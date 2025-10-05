I OPEN WITH: Yesterday was my birthday and it was fabulous! Nearly everything I could have asked for - so fabulous - with one exception, I am having difficulty adopting a doggie to be the next stand-in for Baxter... ANYWHO -

Is Astrology a form of witchcraft or Satanism? Is Yoga evil? Is Buddhism ungodly? The first usage of the word ‘occult’ from the Latin Occultus meaning hidden secret first appeared in the 16th century. The word Magi from the Bible translates from the Greek as: referring to a class of educated, often Persian, astrologers, priests, or “wise men” who also practiced forms of occult art or sorcery.

The Occult as imbedded in Satanism wasn’t recognized as such until the 19th century. But it was the 1960’s which truly conjoined these two terms as demonic thru Anton LaVey. Levey, his birth name, both parents were of Russian & Ukraine Ashkenazi Jewish descent. He was the High Priest of the Church of Satan. He married his first wife, Carol Lansing, when she was 15 and had a child when she was 16.

When reviewing various Biblical passages in Leviticus and Isaiah regarding ‘astrology’, It is clearly not referencing the science of astrology but instead the use of Israeli Babylonian ‘astrology’ used in the context of predictions or soothsayers as opposed to using it for crops, weather and climate variation plotting. Isaiah 40:26 records God calling our attention to gaze at the heavens of the night sky in hopes that the grandeur would help us remember His strength and His care as Creator.

The Minoans used astrology successfully for thousands of years to map climate and planet alignments so as to perfect their agriculture techniques. This is NOT what God deemed evil. But it does reveal a schism of ‘Interpretation’ that has influenced Christianity well beyond it’s truth and created division where none lives.

Likewise, there came to be a transgression by Christians opposed to Yoga – ostensibly because it was about emptying one’s mind instead of ‘filling it with God’. On the other hand, God tells us to take great care of our bodies as vessels – removing the evils inherent in all humans thru meditation which would tend to uphold that command. As opposed to obscure it. It is man that breeds these false interpretations – not by God – by their imbalance of opinion. As such we have lost our connection to earth’s code as created by – God.

As came about with the 1960’s advent of the Ashkenazi influence of Secularism while embracing Satanism. And earth, as we know it, tilted. Because this ‘knowledge’ would subvert the Occult. Thus transcribing good as evil and evil as good which has become our battle cry! Creating mini-me ‘scribes of self-proclaimed superiority’ who call themselves Christians – but in fact are exactly the evil they believe they are fighting. Themselves.

Pitting Christians against Christinas. While the Ashkenazi’s – Win. And the enemy becomes thy neighbor and friend. And the sheeple fling themselves over the cliff in response. Unaware that they have become exactly that which LaVey indoctrinated – scavengers of superiority, judgement, and condemnation. WHY doesn’t this deprecation of Christianity exist in Russia? Why isn’t Russia fighting Antifa? Why is it that this dispersion of Satanism only exists in western societies?

As we watch in real time as the UK and now France use police force to deny freedom of speech, as we watch eastern EU countries succumb to election fraud that will align them with this diaspora of censorship and control, why are Christians attacked by Christians? Did I not conform to every definition you created? Did I transgress your piccadilly boundary? Who is the enemy? Is it the truthers or is it the censors? IF Candace and Tucker need to be censored by Christians – who have you become?

When did searching for TRUTH become blaspheme? When you burned the witches alive? When you held court beheadings with all the locals cheering? Why is it everything the MSM states is deemed false and libel until they side with you – and suddenly they are speaking truth? It is time to look internally – instead of externally. Our existence depends on this. We are on a precipice. Can you say – You Are Sorry? In a true eloquent way? From your heart?