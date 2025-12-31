Helena’s Substack

Helena’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Annette Reeder's avatar
Annette Reeder
9h

In my eyes, Mr. TRUMP is NOT the same man at all who promised so much during his campaigns, acting as the peoples savior! Don't know about you, but I see an entirely different human being!! He was a world peace maker his last presidency and now he can't get enough war! The globalists somehow got to him either by brain chipping him (and u know they have the technology to accomplish this ) or they gave him billions to comply with their agendas. Their using him and absolutely duped all who voted for him. We must look pretty gullible and dumber than ever in their eyes...I really don't know this president anymore,wonder if others feel the same?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Froggie's avatar
Froggie
4h

So Burlingame and Holt were extolling the virtues of Trump hammering Venezuela because they claim it holds the key to the crime cartels which are in turn fundamental to the globalistas plans and the money laundering keeping the banksters afloat. Doesn't seem to quite square with your analysis of Trump as Weffer, unless he is a victim of the brain chipper that Annette postulates below? Or is it a game of ring-a-ring-a-rosy (crucian?). Meanwhile Varoufakis (possibly the real one) perceives the Venezuela campaign as proxy war with China. Is that the China now independent of WEF but leader of the BRICS? If confusion reigns is that Confucian in nature? I'm pondering the ponerology.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Helena Glass · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture