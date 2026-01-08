Helena’s Substack

Robert Welch
12h

Give each Greenlander 100 thousand and the cost would be 5,6 Billion.

Set up mineral / resource extraction so that the American taxpayer would be

paid back via a percentage of profits and eventually have added income.

That would be a moral way to proceed..........Win, win, win.......

But no, that won't happen; or , anything remotely close to that because - drum roll - we are

being run via an immoral system, where it's lose, lose, lose except to the ones described in this article. And in this system, it's just lose, lose, lose .....WIN ( The ones in power ) all around the block.

And, until the system becomes one run on morality, this will be how it is, no matter how many problems ( side effects ) we try to solve without tackling the core issue - an immoral system.

( And, rules and regulations, changing political systems won't work because all the afore mentioned efforts can be corrupted, warped, twisted into immorally run systems. Going after symptoms solves nothing, long-term. )

I've been trying to find a way to put this so that people will understand how correct the thinking on this is. Going from "fear run" to " morally run " has helped, without corrupting the message. As, the system is run on fear - the tools of immorality. So, it's an immorally run system that uses the tools of fear to accomplish it's ends - war, hate, deceit, treachery, corruption, propaganda, anything that separates and doesn't help unite......

The clarity I've gained from this is that it's clearly a spiritual battle we're involved in. And, on all levels, starting with oneself. So, it has to be tackled, starting with oneself and then branching outward, like ripples in a pond after a stone has been cast into it. The solitary stone causes a disturbance that goes out in all directions. Pretty cool analogy, I think.

