Can Doctors ‘CURE’ anything? Cure would mean that the disease or infection was completely eradicated and never return. But that lovely definition has been morphed to – we have no idea why this disease is ravaging you but we can temporarily fix you by extracting all offending organs which will cause severe debilitation… Ultimately, the drugs we give you will be rejected and you will die anyway… Or worse, we have no idea what to do so we have come up with a plan that will cost $150,000 and prescriptions for life. Those Pharma drugs will come with debilitating side effects with the possibility of - death. Death as a side effect. But then our food system isn’t much better given Pharma and Food are intertwined.

The sun is our Life Force. Our bodies and our souls could not exist without it. Plant life would be a moonscape. And yet, the evil beyond evil, Bill Gates, wants to remove this Life Force. What if shattered souls send particles into the air, a source for sun’s reflection? “Sunlight reflects off particles in Earth's atmosphere, including airborne particles, clouds, and even gases, leading to phenomena like blue skies and the scattering of sunlight.”

Have you ever felt as though a part of your soul was shattered by a loss so devastating it feels as though literal particles have sprayed out of you hovering in the air. Living organisms in the atmosphere that originate from our essence. The Real God Particle. Imagine trillions of souls – their particles helping to refract the sun’s light and keep us alive as they move airborne hovering in our low atmosphere across the globe.

Personally, I find the Big Bang theory full of holes. Almost nonsensically. Just as the evolution theories postulated without evidence. Just like ‘Doctors’ incapable of curing anything – because they don’t know what ‘causes’ anything. Just like scientists and historians literally making up entire scenarios regarding ancient history like a Hollywood script writer.

I was watching a documentary. A scientist stated that theoretically, Quantum science states that the barrier of time can be broken. We can travel over this fold or wave in time in minutes and alight at a planet 5 billion light years away – in the future. But he presupposes we wouldn’t be able to return – to our present, the past. But what if all time happened simultaneously? We could step thru the waves, the fold, easily, like stepping over a door’s threshold. Make a U-turn on an oscillating wave or ripple and return.

The problem comes from the ripple. Every time someone passes into another time, a Quantum ripple would readjust the universe to absorb the unnatural blip. Are those ripples finite or infinite? Could the Quantum traveling theory ultimately cause the universe to implode on itself from too many ripple effects degrading the universal structure?

The assumption in the documentary is that time is linear. There is no viable proof of that statement. Sound and light travel on oscillating waves. Why would time be any different?

Another documentary declares that aliens have been living among us for thousands of years. Perhaps caught in a time loop from which they cannot escape. Obviously, they are not trying to take over the world or that would have occurred thousands of years ago. Perhaps, they are aiding CERN et al to develop a means for them to go home. And need to make sure the Bill Gates’ of the world don’t destroy planet Earth before they can escape.

Have you ever felt like you don’t belong on this planet? That somehow you got pushed through the wrong portal? And these humans are not your breed? The catastrophic evil is so far removed from anything you would ever consider – truly there must have been a mistake. The circle of humans who seem borne of intellect and compassion continues to tighten into an ever smaller circle. And evil continues to emanate without any real purpose other than to destroy humanity.

I wish the world could simply tell the truth and leave it for us to discern. IS mythology real? Are aliens real? Who built the pyramids? Were there giants? Why do western nations focus all their talent on creating new ways to kill humans? Technically, isn’t one way enough? Did man fake landing on the moon? If the CIA and FBI are rogue – why not arrest them all? Why do we allow Soros et all to continue creating chaos? Is all Jewish history fake? Is there such a thing as a Jew? Why not simply tell the TRUTH?

Sometimes – it all seems too detestably ignorant, dishonorable, disrespectful and a waste of being.