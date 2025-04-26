The World Economic Forum intends to control all water sources globally. The interim Chair for the World Economic Forum is Peter Brabeck-Letmathe who formerly served as chairman and CEO of Nestle. Brabeck has been quite vocal about controlling the world’s water supply via The World Banks Global Department For Water and the WEF Water Resources Group 2030.

Where does Nestle get its water? Aquifers, underground, streams, and municipal taps – across America and Canada. Specifically, this Swiss company takes water from Colorado mountain streams, the California San Bernadino Mountain streams, British Columbia, Fryeburg Maine, and northern California. Despite locals in Colorado and California under ‘water restrictions’ and heavy taxes on the water we are ALLOWED.

“The network of clear streams comprising California’s Strawberry Creek run down the side of a steep, rocky mountain in a national forest two hours east of Los Angeles. Nestlé siphoned 45m gallons of pristine spring water from the creek in 2018 and bottled it under the Arrowhead Water label. Though it’s on federal land, the Swiss bottled water giant paid the US Forest Service and state practically nothing, and it profited handsomely".

Nestlé Revenue tops $100 billion. While depleting America’s fresh water supplies.

EXAMPLE: In California, Nestlé pays the U.S. Forest Service an annual fee of $524 to extract about 30 million gallons of water. By comparison, not including taxes and fees, I am charged $6.58 per 1,000 gallons. The ‘fees’ I pay for the privilege of having water amounts to roughly $70.00 on a bill of $6.58. The fees Nestle pays? $-0-.

The Santa Ynez Reservoir which would have prevented the massive destruction of LA homes this past January - was empty. Its capacity is 118 million gallons. The Cachuma Reservoir feeds the Santa Ynez River which feeds the Ynez Reservoir which ultimately feeds the Pacific Ocean at Vandenberg Space Force Base. While droughts persist and a Swiss Company gets all our water basically for FREE! This is California and Federal Water Management.

The same Swiss Company whose board members govern at the WEF calling for Global Water Control. Other board members at the WEF come from CEO and Board positions at Oil Companies, such as Statoil, a Norwegian Government owned company rebranded as Equinor due to lengthy lawsuit controversies. And then there is the familiar face of Larry Fink dutifully sitting on the Board of Trustees of WEF – ‘helping to shape global policy and finance’.

Larry Fink: “This extraordinary era of market expansion has coincided with—and was largely fueled by—globalization. And while a flatter world lifted 1 billion people out of $1-a-day poverty (and transported their earning to a whopping $1.25 per day), today most economies are built on the wealthy getting wealthier and hardship building on hardship”. This is why the MONEY is against tariffs and Trump – because it ends Globalization – a propped up Ponzi Schematic.

The World Economic Forum is simply ‘regrouping’ with these changes. The focus? WATER.

In 2021, Nestle sold its Canada water operations and some of its US operations to One Rock Capital Partners and Metropoulos & Co. via Blue Triton Brands, a former subsidiary of Nestle. Dean Metropoulos is an active member with the World Economic Forum.

One Fifth of the world’s freshwater is in Russia. Other important sources include Antarctica and Greenland - coincidentally.