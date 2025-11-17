Epstein Files: “We have nothing to hide, and it’s time to move on from this Democrat Hoax perpetrated by Radical Left Lunatics in order to deflect from the Great Success of the Republican Party.” The Great Trump Capitulation…?

Pam Bondi officially stated 30,000 pages were on her desk. Pam Bondi also stated under oath before congress that she could not release them to the public because they were filled with child pornography. Pam Bondi also declared publicly there was no Epstein List, no black book of client names. She claimed that aspect was a hoax despite – flight logs and statements that ten of Trump’s phone numbers were in the black book. So why the deflection to ‘It’s a Democrat Hoax’?

Given Trump’s shift, will he apologize to Marjorie Taylor Greene given he drew applause and laughter for his ugly shrewish rhetoric toward her personally? It was MTG who took the tempest from Trump for wanting the release. Does Trump ever apologize? Or has he adopted the Zionist platform – forever the victim?

Trump doesn’t understand why anyone would have any interest in Epstein given it was all just a bore. Thousands of girls. Ritualistic practices. Suicided in jail. His girlfriend, Ghislaine looking for a pardon. One victim commits suicide after writing a book. Not one perp arrested. CIA logged as piloting and ferrying the A-Listers. All just so boring. So boring, Trump wants only democrats investigated.

I’m sure the raped and mutilated girls don’t think it was boring at all. Yet, no one mentions them – except Pam Bondi who claims the sordid pictures litter the files. Where are these girls now?

But then Justice in America has been whittled and sliced such that it no longer resembles anything remotely realistic. Trump, et al, had four years to put together indictments, policies, economic relief, peaceful negotiations, and a global return to decency. Instead, the fire that was MAGA has now fizzled to spews for greater hate to be unleashed against all democrats and all former MAGA’s. Because hate is the Deep State. And ‘Influencers’ are our thought police. Or GROK… Maga’s are literally using GROK to fact check. Grok is a machine - coded by humans with opinions.

The vitriol against Margorie Greene seems to have been initiated by Israeli Influencers. The same Influencers who are calling for the censorship and media banning of both Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens. The same Influencers who demanded the Heritage Foundation denounce Tucker and Owens. The same Influencers who are now demanding JD Vance denounce Carlson and Owens – or else.

It has reached pinnacle infidelity to America that the Jewish Leadership Conference in New York City convened for the sole purpose of rejecting and repudiating Candace, Tucker and Fuentes as well as those who support them. Ben Shapiro, Bari Weiss and Dan Senor were vocal arbitrators against free speech when it involves anything Jewish or Israel. In so doing, they bring even greater attention to themselves as the Handlers of the Trump administration. Punishment will be wielded upon anyone who dares to expose Jewish supremacy.

Of course, the guise is ‘antisemitism’. Which Bolshevik Zionists state has been their victimhood since the beginning of time. Always for the same reason. The Bankers of Kings and Wars.

World Jewish Congress President Ronald Lauder says “laws must be passed to ban anti-Semitism in US schools”, then takes aim at Tucker Carlson. “Big names w/ millions of followers are telling lies that Jews control the government, the media, our nation’s foreign policy,” he says. Of course the point is Lauder is thus trying to control US Schools. And somehow this schism flies over his head like a hyena on cocaine. He takes it even further, “Laws must be passed, severe, tough, real laws that will put these hatemongers away in prison for a long time!”

History is repeating itself. The Great Jewish Revolt was the first of three major wars perpetrated by the Jews against the Roman Empire beginning in 66 AD.

1 Thesalonians 214: “For you, brothers and sisters, became imitators of God’s churches in Judea, which are in Christ Jesus: You suffered from your own people the same things those churches suffered from the Jews who killed the Lord Jesus and the prophets and also drove us out. They displease God and are hostile to everyone in their effort to keep us from speaking to the Gentiles so that they may be saved. In this way they always heap up their sins to the limit. The wrath of God has come upon them at last.” Paul 51AD.

The Thessalonians were the people of the city of Thessalonica in ancient Greece, who were originally a mix of idol-worshipping Greeks and Jews. The term refers specifically to the early Christians in that city, who had converted from paganism to Christianity, according to the Apostle Paul’s letters. These early believers were known for their strong faith, laboring love, and enduring hope, even while facing persecution.