Robert Welch
18h

Ronald Lauder is displaying classic Fear based actions by using fear based, Outsie thinking, assuming that everyone listening to him will be forced to do as he wishes - Not be antisemetic.

Outsie thinking assumes that our morality comes from outside us, via rules, regulations, censorship, denouncements, etc...... It's actually kind of funny to see this ever so obvious, childish behavior in an adult who should think better........ One learns early on in life that one can't force someone to think in a desired way. " I love you, so you should love me too. " - How often does that work ?

" Hey, I'm a Jew and I support killing all those Palestinian scum, especially babies since they will grow up to be Jew haters. So, you should donate to my cause. You must, or I'll denounce you for being antisemetic. " See how crazy this is ? Would you want to belong in any club that'd have him as a member ???? LOL>

Brian Klunder
17h

ISRAEL-365-NEWS: Trump could Initiate Building of Third Temple as Head of Edom

From Israel-365-News: “Jewish sources hint that the alliance between the U.S and

Israel is the prophetic end-of-days coming together of Esau and Jacob as a prelude to

the building of the Third Temple. Some experts believe that President Trump fulfills

many of the requirements for the leader of Edom that will make this happen. The

emissaries reportedly bore an inquiry from President Trump, asking when the

Moshiach (Messiah) will arrive.

Many were skeptical of the story, rejecting the idea that Trump, a Christian, would

inquire from a Jewish rabbi concerning the Messiah. But Trump, as the non-Jewish

leader of the U.S., has a prophesied role to play in the building of the Temple, and it

was for this reason he inquired. Trump wanted to know when he will be called upon

to perform this role.

Trump is the representative of Edom that will perform that final historic

reparation for his entire nation by building the Temple.” End of excerpts

Source: israel365news.com/332454/trump-initiate-building-third-temple-head-edom/

Excellent article! Thank you

As Christians, we should know the Edomites are cursed!!!!

