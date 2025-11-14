In the world of politics, a crucial word is “Optics”. How you create your persona is vital to the illusion of the Fireside Chat utilized by FDR to make him more appealing to the common man. The purpose may be deceptive, but it worked. By contrast, the Mar a Lago crowd doesn’t even pretend they are anything less than Royalty. Peasants shamed by their lack of wealth are dirty vagrants. Enter, Howard Lutnick, Jewish crime boss who made his first fortune by claiming his employer, Gerald Cantor, was mentally incapacitated giving Lutnick control over his vast wealth. Cantor was NOT pleased with this decision. A diehard Democrat until 2016, Lutnick was friend and neighbor of Jeffrey Epstein and has accumulated a rather extensive repertoire of luxury real estate.

While managing Cantor Fitzgerald, all 658 employees of the company died during the 9-11 Trade Tower conspiracy – except for Howard. While Howard claimed he was scheduled to be in the office that day, he opted to take his son to Kindergarten instead which saw the total destruction of the twin towers – at 8:46 and 9:03 am. There are no such things as ‘coincidences’.

So, within this short resume what is the “Optics” as parlayed by Lutnick? Did he grieve the loss of 658 employees? Did he provide a memorial? Did he send notes and letters to the victims survivors? Did he repent? Actually, he immediately cut the salary payments to all surviving spouses of those killed in 9-11, claiming it was not ‘practical’. In fact, he asked Congress for $50 million in reparations to help rebuild Cantor Fitzgerald. Like JP Morgan and other hedge funds giving their support to the ‘supposed enemy, Mamdani’, Lutnick realigned Cantor Fitzgerald thru such entitles as Deutsche Bank, Bloomberg and BCG Partners.

The Optics is to force people to look - over there - instead of here. Distractions are good for children.

BCG Partners is an affiliate of Boston Consulting Group and McKinsey and Co, the legal makeovers of Oprah regalia. BCG is currently run by Christoff Schweizer and Hans Paul Burkner of the World Economic Forum.

In other words, the Trump Administration is a composite of WEF, Soros, and Jewish Democrats. Yet, a full 50% of Magas still live in Alices Wonderland. Pretending that reality isn’t happening. Why? FEAR. Was Trump always Deep State? A former Democrat regaled by Hillary Clinton? The fact that he is attacking the one non-Jew Congressional member, Massie, would indicate Trump has been formally groomed for decades. The Groomed having no power, no soul, no heart.

Tying back to Optics. Trump is not pretending to be a man of The People and is instead accelerating his ascendancy to the throne via his supposed foreign investment pledges, the most recent of which is from Saudi’s Bin Salman. Selling out The Middle East. The Trump effect being – give me all your wealth and I will celebrate you as a benefactor of Western Hegemony. Occasionally, a glimpse of the former Trump seems to creep into the visual, only to implode within minutes.

AI is dominant in themes and pictorials created for Optics. And will only grow exponentially until we can no longer distinguish between reality and illusion. The ultimate GOAL. Most pictures of Trump we currently see are AI driven. Once Holograms are perfected, there will no longer be ‘reality’ as we know it. Humans will evaporate.

No amount of bunkers, generators, freeze dried foods, or water purification will be able to survive such a holocaust of humanity. Our government will not protect us from this evolution – but instead – increase its speed and spread. Our choices today are based on our courage. Because it isn’t about ourselves, it is about our children and grandchildren. It is about wives and their salvation, it is about civilization. Who will you protect?

Contrary to ‘popular’ opinion, God is not a particular Political Party. He doesn’t adhere to human religions. He doesn’t invoke perfunctory justice the way our western justices do. He isn’t Jew or Muslim or Buddhist! Those are the Babel. It seems so obvious and yet I am in a constant flux of admonition for not understanding that GOD IS A JEW? Really? What an absolutely inanely stupid statement.

In that vein of humanity vs God, I would venture that Candace and Tucker are true to their beliefs, and that includes TRUTH and Justice. The current justice of course being Kirk. But it is also now even MORE important that it is about accusing and holding someone hostage in solitary who is not even remotely guilty and the impact on this young man’s heart and soul – his family – his friends – as they watch at the reality of the criminality of our justice system. Tyler Robinson is NOT guilty. There is no CASE. And if he sued the FBI for $500 Billion I would support the injustice of his being charged.

Of course we have to assume, he was even arrested, or is he simply in Argentina lavishing on a beach drinking Mai Tai’s with Hitler, Goebel, McAfee, Kirk, JFK, as they live while we weep as Trump hands Milei $40 billion… to be harvested and thieved. And America gets - nothing. A faded promise of a $5,000 dividend to firing Musk for uncovering too much, to promising a $2,000 dividend, to promising consumers wouldn’t eat 15% to 20% of all his tariffs, to the end result that owning a home, a ranch, a stable, a place to call one’s own – is going to be nullified. A 50 year mortgage GUARANTEES the property will revert to the Bank.

The Bank is Israel.

I grew up in a household where debt was not even considered. If you didn’t have the money – you couldn’t afford it. It stuck. I became ‘fearful of debt’ and just simply never put myself in a situation where I had any. And managed well. Not on par with the Mar a Lagos… Yet, having lived on nearly all sides of the spectrum of classes, I can say I have known ‘the elite’ and their Optics.

It is amazing that despite all the Epstein evidence, the Optics of the White House is simply in Bolshevik style denial – I am a VICTIM.