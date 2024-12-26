OUR Enemy. Who is our ‘enemy’?

God will bring enemies to light

Luke 8:17 says, "Nothing is secret that will not be revealed, nor anything hidden that will not be known and come to light".

Romans 12:19 says, "Never avenge yourselves, but leave it to the wrath of God, for it is written, 'Vengeance is mine, I will repay,' says the Lord".

Proverbs 25:21-22 says that treating enemies with kindness can bring them to repentance and conquer evil.

When people treat us poorly or wrong us, it is tempting to think of them as our enemy. But the apostle Paul tells us that while we do have an enemy, our enemy isn't people; it's Satan! The truth is that all of us are made in the image of God, and Satan wants to keep us divided and distracted.

Mortal man continually creates enemies and assaults them. Mortal men driven by Satan. Certainly, there are ‘bad humans’, but Satan wants us to designate entire nations as evil instead of the Few. The notion that a nation is evil; China, Iran, Russia, North Korea, is based on the word of the snake. To inspire death. To gleefully honor hate. To redirect Truth. TO deceive.

Fauci and Gates are American. Based on the ‘enemy’ logic, the genocide and torture they have both enacted against humans and animals is so much greater than any singular nation – should they be representative of all Americans thus disposing America as the premier Enemy of the World?

Kennedy has revealed the extent of Fauci’s apartheid using orphans, cats, dogs, chimps, and the Vaccinated. Gates has been expelled from African nations for his torture death spiral. These two individual men are deserving of the wrath of a true enemy of The People. For such a mind is certainly absorbed by the likes of Satan in his need to eradicate all life from earth.

Kennedy’s outspoken declaration has Big Pharma in fear mode. That fear mode has trickled down to advertisers who benefit in the billions from Pharma revenue. Their only means of extricating themselves from this self-imposed death spiral would be for them to pull ALL VACCINES and push a CURE Campaign. A New Era. In addition, removing Pharma from our food production – giving the Trump FDA Director radical powers to fine Pharma and provide non-Pharma food is their only hope at preserving a shred of dignity in reform.

The NYT has revealed that Netanyahu gave the IDF permission to indiscriminately kill civilians. A Hannibal Directive that Netanyahu denied existed. A genocide directive that would most definitely establish the reality that Israel is motivated by Satan. For 124 years, Israel has continued to invade Palestine as per the Rothschild’s statement that they colonized Palestine. While it is not ‘news’ per se, it is when the NYT is willing to attempt to spare itself the flogging of its existential propaganda – that it becomes noteworthy.

Blinken has put himself on record claiming that of the $300 billion given to Ukraine – they only received $100 billion – so he wants to send them more money before Trump can axe the funding. His inability to repent is born of his Zionism.

What we all want from a Trump presidency is the elimination of US designated pariah countries. We want the US/Western wars, conflicts and riots to be eliminated. We want our military to return home and take care of the ailments plaguing America. There are so many ways and means of utilizing our Troops for literal betterment; illegal immigration, opioid sales, trafficking in children and women, infrastructure, disaster cleanup, gang warfare, food insecurity, etc…

It is Time For A New World Order grounded in The People, Prosperity, and Freedom from tyranny and Satan. Open the Vatican VAULTS! Let The Real Games BEGIN as we take down the AXIS OF EVIL – Satan and his minions!