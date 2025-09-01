Winston Churchill’s father was an aristocrat and politician known for exploiting the resources of other countries, in particular Africa and India. His lifelong friends from school included Archibald Primrose who married Nathaniel Rothschild’s daughter Hannah, and Arthur Balfour of the Balfour Agreement.

Winston Churchill had social and business relationships with both Nathaniel Rothschild, James Rothschild and Victor Rothschild. While Nathaniel bailed out Churchill from his debt, Victor advised Churchill on his WWII declarations of war and as an intelligence officer within the British military. Victor was also a scientist working in the zoology department on viruses, a Marxist, and a member of the Cambridge Apostles, a secret society that continues to exist today.

Hitler was revered by Churchill and FDR – until he wasn’t. He, Hitler, was on the cover of Time Magazine, Man of The Year, three times. Until the Rothschild’s demanded Hitler be taken out whereupon both Churchill and FDR declared war on Germany. On behalf of the Jewish Rothschilds. Never in the catalogue of history do we hear of the Romanians being saved, or the Gypsies, or any other ethnic group except the Jews, as though no one else existed as Hitler was subjected to ever more increasing dosages of Toxic Pharma Witches Brew. Which led to his hallucinations and psychotic behavior – much like the transgenders committing mass murder… while on a cocktail of DRUGS.

Dr. Theodor Morell, Hitlers physician treated him for the final nine years of his life. Morell was trained in obstetrics and gynecology. His treatments included; meth, psychotropics, heroin, cocaine, oxy, testosterone, sulfonamides, hormones, steroids, animal glands, belladonna, etc… ALL narcotics of Bayer and Merck Pharma who worked with the Nazis. Just like the mass murderers of today. Morell was captured at the end of the war, yet no crimes were levied against this Nazi. Was he an Allied double agent?

I.G. Farben was the precursor to Bayer, founded by 5 Germans including some Jews including Arthur von Weinberg whose ancestors came from the Romona Empire, inspired by Standard Oil, ie, Rockefeller.

John D. Rockefeller’s father was William Rockefeller, a wandering medicine man, bigamist, horse thief and child molester who avoided persecution by fleeing New York. His genealogy, as compiled by Malcolm Stern, claims Rockefeller was of Jewish descent. What is well established is that it was Rockefeller who sanctioned Japan into submission inciting their bombing of Pearl Harbor in retribution. Known in advance – FDR and the military were told to stand down so that Japan could be construed as the aggressor historically. But the reality was much like the October 7th Hannibal Directive as employed by Netanyahu in Israel. They ‘allowed’ 2400 civilians and servicemen to be killed. And used this impetus to declare war on Japan. A classic Zionist tactic –

WWII ended in 1945, and in 1948, the state of Israel colonized Palestine via terrorist war organizations, including the Haganah, Lehi, Irgun, Hish and Ergun. At the conclusion, these terrorists merged into the IDF, under David Ben Gurion. By comparison to today’s genocide wherein true numbers are estimated to range as high as 200,000 dead Palestinians – the War of 1948 against Palestine say upwards of 20,000 dead. The Israeli terrorists were supported by the US and Stalin.

At the time of this brutal Israeli war and ultimate occupation, Harry Truman was president. His advisors included: Rabbi Alba Silver, Chaim Weizmann, Edward Jacobson, David Niles, Clark Clifford, the American Jewish Committee whose president was Judge Proskauer and Daniel and Jack Rosen of the American Jewish Conference. All dedicated Communists. In other words – the Zionist infiltration of the US Government dates from over 80 years ago when they brought The Unions.

WHY, did Truman acquiesce to the Zionists? Some speculate his sexual proclivity for which he was blackmailed by the Israeli Terrorist organizations of the time. Predating Epstein by 4 decades.

Within this Jewish mockery of all things Western including America, Winston Churchill is front and center in the diaspora of Zionism. The complicated history as written and rewritten to serve a particular agenda has left Europe and America bound in a straight-jacket. The same asylum propaganda as sold to us today as Zionists and their American counterparts attempt to rewrite the genocide as a defensive war…

And the schism has opened Pandora’s Box as the curses of all mankind are released and disease becomes the progenitor to destroy the Goyim.

This is why history has been rewritten from the 17th century forward. TO mask the realities, supplant an adulterated history that barely resembles truth and use centuries to indoctrinate this revised version. 400+ years later. Our brains have literally been altered by mass hypnosis. To the degree of what we see, what colors exist, what we hear, what sounds exist.

Akiane is somehow given a wholly open mind and sees beyond the spectrum of sight and sound, she sees a complete different world. I am of the mind that hers is closer to reality than ours. If you don’t know her story – it is rather unworldly…

https://akiane.com/story-about-akiane/?srsltid=AfmBOorJjdjef1Yb06oxZ30Zkmos_KJrbA3lnWWYZ8fHj53-wdqSZdQb