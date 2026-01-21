The American Empire of Trump’s Investment Pledges: Heavily weighted on AI Data Centers and Pharma. Neither of which produce economic growth on behalf of consumers. Data Centers add cost to every business, including utilities and water which are heavily weighted. Water; one data center can use upwards of a million gallons daily. Electricity; one data center can use the same amount of electricity as an entire town. Pharma does not add to growth – they add to injury and death.

These are not Economic boosters – they are nightmares. Data Centers are like Banks – nonproducing economic drains. Defense spending needs to be cut by 70%. It does NOT add to the economy – it is a toilet emptying into a sewer. We need unimpeded trade. Manufacturing is a dying art in America. Revitalizing it without ‘workers’ is a dead fish stinking up the sewer. Trump is focusing on elites which in the long term is simply another toilet. Elites don’t produce, They don’t work.

The $18 Trillion in Investments has been redefined as $9.7 Trillion weighted between Middle East Pledges with the exclusion of Israel which produces IDF mercenaries. Somehow, Japan’s initial ten year pledge of $490 billion has ratcheted up to $1 trillion per the White House… Does Japan know? Because Japan’s government/economy is heavily indebted - ranking number one in the world at over 250% of GDP.

META has pledged $600 Billion on Net Equity of $182 Billion. Its pledge is based on AI and ‘workforce expansion’ which has so far resulted in 4600 layoffs and an announcement that 10% more are forthcoming. APPLE has also announced major restructuring. It’s Balance Sheet reveals current assets short roughly $20 billion compared to current assets. Net equity of $73 Billion.

Pledges. Are only as good as the air we breathe – remastered by chemtrails and toxins. The fact that Trump desperately needs adulation is indicative of a man whose façade is deception. Having been married to a psychologically diagnosed narcissist – I have become intimately aware of the traits. Pathological lying is ALWAYS one of the prominent symptoms.

Middle East pledges are typically defense and pharma related. Like Defense, Pharma does not add to economic growth because it creates disease and disease means death. The White House is either grossly deluded or grossly deluding when it purports to state that these ‘Investments’ have ANY positive effect on the standard of living for Americans.

The biggest drivers of a good economy for consumers are built on wage growth, stable prices, low interest rates, and rising asset values – particularly housing. Wage Growth has been artificially linked to false inflation numbers. Prices have risen 50% when inflation is clocked at 2%. Trump called for a 10% interest cap on credit cards to which not ONE has agreed to the ‘suggestion’. Why? Because it is not a law. It is merely a superficial request. Like a pledge. Like a pinky swear. Like – when my ship rolls in…

Trump is simply Biden with a different AI projection. An illusion.

Delusions of Grandeur have consumed politicians and bankers and we need to extricate these human imposters before The Georgia Guidestones become our reality. Of course, the $1.598 question is – How? History answers the question. But it also reveals that the sewage has never been fully cleansed of its putrid toxins and instead humanity bought time. Before the cycle was reborn. Each time, more evil than the last. As though Hell itself was opened upon earth.

This concept is being played out between Russia and Ukraine as Putin slowly comes to the realization that a peace deal on a piece of paper is meaningless. The only answer to the elimination of evil is its complete eradication. While various journalists including Seymour Hersh radically denounce Russia for not being more formidable in their destruction of humanity, Putin’s deterrence was rooted in humanity – and unless you have been assigned this military command you can’t possibly understand. Zelenskky, Trump, Netanyahu are aligned in a psychological Babylonian construct. Killing innocent persons – For The Greater Good – would be Hersh’s Means of Ending Conflict.

A decision that for a true Christian is untenable in the sight of God. Hindsight is always the greatest insight. As I have stated before – when you do as they do – you become the enemy you fight. A difficult decision for a man.