What IF The EU Aligned With Russia And China In Trade
What IF… as a result of Trump snubbing the EU they were to unite in a trade alliance with Russia and China as the Eastern Hemisphere Bloc? The problem with the EU is their resources are slim and their reliance on Africa has diminished rapidly of late leaving them with – nothing. Manufacturing is dismal as a result of the high cost of sub-standard oil they import from the US to ‘harm’ Russia. The transportation cost is born by the EU. Of course, that harm never really materialized against Russia, and instead destroyed the EU.
After Europe spent decades raping Africa, it never occurred to them that legitimizing trade might secure their future. Booted from most African countries, France, Germany and the UK, the stalwarts, are feeling the most pain economically. They have nowhere to go – except Russia and China.
Germany’s top export are cars. Trump’s tariffs nearly collapsed that market for Germany stagnating growth. France’s major imports include aerospace equipment and mechanical equipment. Their 2025 growth rate is hovering in the range of .7%. Uk’s largest exports are cars and gas turbines and metals (gold and silver) mined in Ireland. 101 companies listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) — most of them British — have mining operations in 37 sub-Saharan African countries. They collectively control over $1 trillion worth of Africa’s most valuable resources. Should these colonies stand tall and say enough – the UK economy would likely collapse.
The Barter System: IF Europe would rid itself of the European Commission and allow each country to act of its own accord, barter and trade would find a balance. Venezuela and China traded via the barter system, a much cleaner method that evades credit or cash. Russia and China utilize bartering to evade sanctions. Pakistan, Colombia and Malaysia also utilize bartering as a more efficient venue. In the event of a civil war, Americans would return to the bartering system in order to survive.
Greenland: Trump wants their resources. Like Venezuela, Trump has their country on edge as he considers taking the country by force, or buying the citizens out. Of course the obvious raises its spindly head and asks – where will Trump get the money? Why Taxpayers – of COURSE! The Minerals and other resources would be given to his friends who own mining companies. These companies would sell on the open market and take 100% of the profits.
It is the same game as the Defense Industry all over again. We pay taxes that are redistributed to Defense Industry Contracts while the companies profit from our Tax Dollars and taxpayers receive – NOTHING. Technically, we should be the shareholders and profits redistributed back to us.
What We Pay For – We Should Own! The Government should only take a Middleman Finders Fee – maybe 2%. This is why America is run more like a socialist/communist government than the illusion it purports as capitalist. A Government controlled system such as Defense, Pharma, Charity, Welfare, NASA, etc… are the epitome of communism wrapped up in a false premise that told often enough as a perception becomes a fake reality.
Trump wants us to pay for Greenland – but own nothing. And be happy. Sound familiar?
As Trump expects to have Taxpayers fund the bill for the oil companies in Venezuela, what happens when no one wants to buy from America? When the spigot is turned off in Venezuela to upgrade and it takes 2 years or more – everyone will already have upgraded their imports elsewhere. China was in Russia the very next day after Trump’s Venezuela collapse. Russia will simply fill the void and Trump’s Big Beautiful Venezuela will have zero buyers. The effect of a Pariah who doesn’t possess critical thinking skills.
China will never buy from American oil companies. That train is in Siberia.
Trump’s advisors are not economists.
FYI: Year-to-date, the goods and services deficit increased $56.0 billion, or 7.7 percent, from the same period in 2024. ~ US government database. The Twitter Thumpers don’t read the reports…
Give each Greenlander 100 thousand and the cost would be 5,6 Billion.
Set up mineral / resource extraction so that the American taxpayer would be
paid back via a percentage of profits and eventually have added income.
That would be a moral way to proceed..........Win, win, win.......
But no, that won't happen; or , anything remotely close to that because - drum roll - we are
being run via an immoral system, where it's lose, lose, lose except to the ones described in this article. And in this system, it's just lose, lose, lose .....WIN ( The ones in power ) all around the block.
And, until the system becomes one run on morality, this will be how it is, no matter how many problems ( side effects ) we try to solve without tackling the core issue - an immoral system.
( And, rules and regulations, changing political systems won't work because all the afore mentioned efforts can be corrupted, warped, twisted into immorally run systems. Going after symptoms solves nothing, long-term. )
I've been trying to find a way to put this so that people will understand how correct the thinking on this is. Going from "fear run" to " morally run " has helped, without corrupting the message. As, the system is run on fear - the tools of immorality. So, it's an immorally run system that uses the tools of fear to accomplish it's ends - war, hate, deceit, treachery, corruption, propaganda, anything that separates and doesn't help unite......
The clarity I've gained from this is that it's clearly a spiritual battle we're involved in. And, on all levels, starting with oneself. So, it has to be tackled, starting with oneself and then branching outward, like ripples in a pond after a stone has been cast into it. The solitary stone causes a disturbance that goes out in all directions. Pretty cool analogy, I think.