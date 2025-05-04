As Martin Armstrong has acknowledged, the only way out of global debt is war. And the parties feeding the piranha’s seem defiantly pushing for this outcome. The two biggest countries abstaining are our apparent ‘enemies’ – China and Russia. Putin has acknowledged that the CIA/MI6 West was vehemently attempting to provoke a nuclear response against Ukraine so as to accelerate the global War while pointing a finger at the instigator at large – Russia. Justification has always been the backfeed.

At least that would be the Zion history book scratched on to clay tablets in the year 2035.

Why did Trump send over $300 million in weapons to Ukraine this past week while demanding Putin make a peace deal? Who is Trump answering to? The Vatican? Because that’s when the switch got flipped. Stepping back from moderating negotiations does not mean you level more sanctions and grift the American people into a WWIII proposal. Zelenskky is escalating and it appears Trump’s ability to navigate who is good and who is evil – is seriously damaged.

The Border? GREAT! But not enough. Musk? GREAT! But still not enough. The US military weapon inventory is depleted. That’s why Trump needs the $1 trillion budget – to replenish after Biden vacated our strategic Reserves and crashed new weapon manufacturing. But timing is everything and between the EU and US – against Russia, China and NK, the competence and quality is sour. It will take years to rebuild that quality. But the global war is eminent NOW – not in 2030 when the entire landscape will change dramatically.

Add to the fray India and Pakistan needing vengeance, Netanyahu bombing indiscriminately any country he deems inferior, and South America’s drug trade looks tame by comparison. A safe haven from nuclear fallout. Jamming satellites could be a better course of action by the Deep State wanting to live through the Holocaust of WWIII. And yet watching a young Israeli boy throw a kitten like a football is an indicator that mankind needs a RESET.

Maybe showing the horrors of barbarism that is man’s evolution is necessary. Perhaps a new species is waiting in the shadows for when man has officially annihilated mankind. The ultimate in taking out civilization from within. Soros official declaration of how he had already destroyed Europe, and the US and Russia would be his next greatest triumphs.

The fires raging throughout regions in Israel seemed rather poignant. Oddly, the mantra of blaming ‘climate change’ suddenly was replaced with fact: Arson. Reigniting the Maui and Los Angeles realities. But it did seem Biblically appropriate.

IS there a ways and means to avoid this global showdown of cockfighters?

According to Martin Armstrong, the long answer is, “No”. Technically, the Zionist model of creating borrowers is the cause of the global decline. No one knows from where or who the first money-changers were although they were already well established during the life of Christ in the Roman and Greek Empires. It is thought that they evolved sometime in the 4th century BC. Trade was the impetus for the money-changers. To elevate life styles when a person couldn’t afford to buy – the money-lenders moved from the ‘barter system’ to loans and interest.

But it was when Kings sought to use the money-lenders to pay for their wars that the concept became a source of societal harm. Kings became beholden. That gave the money-lenders power. Off with their Heads – was literally the outcome. Despite the constant banishment, they survived and today the US is beholden to the money-changers to the tune of $45 Trillion. Economically Insurmountable.

This debt steel structure needs to fall like the Twin Towers to avoid War. Fast and furious. Prolonging the inevitable only causes greater chaos. That is not likely to happen. We are ruled by impotent clones of all the Kings that came before. The Kings were told to fight bigger wars to pay their debts. Empires Fell. The winner was always the same. The ones holding the debt over the heads of Kings and Popes.

That simplistic fact has not changed throughout all of ancient history. The only way to not repeat the Fall of empires is to eliminate the concept of debt. This would mean - Value would crash. Trade would crash. Which is why the Money Lenders scream the loudest over Trump’s Tariffs. Because it hits them the hardest in the scheme of Trade. The money lenders are the ones telling us that ‘debt’ is actually good. Debt is what builds empires…