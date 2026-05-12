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AmericanMutt
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I think Trump holds most of the cards right now. Sure, we need rare earth minerals but we can get those from other geographic areas and we are full throttle developing those. China's debt stat looks off to me as I read they were actually at 300 percent not 85. Stats lie. Russia and Iran, both of Chinas big friends are in turmoil. Starmer another Commie sellout is about to be ousted. China's real estate holdings are just another 2 month Iran continuation from seizure. China's weaponry has proved pretty useless. Xis military leadership is in turmoil. His blackmailed US Congressman are in trouble with the redistricting. Mexico is pressed, Venezuela is on notice and Cuba about to fail. So, yes Trump holds most of the cards. Stop being so pessimistic.

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