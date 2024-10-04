Germany and France are barely holding up their economies. Amidst these weaknesses, they are looking to further sanction/decouple from China. Given the Israeli escalation in Iran, and OPEC mulling a production cut, oil prices are being pushed higher which will further impact the manufacturing and transportation industries. The Longshoreman strike is slated to affect just about every aspect of the US economy from food to appliances to chips to toys, etc… The West is being steered by an Alzheimer patient and a cackling infant and if the earth were flat, we would fall into the abyss of space.

While the media would have us believe that EV’s are the future – automobile dealers are privately not onboard. EV’s are not selling leading to massive losses and inventory that needs to move for more hybrid versions and gas powered vehicles to come aboard lots. Western governments are powered by weak cowards unwilling to speak the Truth for fear of retribution.

In the US, a government position is quite lucrative while requiring a mere 20 hour work week to qualify for full-time pay. A tidy pension. And little incentive to accomplish anything worthwhile.

Germany’s Scholz and France’s Macron continue to brawl over economic turmoil in their respective countries, one open to friendly trade with China, the other desperate to save his economy.

France: Economic Freedom ranking shifts lower still with the country now teetering at 32nd of 44 EU countries. Their economic growth is hoping to attain a .7% increase. While public debt is slated to reach 114% of GDP.

Germany: growth has completely stagnated for 2 years. The Economic Times claims Germany needs more ‘skilled’ migrants to survive. Macron says France will fall in 2-3 years. Squabbling about China trade while in the midst of economic dire circumstances seems a bit self-mutilating, but that would appear to be the Western Agenda.

While economies are struggling with stagflation the US Liberal diaspora continue to claim the US is in a strong position despite facts and figures proving otherwise. ADP Payroll vs US BLS: 143,000 new jobs vs 254,000. The Longshoreman Dock Strike has been ‘suspended’ after the union boss backed down amidst allegations linking him to the murder of a mob boss. Blackmail deterrent. Works well.

However, the end result was a pay increase of 62% over 6 years or effectively $63 per hour which is likely to be fed to consumer pricing.

The FEMA debacle is still a sore point in the Democrats election cycle given the lack of governance response and the now perversion of paying illegals affected by the storm before Americans. At this point thousands of charities and civilians came to the immediate rescue providing airlifts of the injured, supplies – most specially water and food, and other necessities. Hampering the civilian assistance was Biden and Harris who demanded all airspace be shut down while they surveyed the devastation – costing 4 hours of relief to be suspended.

Despite Buttigieg claiming FEMA has a deficit, the DHS Balance Sheet reports $96 million in cash, $154 billion in Treasury Funds. Unfortunately, Buttigieg is not willing to use those funds because the illegal migrants get paid first.

As geoengineering weather is exposed in various patentsWhile there are a few instances wherein Hurricanes moved inland – however, the path and circumstances of Helene are questionable. Typically, the further inland, the less force of wind and rain. This was not the case with Helene whose wrath was significantly greater inland.

In addition, it has come to the attention of sleuths that the city of Asheville sits on one of the largest lithium deposits in America. Lithium mines can be as large as 20,000 acres or 31.25 miles. Lithium requires 500,000 gallons of water per one ton of lithium. The largest mine in the world produces 1.95 million tons per year or 100 trillion gallons of water. The ONE commodity that is necessary for species survival.

In closing – the focus of the Liberal MSM is ‘polling’. Not to be distracted: Polls are no longer polls but ‘surveys’. They are paid for. They involve a quantitative sampling of under 1,000 people typically coming from a paid-for panel preselected for all polling for that particular agency. There is no oversight for the presented results. The demographics are often not revealed – if there are any.

The only point for these false surveys is to present a stage set. IF the surveys indicate a neck-in-neck election, it allows for fraudulent voting supported by fraudulent surveys. In that – Biden has stated there will be violence – meaning the fraud will elect Kamacackle. The Electoral votes could be the differential – but blackmail goes a long way….