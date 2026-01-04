What Is The End Game? With Trump’s commentary, as espoused across every mainstream media, that oil is the end game, I believe it is a deflection. Currently, there is a global oil glut. More oil means lower prices – means less profit for the Big Beautiful Oil Companies who may not want to spend Billions on Venezuela oil infrastructure. Takes time. Chevron’s Balance Sheet shows roughly $6.8 billion in Cash on Current Liabilities of $38.6 Billion. Not stellar. Not one oil company has stepped forward to hail Trump’s call to drill.

So, what’s the real end-game?

Trump is now bragging that taking out Maduro was so easy he wants to take out Cuba, Colombia and Mexico next. With Cuba being the easiest target simply by size. And Rubio more than willing to blow up his country of origin. There are three possibilities:

Trump wants to colonize all of South America. An egocentric power grab. Given he can’t have Russia or China. Trump is working on behalf of the CIA drug Cartel which wants to expand their territory. Trump is confiscating gold which belongs to Venezuela and has been frozen in a UK Bank which is being raided as I speak.

The Afghanistan 20 year war was not a war – it was a power grab of their opium. Trafficking is Cartel business. This is more like a turf-war with the CIA and Mossad central. Ukraine is done. They lost their trafficking hub and are mad as Hell. It is also a BRICS war. Watching BRICS usurp their global position has heightened their blood boil. Another aspect is the fact that South America is predominantly Catholic, and faith gets in the way of their agenda. There is no Christian faith flowing through Trump’s blood.

The Maduro Indictment:

Ultimately, there are two important aspects to the charges that could upend the entire fiasco:

The opening grand jury statement against Maduro is predicated on his being an illegal authority, aka unelected, and therefore in the game for arrest. This is the most important aspect of the entire arrest – The UN does recognize Maduro. The US is still a party to the UN.

The charges are built on the word ‘enabling’ . The indictment identifies FARC and the ELN which are Colombian guerillas. The Sinaloa Cartel out of Mexico. The Zitas Cartel out of Mexico. And the Tda out of Venezuela. According to Trump these Cartel members may be assassinated. Also, according to Trump, each of these country’s Presidents may be indicted for ‘enabling’.

While indictments don’t provide proof of the claims – they must adhere to ‘probable cause”. The four tenets of Probable Cause include; observational, circumstantial, expertise and information. The indictment shows probable cause against the Cartels, but not against Maduro and his wife and son. While none of the Cartels are defendants, one name does have relevance, Diosdado Cabella. Cabella came from the Chavez regime and was named in the indictment of Celia’s nephews in 2016 as well. But Cabella was not arrested. He has been sanctioned – but never arrested. Why? Is he a CIA Asset?

Emerald Robinson, “US forces destroyed the grave of communist scum Hugo Chavez who started Smartmatic & rigged our elections with assistance from China & Obama’s CIA.” Oops…

They are destroying the validity of the Maduro indictment DAY ONE: should we bomb the CIA and China?

Venezuela’s Supreme Court has already announced Maduro’s VP, Delcy Rodriguez, is now President and sworn in. Trump has ridiculed Machado as his choice to run the country which leaves an odious vacancy. Cuba and Colombia will not sit quietly. And Trump may grandstand the legacy of all time – WWIII as Israel announces it is going to war – on three fronts. Europe has no viable fire power. The BRICS will stand with South America.

While numerous country leaders have ‘condemned’ Trump’s actions, one stands out – CHINA. ‘it’s not nice to fool with Mother Nature’ – it’s worse to cross China. Like Russia, China has the cards and Trump just tried to pull five aces from the deck. Thankfully he didn’t bomb the Chinese delegation which had met with Maduro hours earlier. But Trump inadvertently revealed something far more insidious – he turned the lights out for all of Caracas. He bragged about this “American super power”. Not via bombs, but via a ‘switch’. A switch that could also be used in America.

Trump’s downfall has always been his mouth. He reveals the game plan out of need to brag. Every Tweet, every statement made by Trump can be used to toss the Maduro case because he admits to destroying Venezuela with sanctions in 2017 and his intention to confiscate the oil and mineral wealth for America. He has built a case against himself and implicated the CIA.