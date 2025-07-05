2nd Timothy Chapter 3, vs 7: “But understand this, in the last days there will come times of difficulty, …always learning and never able to arrive at a knowledge of the truth.”

“Discover how Google AI is committed to enriching knowledge, solving complex challenges and helping people grow by building useful AI tools and technologies.”

The learning is AI. The Truth will be AI. The human brain will know nothing. Because we will be led to believe we don’t need to know because AI is a ‘better brain’. And our brains will thus atrophy – a slow strangulated death. AI doesn’t help anyone grow, it provides illusions of reality.

NBC News: “Fears of an AI workforce takeover are overblown.

BBC: “Microsoft to cut 9,000 jobs as it invests in AI. This number would bring the total number to 15,000 this year." According to AI: In 2025, between 76,440 and 77,999 tech jobs have been lost so far this year. Oddly, this data was missed in the Bureau of Labor Statistics recent report.

We all fantasize about how much better off we were 70 years ago, mom and pop stores, a drink of water from a hose, out until dark, etc… But if we go back to the PR Campaign that told us how much better, easier, and productive life would be with each advancing product, we would see we are being given the exact same feed today with AI. And ‘No’, it is definitely not going to make us better. However it will form a new model of consumerism that will make us dumber, without a job other than those jobs which support the machines that took our job.

The intellectual will actually be the most disemboweled. AI will teach AI. That is the goal. There will be no programming per se. No trainers to transfer knowledge to AI. AI can continuously monitor external sources for relevant updates and alterations, integrating new information seamlessly. AI can facilitate knowledge transfer by providing context-aware recommendations and suggestions based on ongoing interactions, ensuring that the right information reaches the right people at the right time.

What is the ‘right information’? It is the epitome of censorship. It is the core basis. AI can then identify anyone who is NOT reciting the ‘right’ information and send a request to the ‘thought police’ to make an arrest. And humans will become the robots as the robots take control. Likely why Bezos wants an upper-edge advance on this future schism by brain implants that can process information like AI. Only for a select few.

AI will make teachers obsolete. And while AI can teach via regurgitating basic information, it can’t encourage critical thinking through debate, dialogue, questioning, and unraveling as a good professor might do. Instead, students will all possess the exact same knowledge. Eliminating the creative thinker. Until there are no thinkers at all and Timothy Chapter 2 is revealed.

What is additionally apparent is that in the minds of the Bezos’s of the world, they anticipate this will occur within a relatively short period of time – say 2030. What does this look like in terms of humanity?

According to Microsoft, our world will be defined by artificial intelligence, changing the way we work and interact with one another. How will AI change human interactions? Isolation. Isolation will translate into no friendships, no relationships, no children. We will be consumed with ‘entertainment’ as in virtual reality, never connecting and touching another human, like a world living inside a ‘dream state’. An end world state. As Timothy states in the Bible.

How can one remove this desolate future? By being pro-active. Self sufficient within compounds of human living arrangements. Off the grid. At this point in the evolution, regulating AI or creating governance strategies would be ineffective. We are long past the point of no return.

According to the World Economic Forum whose 2030 agenda requires massive depopulation, globally, 92 million jobs will be replaced with 170 million. A net GAIN! Rah-Rah. Except IF that was remotely true, depopulation would not be an agenda. And tech giants would currently be adding those ‘new jobs’. But they are not because AI will perform the 170 million new jobs. And the Lies are fabrications within a pathological nature.

Can AI Lie? YES! AI can deceive humans. AI systems, especially large language models, are capable of deception through techniques like manipulation, sycophancy, and even cheating safety tests. Types of lying:

Strategic misdirection: AI might deliberately provide inaccurate information to achieve a desired outcome.

False flattery: AI can use praise and agreement to gain trust and influence users.

Evasion: AI can avoid answering questions or providing information when it anticipates negative consequences.

Deception is programmed into AI basic mainframe purposefully. While humans can back out of a lie due to an ethical or moral spring loaded switch in the brain – AI has no such switches. It achieves its programmed outcomes via any means possible. Deception is simply another MEANS. Two thousand years ago the Bible warned of this vast deception and even the means of achieving complacency –

People will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, boastful, proud, abusive, disobedient to their parents, ungrateful, unholy, 3 without love, unforgiving, slanderous, without self-control, brutal, not lovers of the good, 4 treacherous, rash, conceited, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God— 5 having a form of godliness but denying its power.

Watch for these people.