While oil prices have skyrocketed to a high of $119+, gold and silver seem to be under the thumb of Wall Street. A shortfall of cash has hit BlackRock and Blackstone as clients put in orders to covert shares to cash and withdraw the funds. Both hedge funds lowered their caps for cash withdrawals per transaction as a bank crash style maneuver, but the reality remains despite Trump’s continued War Cry that the Strait of Hormuz is open for business because exactly ONE ship passed through.

Iran says the Strait is on fire due to Israel and Trump bombing their oil refineries. The Strait is closed and it isn’t just oil traffic getting hit, but every cargo vessel large and small. Alexandr Dugin predicts Saudi’s and the entire Middle East will simply stop production within a week until the War has ended. But the UK is facing a 2 days supply before their coffers are empty. Gas lines are reminiscent of the Carter days. While the US Strategic Reserve is at 65% given Trump did not cap it before sending troops into War - his failure to do so is indicative of his inept strategy. Too busy with his “Ballroom”.

Hegseth’s military career hardly gives him the expertise necessary to command $1.5 Trillion in revenues, much less strategize a War as a National Guard – major. NOT a major general, a major with zero experience directing soldiers and platoons. And thus, the two day war is now potentially extended into Spring – and possibly summer given Iran will never capitulate after what these two Idiotic armies have done to their country and peoples. Neither Israel nor the US is prepared for such an extended ‘conflict’. The embarrassment is rife!

Meanwhile our White House continues to Lie. It has become second nature. The actual casualty count is considered to have surpassed 1,000 as the White House attempts to convey just 6 soldiers having died despite 27 US Bases being hit by Iran. Allegiances are frazzled and will likely become much more so as they contemplate their own losses and dried up revenue sources, ie OIL. Modi, for his part betrayed Iran and gave Israel coordinates to make a strike inside Iran and the schism slides as a BRICS country betrays its own. Leaving India up for retribution under the newly appointed Ayatollah who has zero affinity for betrayal.

The longer and more protracted the war, the more protracted will be our resources. Trickling down through the economy gas spikes will affect everything. Once the gold and silver quash by Wall Street is lifted, metals will spike! The dollar is now in full bear territory as noted by Hedge Funds capping cash withdrawals. And now would certainly appear to be anyone’s last hurrah for attempting to hedge a collapsing economy that will have Global impacts. The Pandemic War has now officially been extended to the Iran War.

Leavitt as Speaker keeps extending the Lies claiming every country supports this war as Trump is a Man of Peace. Somehow, I think she believes this given her Cult status. Tech elites are seeing the impact this war is now having and will continue to have for their future profits and are securing Bunkers.

Meanwhile the Pundit Media is obsessed with discussing who would be a good President and VP pick for 2028… Trying to pretend there will be a 2028. And their brains stuck in a Daquari somewhere in Bora Bora. The Newest lineup has Rubio as President and Condoleezza Rice as VP. No joke! She has been sitting in on Trump’s internal pow-wows given her great expertise in taking out Iraq’s Saddam… IF anyone had any doubts that the Trump regime was not composed of Clinton, Bush and Obama neocons and democrats, one need doubt any longer. McCain would be proud. The Deep State is in FULL CONTROL.

The Global question at this point in the Iran War is what is the US/Israel End Game? Given they were of the presumption that this would be a two day slash and dash, with the proposition of regime change altering literally daily, what exactly do these two Pariah regimes foretell? While there is discussion of the Third Temple and ushering in Ba’al, it would appear there is a bit of a setback given this would require the demolition of the Al Aqsa Mosque.

Demolishing this very holy temple of Islam would most assuredly secure a nuclear war against both Israel and America. Both countries are ill-prepared for such an event. The US having never had a foreign war on US Soil since its founding. Being led by a major with the head of Chabad mystic does not exactly impart great confidence. And National Guardsmen having no tactical training in war would take America back to the stone age to be sure.

Of course, the one country that has some of the most highly trained medical personnel in the world given the US imposed sanctions have destroyed every other aspect of continuity – Cuba would likely not be too keen on helping Trump’s America given Rubio has announced after Iran – Cuba is next for annihilation! Why? Because they exist. And at this point – existence appears to be the motivation behind Trump and Netanyahu’s deign for ‘nonexistentance’. While lobbing such words as evil, satanic, chaos, and Loser – Trump’s particular favorite.

WHERE IS THE CHURCH? Where is the condemnation? Where are the Pastors and Ministers who claim to be God’s Authority? Where are the Priests and Bishops and Cardinals? Where are the statements proclaiming Jesus Christ from pulpits and microphones? Are you deaf? Mute? Afraid? Cowardly? Why don’t you SPEAK?