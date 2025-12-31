Is Trump going to stab Putin in the back and deploy troops to Ukraine? According to Zelenskky – Yes. Is Trump going to keep pirating oil tankers? According to CSIS, the answer is – Yes. Is Trump going to bomb Iran on orders of Netanyahu? A resounding – Yes. Can America decolonize from Israel? Not unless Trump and all of congress resign or are impeached – a slim to nothing odds game.

What’s the end-game? By the time Gaza is decontaminated and rebuilt both Trump and Netanyahu will be in their 90’s or deceased. Trump is spreading America’s military thinly with multiple, simultaneous war efforts. It is only a matter of time before retaliation invites China and Russia and right now Trump is walking a crooked line with Putin and Jinping. Neither of whom want a World War – philosophically more interested in economic evolution and innovation.

But Trump’s about-faces seem to coincide with Netanyahu ‘meetings’ whereby Trump follows stipulated orders. Though it is likely Netanyahu is simply the middleman messenger given he hasn’t the IQ of a tomato. His brain is fried on his sex addiction. He was likely an avid visitor to Epstein Island which is partially why the files cannot be made public without heavy redactions. The question is – who is Netanyahu’s Handler?

Outside of America wherein Netanyahu was also buddies with Biden, Netanyahu’s flight destinations include Cyprus, UK, and Italy. Recently, Hungary has been added to his fray with Orban bending over like a dutiful chairholder for his kingship. Whoever does NOT grovel is added to a potential List on behalf of Netanyahu’s Handler.

For several years Netanyahu has been injecting himself into the government of Cyprus. Like America, the citizens of Cyprus are not as embracing of Israel’s interference in the mechanics of their country. However, the governments of both Cyprus and Greece have drawn closer in military endeavors and cooperation, including Israel selling weapons via it’s defense contractor, Elbit Systems whose Chairman, coincidentally, bears the name of the unknown person mentioned in the Charlie Kirk Dossier, Mikey. It is unclear if Israel is ‘reselling’ military weapons supplied by American Taxpayers...

Within the Greek Cypriot financial system is an institutional body that oversees all financial institutions, The Hellenic Bank Association. The HBA is committed to the 17 global Sustainable Development Goals of the World Economic Forum, as well as their 169 ‘subgoals’.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the Prime Minister of Greece, is a World Economic Forum Leader, who went to Harvard, worked for McKinsey & Co (a senior partner of the WEF) in the UK, criminalized the dissemination of ‘fake news’, is accused of censoring the media, and was heavily involved with members of the Biden Regime.

The two co-Directors of WEF are Larry Fink and Andre Hoffman whose mother, Daria Hoffmann-Razumovsky, was a Countess of recent German and Austrian heritage historically Russian, ancient Roman Empire via the Castell family. Borge Brende is the current CEO who is a member at the Bilderberg Group, on the board of Statoil and Mesta and former member of the board for World Bank. Larry Fink’s mother was born in Russia to Bolshevik Jews. Larry Fink was named by Rothschild Australia Asset Management (rebranded as Rothschild & Co) to manage its global fixed interest portfolio.

Which puts us back to the Black Nobels of the Roman Empire, the communist Bolsheviks and the Rothschilds working within the WEF to achieve their global hegemony. Trump and Netanyahu are simply their foot-soldiers. As is Mark Carney, Macron, Meloni, Milei, Starmer, etc… Once the global governments are all under the banner of WEF control the 2030 Agenda can be implemented on target. While Klaus Schwab kept it in the news, it’s new co-Directors prefer a more subtle approach.

The remaining holdouts to the agenda are the countries being targeted for noncompliance including most recently Venezuela. Bringing them down is paramount and becomes more important as valuable time is lost. While Trump was a 2025 participant, Jinping and Putin were absent, signaling their desire to remain sovereign. Other absentees included Brazil, India, France, Italy, UK, a handful of African leaders, and scores of corporate leaders bringing the tally down by 2/3rds.

However, Trump and his entourage have already assured the Forum that Trump will be there with spurs and a whip ready to do business. The meeting is scheduled for January 19-23 under the theme, “A Spirit of Dialogue”… focusing on ‘trust’.

How Delightfully Gauche.