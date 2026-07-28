Contrary to the narrative that AI is being created to make our lives better or as Musk levies, to make Ai our personal slaves, AI is 99% about War. Weapons. New ways to destroy societies. All while sitting in a lounge chair and picking off people, towns, cities you don’t like. A Game.

Data controls war and data controls winning. Because the purpose of war is to win no matter the consequences. A recent video of Lindsey Graham blathering how fun it is to watch Trump bomb countries because Trump gets a kick out of it. Like a High. For Trump, watching bombs explode and people dying is entertainment. CSIS: “the AI-enabled kill chain itself: the software that fuses sensor feeds, selects targets, and decides when and what to strike.”.

In other words, the military is working on autonomous AI that decides who and what to destroy without human intervention. Everything AI is hackable. That means every autonomous weapon could be hackable and turn on its maker – as in we could end up bombing ourselves. And of course, the high is so feverish, this potential is not even considered. Wars will be based on who has the better hackers, not who has the better weapons.

While America focuses its entire economy on War and Weapons, China has developed a new PhD program for engineers; instead of writing a thesis – their PhD program requires the candidate to build something revolutionary. Students present functional prototypes, industrial technologies, or major project installations evaluated by a panel of experts alongside a technical report and oral defense. End product development has already been used in infrastructure improvements, agriculture techniques, and other practical applications. The awarding of the degree is based on the prototype’s success. The duration of their PhD program is 4 years.

In the US, PhD’s are awarded as honorary degrees. They can be bought for a nice price. Or they represent a political statement. The vast majority of engineering PhD’s in the US – teach and conduct peer-reviewed research papers… Rarely do they serve any value to the economy or society.

Trump has once again warmed to Zelenskky’s double-speak about the success he has made in killing Russian civilians and Trump applauds with glee! The World Bank reclassified Ukraine as an upper-middle-income country as gross national income per capita rose to $5,070, given the per capita persons have declined by 50%. GDP Growth is expected to be 2% - higher than most European countries: Germany’s expected to be .6% and France .1%. What is Ukraine selling in this wartime game structure?

Services accounts for 60% of Ukraine’s entire GDP. What ‘service’ are they selling?

According to Zelenskky, the total number of battle casualties in Ukraine is roughly 73,000 to 140,000. According to other sources, the number is closer to 600,000. In other words – giving a truthful account of the number of deaths in war is a matter of high security. Trump follows this same mantra with Iran – and Netanyahu just kills the reporters who disagree with him. Welcome to the new normal of pathological leadership.

In the realm of ‘history’ as I reported yesterday, there is an added psych play: Anthropic and hundreds of similar companies are reportedly destroying millions of “rare” physical books after scanning them for training data. Once the book is uploaded to the AI model – the book is shredded. Ancient book burning was used to recreate the truth. But this has also occurred in modern times:

United States FDA (Late 1950s): Government agents burned research materials and books written by scientist Wilhelm Reich following legal disputes. Reich was a proponent of Sigmund Freud in his sexology period of psychoanalytic mumbo-jumbo who had sexual relations with his patients – which he termed research on orgasms.

The Imperial library of Constantinople destroyed over 120,000 volumes in 473 AD.

The Fourth Crusade in 1204 triggered fires across multiple libraries housing manuscripts, books, and history.

In 1453 pillaging and burning of private and monastic libraries once again destroyed history.

Giving scribes the ability to recreate what they want, how they want.

What will be reflected in the records of today for the future is now subject to whoever owns and programs AI.

In 2025, Trump created the White House AI Action Plan within the Office of Science and Technology. Michael Krastios was appointed as Director – he comes to the position with a bachelors degree in Political Science. He briefly worked for Barclays and Thiel Capital ‘in an unnamed capacity given as an investor he had no licenses. At one point he took an internship with Lindsey Graham. He advises the President on all matters of science, technology, Quantum, Drones, and AI without having the slightest idea what he is talking about on ANY subject.

Krastios believes his expertise can help America achieve global leadership over China in advancing the ‘right policies’ in AI without mentioning what those policies might be other than ‘Winning’. A true political response. However, what he did reveal in an interview was the role Thiel plays in our government decision making is much larger than one might suspect. He also revealed that the Data Center Action Plan comes straight from the alliance between the DoD and Thiel as AI Infrastructure – whoever has the most Data Centers WINS.