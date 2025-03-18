The WEF parlor game of disinformation is attempting to recreate truths to woke Maga and disgruntled democrats via a banal exercise in subliminal seduction hypnosis. Poland declares that Russia’s intel campaign against the EU has been rising exponentially since 2023 – tripling between 2023 and 2024. CSIS claims that Russia is waging a shadow war against the West. It is like the Russia Dossier against Trump on steroids.

But the articles give the standard out: likely responsible, directly or indirectly, per unidentified government sources. Oddly, they also cite the ‘rich tradition of Russia and the Soviet Union, aka the Jewish Zionist Bolsheviks as proof of covert instability. The ultimate call is for War:

“NATO countries should develop a calibrated offensive campaign against Russia that includes several components: escalating sanctions against Moscow; targeted offensive cyber operations against important Russian military and commercial targets; information and influence operations targeting the populations of Russia and its partners, such as Belarus; and more aggressive actions against assets valuable to Russia, such as its shadow fleet.”

So much for a Peace Deal.

The Atlantic: For the first time in decades, America has a chance to define its next political order. Trump offers fear, retribution, and scarcity. Liberals can stand for abundance. Pretense is their strategy.

The EU is bolstering its issuance of War Bonds because according to Politico, War sustains and forms a more united Europe. The common enemy theme espoused by Bush after the CIA and Mossad blew up the twin towers. A theme that is old, tired and rather boring at this stage of a New Beginning. It is as though the western liberals have a literal hard-copy play-book wherein they look up which tactic to employ in any given circumstance. The entire book likely encompasses perhaps 8-10 strategies that they uniformly pronounce as their newest declaration – each time.

With the shuttering of USAID, the sheer number of squatters within the handout organization are desperate for their freebees. Which would encompass most of the EU and US Congress. Not only were American taxpayers footing the bill for the EU’s military, but we were also funding their aid and poshmark research studies on behalf of other countries which circled back to their politicians and elite. How delightful.

Without this redirection of money, the EU’s revenue and GDP could tank into a death spiral. IN their 2023 Financial Report, The EU consolidated statements revealed 467.7 billion euros in assets on 679.8 billion in liabilities – nearly a 50% deficit on Assets. This shattering report includes revenues from the US government, including USAID, and spending of next to nothing on military expenditures. Von der Leyen wants to raise this deficit by nearly $1 trillion for military spending. So, who would buy the necessary EU Bonds?

The Money Lenders are onboard this catalytic monetary dearth because they know the EU will fail and thus the debt will be called and the EU will sell itself to the holders, aka, JP Morgan, Vanguard, Goldman Sachs, ie – the Bankers. The same Bankers who are members of the WEF. Once the Bankers hold all the debt and the spiral becomes too heavily weighted to support on the backs of taxpayers, the peasant class is the result.

European politicians are well onboard to make that end-game happen.

The EU is quite absurdly attempting to remake themselves as a self sufficient global powerhouse – with all the reality of a Hollywood movie set from the 1940’s. Appearance and propaganda are the staged tone. At the helm? None other than mini-me Napolean – Macron. Who has absurdly called for French hypersonic nuclear fitted fighter jets on Germany’s border ready to fire at Russia – by 2035! The last time France tested their nukes was 1996.

The ludicrousness is not lost on the fact that in ten years such a weapon will likely be another obsolete dust to dust graveyard. But Macron is bent on becoming the leader of the EU coalition given Starmer and the UK seem to be solidified on creating a country of immigrant desolation and German output and manufacturing died under the eclipse of energy blackouts.

All in all, it would certainly appear at this stage that Europe has died a slow and miserable death and will become the first conglomerate to ensure the WEF’s depopulation agenda. There seems to be no one standing in the wing fighting to ignite a revolution for a resurgence to values and that is quite a truly sad truthism. Will they become the next Ottoman Empire to crumble?