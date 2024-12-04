France’s Prime Minister is ejected and the government is falling apart but they want to send more money and weapons to Ukraine. Germany’s Scholz is in the midst of an election crisis, the OCED has tanked their forecast, but Scholz is desperately giving Ukraine more money and trying to pass new laws before he can’t. South Korea’s government is in turmoil amidst corruption charges over Suuk Yoel’s attempt to destroy the opposition by declaring Martial Law. Netanyahu is being called back to stand trial for his corruption charges…on top of the ICC charges against him for war crimes.

Biden’s pardon of Hunter wasn’t simply a pardon – it was a blanket amnesty for every crime he has committed known and unknown thru 2024. Netanyahu’s charges include bribery, fraud and breach of trust. He did not show up for Monday’s hearing. Yoel is facing impeachment. And the Western alliances are holding by a single thread.

“Cybersecurity and infrastructure in Germany are under “severe threat” by foreign adversaries such as Russia and China. As we all know, the main causes of attacks of this kind that affect our cybersecurity come from Russia.” SCHOLZ.

A German helicopter was flying over the Baltic Sea, and Russia released a signal munition which is a sound and light warning… And that is being reported as a military threat! Suddenly, both China and Russia are responsible for damage to undersea cables in the Baltic Sea. Initially, Germany and the EU stated that the damage was likely accidental. But ramping up propaganda is necessary to justify calling Russia and China – The ENEMY.

Accusations without evidence. By contrast there was insurmountable evidence of the Russian Nord Stream pipeline being blown up using Navy divers to plant bombs.

These are the fine people the global order want’s countries to look up to as Masters of intelligence, morality, and ethics. Follow their principled footsteps. This is what ‘Democracy’ looks like. Instead, they are petty criminals inserted by the Cartel as pawns.

The desperation is rank. Money is the root. Audits are forthcoming. The Regimes are busily extracting money that does not exist and funneling it thru various NGO pools to their offshore accounts before the Shiitake Hits the Black Hole.

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS: The Treasury shows $43 trillion in debt on its financial statements that no one ever bothers to read. Net Expenses/Costs for 2023 were $7.83 Trillion for a $3.4 Trillion LOSS. For 2022, Net Costs were $9.1 Trillion for a $4.2 Trillion LOSS. Assets were $5.4 Trillion – the bulk of which were Receivables and Buildings, on Liabilities of $43 Trillion – the bulk of which is Federal & Military pensions and debt. This does not include the ongoing Liability for Social Security recipients. Because as I have stated – There Is no SS Fund. It does NOT exist.

This is why having Lawyers operating Congress has resulted in a Ponzi scheme beyond imagination – they know NOTHING about numbers. There are an estimated 67.5 million US citizens receiving SS Payments. There are roughly 181 million people paying into SS. This FRAUD was the main reason for bringing in millions of illegals – hoping they would become productive citizens paying into SS. To hide the extent of Gross Negligence and Fraud perpetrated against the American People.

9-11 was created to distract from the Pentagon’s missing Trillions. Russia and China – the Enemies – are created as a distraction from the Entirety of Government Fraud. Don’t look under that cup. Instead they hype the DOW which is built on the Ponzi scam perpetrated by BlackRock, Vanguard and State Street to artificially inflate the markets when trades and the markets reflect these three creating internal trades amongst each other.

Our Economy is NOT in bad shape – It is nonexistent. We have no economy at all. Instead we are hamsters spinning on an endless wheel going nowhere fast! This is what Trump is inheriting. I would suggest that DOGE – Ramaswamy and Musk – audit each agency separately – produce the results and move on to the next agency. In the meantime, no aide to any NGO or country. No pensions to federal workers. They don’t deserve them.