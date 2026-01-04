Helena’s Substack

Also worth noting, apparently.... Venezuela's silver mines were shut down on December 23, 2025, and that approximately 847 tons of strategic silver reserves were extracted and transported to Russia and China during a six-hour operation, leaving only 3 tons remaining in central bank vaults. This event, described as a coordinated extraction during a vulnerability window, is said to have removed 12% of global annual silver supply.

The sudden extraction of Venezuela’s silver reserves in December 2025 was a state-coordinated operation during a period of maximum Western vulnerability—dubbed the "Ghost Week" window—when global liquidity and intervention capabilities were at their lowest.

Eleven aircraft, including Russian Antonov AN-124s and Chinese COSCO Shipping planes, departed Venezuela between 2:47 AM and 8:41 AM on December 23, 2025, carrying approximately 847 tons of refined silver—nearly the entire strategic reserve. The operation was synchronized with China’s activation of export controls on dual-use materials on January 1, 2026, and occurred just before a major US-led trade war escalation (540% tariffs) and BRICS’ 99.1% dedollarization move.

Russia and China had been systematically acquiring Venezuelan silver since 2019, paying 8–12% above spot prices to deplete Western supply chains. The final extraction was not a response to crisis but a pre-planned strategic asset seizure, exploiting weakened Western defenses. The US launched Operation Absolute Resolve on January 3, 2026—11 days after the silver was moved—to secure territory and detain leadership, but the strategic asset was already in Moscow and Beijing.

Well there’s alot going on that hasn’t yet been disclosed.

The silver situation is cleverly hidden except for those who follow the markets astutely

Looking at the photos of Madura , he doesn’t appear stressed out ? Has he made a deal with Trump ?

Have China and Russia made a deal with Trump ?

I read the Chinese had flown off to meet Putin ?

The oil is the objective as most goes to China but I would suggest Trump is out on post imperialist campaign to get the rest of South America as protectorates , like the Brits did in the Middle East to sustain their empire .

Break BRICS no I objective and all the drug cartels are all over the world with the. CIA and Mossad and HSBC amongst others , up to their necks in the corruption , drug peddling ++++

So that’s just trying to hoodwink the rest of us into thinking he’s saving America and the world with his illegal actions which he just gets away with , like Netanyahu

