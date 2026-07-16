October 2026 Brazil will be holding their Presidential election. The two candidates are Lula and Flavio Bolsonaro, the son of Jair. To punish Brazilians, Trump has levied a 25% Tariff effective the 23rd. In Trump’s view, the people of Brazil will vote for Bolsonaro because of the tariffs he is imposing linking them to Lula. It is called ‘Election Interference By a Foreign Government’ and it is HIGHLY ILLEGAL. But then the entire Trump apparatus violates international law and American Law, with pride. Bessent literally gushes as he quips about ‘stealing Venezuela’s gold.

Tonight Trump is slated to make a presentation about the 2020 election ‘interference’ – and the hypocrisy is not lost on him – the world laughs. While Russia and Iran are being accused of election interference – Trump will add China to the fray tonight. Deflecting from what we know to be true – the manipulations come from within. WE are the manipulators. Always have been. The external enemy mantra is a psyop taken to new levels by Bush’s Regime post 9-11. The purpose was to ‘unite under a common enemy’.

Problem with Trump’s regurgitation is that the psyop was used 25 years ago – it is old, broken, weary and disabled. The Election Trump still talks about was 6 years ago and frankly no one cares anymore because we understand ALL ELECTIONS are fakery. Perpetrated behind closed doors, not be other countries but by a Global Cartel that has existed since America was founded. The same Cartel Trump vowed to dismantle in his campaign speeches. The same speeches that have been since ripped to shreds and set on fire.

However, Trump may have been scripted to reference the Election Loss as a means for him to justify a third election in direct opposition to the US Constitution. Punishment. Martial Law? Or Israel?

Howard Lutnick remains Trump’s immediate handler and best friend… Except he fundraised and voted for Hillary in 2016. SO, the friendship leans more in the realm of tolerance. Lutnick is apparently a very unlikable person. Making enemies as fast as Charlie Brown’s Pig-Pen collected dust. The only thing Trump and Lutnick share as a commonality is neither have ‘friends’ in any real sense.

There are two people that accompany Trump everywhere, including the golf course; Margo Martin – age 30, and Natalie Harp – age 35. Together these unmarried girls write most of Trump’s texts and Memes, and serve as his ‘confidantes’. Sometimes referred to as his Gatekeepers. The relationship is not defined as ‘friendship’.

But these two cheerleaders are directly responsible for censoring the media that Trump is exposed to when looking for approval to assuage his ego. Keeping reality in the background as they present a picture of a completely propagandized America. Always citing false poll numbers and media aligned with Trump’s actions. Basically, treating him like a bratty child incapable of understanding and tolerating The Truth which infects his decisions.

The concept of Handlers dates back decades including during the early times of Martin Luther King, Jr. when Stanley Levison, a soviet Bolshevik, became Martin Luther King Jr’s primary advisor most of his adult life. Inducting him into the cult of pedophilia, orgies, rape, and fraud well before Epstein came on the scene. Why? Because King was emerging as a powerful voice and like Charlie Kirk, powerful voices need to be captured by the Zionists – or Die.

King fell. His reported assassin, James Earl Ray, subsequently recanted his initial guilty plea and King’s death was redacted to a conspiracy involving multiple unnamed parties. No one in the Israeli sphere was ever indicted. But similarities remain between King and Kirk. Both were initially very pro-Israel, abiding by their handler/advisors ideologies, recommendations, and aspirations. Until they didn’t.

King was scheduled to go to Israel in 1967 but cancelled for multiple reasons, the greatest of which was his statement: “I’d run into the situation where I’m damned if I say this and I’m damned if I say that no matter what I’d say, and I’ve already faced enough criticism including pro-Arab. I just think that if I go, the Arab world, and of course Africa and Asia for that matter, would interpret this as endorsing everything that Israel has done, and I do have questions of doubt… Most of it [the pilgrimage] would be Jerusalem and they [the Israelis] have annexed Jerusalem, and any way you say it they don’t plan to give it up… I frankly have to admit that my instincts – and when I follow my instincts so to speak I’m usually right – I just think that this would be a great mistake. I don’t think I could come out unscathed”.

In other words – his support for the war regime ended and soon after – so did he the following year. And like Charlie, the frame is that MLK was pro-Israel up until the day he was assassinated. His family never believed the FBI claim of James Earl Ray and in 2025, Tulsi Gabbard released the FBI documents for review.

John Lennon was also occupied by the Israeli Regime during his tenure as a global peace activist… and weird ‘Bed Promotions’. The Lennon’s were surrounded by Israeli’s. Their three managers were Jewish. Lennon, a Catholic, held weekly spiritual meetings with Rabbi Shlomo Riskin. Lennon stated, “Show business is an extension of the Jewish religion”. And like every story created by the CIA/Mossad that falls apart – the assassination of John Lennon was no different.

He saw what he wasn’t supposed to, he was reverting back to his Catholic roots, he had created a list of names and evidence of child trafficking and torture. And like MLK he woke up. Like Charlie Kirk. And given his power, he needed to be silenced. John and Yoko were walking back to their apartment building late at night. Chapman, the purported killer, stood near the entrance and fired five shots – four hitting Lennon in the back. He was cremated ‘the next day’… The crime scene was scrubbed, the autopsy report classified, and police reports were made ‘unavailable’. No investigation was made – no Trial.