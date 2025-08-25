When the CIA’s Operation Paperclip scuttled nazi scientists to America, they brought with them advanced scientific knowledge – not just in weaponry, but in nerve agents that could destroy humanity. When the CIA confiscated Nikola Tesla’s patents numbering at least 1,000, they didn’t use them to enhance society, but to destroy society. When the Colombian drug war commenced, the CIA took control of the operation, not to eradicate the trafficking, but to control and profit from it. Why is Pfizer operational in Ukraine?

According to a Pfizer document from 2020, Pfizer was given 7 grants for “Children with Hemophilia and Orphans with Diseases” by Ukraine. Experimentation on human subjects as guinea pigs is documented throughout history. Most specifically on children, whether orphans or foster children escaping abusive parents, the medical ethics are over-shadowed by Scientific “Research”.

The research never stopped, it simply moved to underdeveloped countries where oversight did not exist – Africa and Ukraine. Since 2011, 40% of Ukraine’s economy is denoted as a ‘shadow economy’ – one that operates via illegal means. As in Trafficking.

The eternal war is and always has been good vs evil. The only difference now is that evil is masquerading as good in order to turn true good to evil. In the sphere of evil there lies the unraveling of justice, law, ethics, morality, and honor. Which allows evil to attack God’s most innocent – children. The initiation. The common thread that creates the bridge and dissolves idiotic labels such as ‘party affiliation’ or ‘men vs women’ – all becomes one united under the throne of satan.

If a servant of satan is so wretched as to attack a child, they have truly become satan’s most righteous and earned his protection. Jews, as they are called today, are so indoctrinated at birth in these rituals. Many are the victims who become the perpetrators. Whose sense of right and wrong is the victory when they understand in this sphere there is no wrong. There is only darkness.

You shall know them by their fruits.

Trump has declared that the genocide of Gaza will be ‘finalized’ within 2-3 weeks. He is not saying how. Simply that the final purge will be accomplished so that the occupation is complete. Which would indicate no more Palestinians. Just as these same marauders of ancient history – wiped out the last Minoan. Why? Because they were good and evil hates all who are good.

The achievement of the flip occurs when poverty is globalized to the extent it becomes the normal. Today, 44% of the global population lives in poverty as measured by under $6.85 per day. The purpose of importing immigrants is to lower the standard of living in upper middle class countries as they absorb the welfare. The purpose of mass drug use is to create an extension of poverty thru taxpayer funded facilities to manage those whose brain cells have now caved to the equivalent of a 50 IQ. The purpose for rewriting history is to expel insights into how entire civilizations disappeared and at whose hands.

The illusion is to use social media to portray fakery as reality to assist in the slide into the abyss of knowledge wherein our brains are subject to control thru pulses, waves, fogs, radiation, and disease. Intelligence will be a phenomena. And our government is at the Helm. Our intel agencies are busy leading the trafficking to manage this spiral into hell. And ONLY Truth can set you free. Not the kind that comes from Truth Social – a medium of Trump worship. The kind that comes from ascension of knowledge, history, and critical analysis.

It is not the ‘marriage of heaven and hell’, it is the perversion wherein hell is on top and rules that is depicted by the Enseignement Du Prince Du Tabernacle. The reflection depicts a wide eyed and fearful God underwater. The fists of satan are pushing God beneath the sustainment of life – water. The angels remain aligned with the One – and the war between good and evil is finally lost. Realizing what the Bible foresaw. The Anti-Christ will rule for 1,260 days.

The Prince du Tabernacle reflection represents the six pointed star of ancient Babylonian paganism and occult practices. It was chosen to be the Jewish representation of their religion in the 17th century when Jews created their identity. The hexagram star was always associated with occult magic practices in Zoroastrian and Druid religion. It infiltrated Judaism from occultist practices, notably through the 13th Century Kabbala.

The red six-point star had served as a crest for the Jewish Rothschild family, which influenced the Zionist movement to accept the star of David as the chief symbol of Judaism. A tool of witches' mediums. Hitler stamped this ‘star’ on the Jews in WWII in reference to its occult symbolism.

Don’t Be Deceived!