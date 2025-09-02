The West’s decadence of moral and ethical deviance is being buried as the BRICS rise to the reality of a world free of the Israeli insidious Nineveh destitution of man and soul. IF Trump is truly in Walter Reed, the West will completely collapse. A New Destiny will rise. And many will mourn. I don’t wish death on Trump. I would mourn. But humanity has reached a pinnacle of survival. Without Trump, the western nations are facing complete collapse, just not the one envisioned by Soros and Rothschild.

Europe will crumble. They have nothing of value. Nothing of worth. And today, the last vestige of cheap Russian oil is redirected to China. Europe’s Black Knights will necessitate a new colony given their resources were based on theft from African colonies. They cannot survive without those sanctimonious attachments. The RESET is being controlled by the BRICS now. And Ukraine is of no value. It’s resources an illusion. It’s Cartel stubbed out like a cigarette on a busy NYC sidewalk.

This is what happens when capitalism is simply a conduit to a bully-pit and a handful of billionaire Zionists whose lifeline is banking, a nonproductive status symbol. Trump managed to surround himself with loyalists – whose intellectualism and talents are wholly lacking. Ushering in the China/Russia block based on technology advancement which actually benefits society.

Trump has forged some beneficial adjuvants – all via EO’s which are NOT Law. They are temporary injunctions. However, in foregoing Congress when bombing other countries illegitimately, Trump has effectuated totalitarian rule. Yesterday it was Iran, Sudan, Somalia, Yemen, Lebanon, and Syria. Today it is Venezuela. “US Military strikes vessel carrying drugs from Venezuela”.

Knowing there are no less than eight US warships off the coast, we are supposed to believe a loan ship loaded with drugs thought ‘No problemo’ he can make it through unscathed… The logic is contrived. A precision strike on an unarmed vessel. Details are scarce. A narco-terrorist organization – unnamed. How did they know the vessel was carrying drugs before blowing it to bits? The briefing came from Gen. Dan Caine. Brought out of retirement. His means of ascension to position as Chairman of the JCOS was highly irregular and quite possibly illegal! Caine was Former associate director of the CIA. The Drug Cartel gone rogue. Honor is not an inherent trait.

Was the vessel in Venezuelan waters? International Waters? Why isn’t Trump targeting the drug cartels inside the US?

These random attacks on a country’s sovereignty seem to be a possible replication of the fuel that ultimately destroyed Hitler – a heady heavy weight of a Drug Concoction which caused massive psychosis.

The nine biggest suppliers of drugs across the globe by country include: Afghanistan, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Laos, Mexico, Nigeria and the Philippines. Why doesn’t Trump target ANY of them?

Drug consumption lists highest as the US, followed by China, India, Brazil, Russia, Indonesia, UK, and Pakistan. Again, Venezuela does not even make the List.

Edmundo Gonzalez was recognized by the Biden Regime and the Darling, Milei, as the true winner of the last election. The interesting diabolical is that Trump and Biden AGREE. Despite not cleaning up the flagrant election fraud in America while Milei, an obvious fraud, is now unveiled. What could it be??? Oil. Black GOLD. Trump wants Gonzalez to sell Venezuela’s oil to America for pennies. While Trump and his minions will benefit from CIA spoils of trafficking control. With the additional intention of fraying Venezuela’s growing alliance with Russia and China. BRICS.

Venezuela’s attempts to join BRICS has been systematically denied due to Argentina’s claim that membership in ‘Mercosur’ overrides. Brazil, a BRICS member, has been refusing Maduro’s application. According to Putin, all BRICS members must approve an application. Therefore, Lula is holding up Maduro’s request despite ALL other members approving. Creating Tensions. Venezuela’s economy needs to be released from restrictive US sanctions in order to thrive.

Lula is in the midst of its own Trump ire as it is tasked with Bolsonaro’s treason trial. That ire, might push Lula into acquiescing Venezuela’s wish. Further disrupting the power vacuum of western influence. Brazil’s economy has faired rather well under Lula, with China being their largest export and import partner. They do not operate on deficit spending and Lula has yet to announce his conversion to Judaism…

If Trump doesn’t stop kicking Lula, he may find retaliation could easily upend the last vestige of Western hegemony and allow Venezuela into the BRICS. Solidifying their Power. Further alienating the west while simultaneously setting an autobahn speed record for the final rise of a New Global Order led by Russia and China.