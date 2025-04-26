Helena’s Substack

Flea Mason
By pass your water meter

Debra Robinson
Nestle is roundly despised throughout Europe over water issues...and has been for some time. This is a serious hidden issue. When they put up a plant in Anderson, In. we had a glimpse into their behind-the-scenes manipulations and tactics. We discovered that the Europeans were right!

While everyone has been focussed on covid, a larger and more sinister movement has been growing...that of water control. Who controls water, controls the world.

In tandem, the Shari Arison story deserves attention.There is a story I've been trying to reconstruct for a couple of years. Shari Arison is the daughter/heiress of the Carnival Cruise Lines founder and the wealthiest woman in the Middle East. Her very strange comic-tragic (auto?)biography came into my hands almost 20 yrs ago. As her fortune grew, along with her insatiable greed, she and some uber-wealthy Israeli associates wondered what industry they could dominate that would give them control over the world's populations. Water!

They formed a consortium and began quietly buying up water rights around the globe. In 2008 Miya was launched and the rest is rather well-scrubbed history.. They influence legislation (in many localities, for instance, it is now against the law to collect rain water from your own roof!) . It's a story that has not been discussed to my knowledge. They have made a lot of quiet progress.

Here's a starting point...financialslot.com/shari… Again, all under the radar. It's an incredible story that no one seems aware of. She and her book and her tumultuous past are throughly scrubbed. She now bills herself as a spiritual philanthropist. calcalistech.com/ctech/… is as close as I can get to this story now. Wayback has no record. I've been scouring out of print bks, etc. for some time. Someone should be able to run with this... Another bit: muckrack.com/efrat-pele…

H Simon

Maurice Strong of Canada tried to do the same thing in the 90's - he tried to buy up the San Luis Valley Colorado aquifer. That's quite a story too. Strong, a billionaire Canadian who made a fortune in oil, organized the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in 1992 and credited as the one who came up with phrase 'climate change'.

And the George Bushes have a huge ranch in Paraguay. The Bushes own the rights to the Guarani Aquifer System (GAS), considered one of the largest underground water deposits in the world, that extends under an area of more than one million square kilometers.Water is Life. Of course the elites want to control it.

