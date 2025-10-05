Helena’s Substack

Jay Leone
Using the bible as a justification to murder and enslave your perceived enemies, because God decrees it, is a form of mental psychosis.

The judeo Christian Bible bashing pathology is rooted in extreme cruelty, power, dominance and bloodthirsty ambition, all tethered to "words", which any true follower of Jesus knows, are parodies of reality. That's why Jesus spoke more like a zen master, in allegories and koans, rather than a mechanical left brained automaton.

The sick human mind latches onto scripture to appease it's failure to regulate it's own somatic reality , to come to terms with the flow of natural life.

The body's chi flows backwards. The pentagram, originally a simple map of harmony and cooperation on earth and heaven , gets inverted. The mind becomes split from nature, divorced from reality.

Thus the Israeli genocide, and every other Zionist bloodbath is born from the millions and billions of minds and bodies that can't accept nature as a teacher and instead their neuro hormonal impulses find a use for scripture to let their ego reign in hell, or what was once earth.

In short, instead of blaming astrology and yoga, those of the judeo Christian or any religious tradition that worships stale words and fairytale prophecy needs a schooling in their own psychosis. They alone enable a million Palestinians and mass child sacrifice to take place because their Bible tells them so

Trudy Anrep
Your 🐕 will find you

