIA – hence the name Tesla.

August 8, 2000, the CIA released a document dating from 1945 with respect to Tesla’s patents. Not only did they verify that the Van de Graff ‘invention’ was indeed a Tesla originated patent, but they also discussed other of his inventions including – a ‘particle accelerator’. As In CERN. Another is a means of delivering powerful rays of radiation – The Gamma Knife and of course – Directed Energy Weapons or what Tesla called the Death Ray.

In 1945, Brigadier General L. C. Craigie sent a letter to the FBI: “It is understood that Dr. Tesla was well versed in the particular field of investigation under study by the Army Air Forces, and it is believed that data from his estate may assist us further.” In other words, The Pentagon, the DoD, wanted Tesla’s patents knowing they could be used in the creation of weapons. When Craigie retired, he went to work for Lockheed Corp, which evolved into Lockheed Martin in 1995.

After WWII, the CIA secretly spirited hundreds of Nazi scientists to Rozwell, Burbank, and Denver where they worked at Lockheed. Most likely utilizing Tesla Patents.

These are not coincidences, these are facts. Why the FBI and CIA chose to devalue Nikola Tesla despite his patents being the source of massive technology and science advances today is likely money. The only relatives that succeeded him include: Sava Kosanovic – of Yugoslavia, William Terbo from Detroit, and his favorite – Marica Tesla of Croatia.

Did they receive any compensation? No. Because all his patents were labeled ‘abandoned’ by the FBI. And Hurricane/Tornado patent using 'sound waves' is likely a CIA orchestration using Waxmanski's name as a deflection to divert lawsuits.