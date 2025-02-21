The greatest mind hypnosis was believing that the Crown, the UK, and Europe were our ally. When in reality, all they did was keep the enemy, America, closer ~ Art of War. We were the enemy to watch and manipulate. We were the soldiers who died for the Crown so that they didn’t have to. Until one day a shift in time, a monumental transposition occurred. And reality was moved to another time dimension. We call – today.

We fled those corrupt governments and monarchies to form America only to be ruled and enslaved by them from afar. They were our enemies. Until that reality flipped and they were universally realized as our closest ally. Until now. Another dramatic shift of reality and our enemies are our friends while our friends are our enemies.

Of course, the point has always been peasantry. Constantly keeping us off our feet, distracted by wars and divisions and terror. That reality keeping us from a parallel reality. A society that knows too much truth is society that wields power. What power might that entail?

CERN. Still claiming their experiments are simply studies and research, CERN has been active for decades and been involved in over 1287 programs. The grift line is that CERN wants to find out what hidden particles make up the composition of our universe. To that end, they want to ‘control’ the universe for specific purposes including time travel, dimension travel, parallel planet travel, and the recreation of another earth.

Each time CERN conducts its ‘experiments’, or its US co-horte, Fermilab outside of Chicago, they disrupt barriers that hold our universe intact. They use magnetic fields in the God Particle Collider to experiment with anti-matter disruptions. The collider’s magnetic field is 1000x stronger than Earths. Likely being the force majeure causing the earth’s magnetic north field to suddenly pick up speed toward a polar shift. That shift a response to disrupting waves of matter in a calm atmosphere, disturbing earth’s natural cosmic fields.

In order to find what comprises our universe these scientists need to deconstruct all the mechanisms that keeps us whole. What moves the gears and levers. How to recreate those levers and how to take them apart.

From the point of the scientists’ brain, their work is more important than life. And if it causes massive changes to our weather, our ozone, our solar, our ocean’s saline, our life forces – these disruptions are worth the end result. Breaking time. Opening portals. When opening a portal and entering its field to another place, there is no guarantee what that other place will be like or whether returning is viable. Or worse, whether that portal simply deposits you in a black hole in space.

Breaking the barriers of time would mean that past, present and future are all on the same plane like thresholds you walk thru. But is that creation something that can be made externally? Or is it in the lens of our brain’s limitations on perception? In which case, CERN is fundamentally flawed and could have earthly consequences.

The Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment (DUNE) is a leading-edge, international experiment for neutrino science. One detector will record particle interactions near the source of the beam, at the Fermilab National Accelerator Laboratory in Batavia, Illinois. A second, much larger, detector will be installed more than a kilometer underground at the Sanford Underground Research Laboratory in Lead, South Dakota — 1,300 kilometers downstream of the source. Their goal is to ‘peer inside a neutron star and witness the birth of a Black Hole’.

Their propaganda tag: These research laboratories will ultimately be used for medical treatments…creating thousands of jobs. All while adhering to Sustainable Development Goals.

Cloud Seeding: One experiment involves controlling cosmic rays which enter the atmosphere and collide with air particles causing them to ionize and form clouds. The intensity of cosmic rays reaching Earth can vary depending on solar activity, with a stronger solar magnetic field deflecting more cosmic rays away from Earth, potentially impacting cloud cover.

CERN’s version of Bill Gates.

Of course the problem with these research experiments is the creation of a doomsday event without the knowledge of how to correct the error. Causing massive unpredictable weather effects such as bomb snow cyclones, mass flooding, and extreme heat. All used to manipulate the planet to gain global control. Given they have succeeded in opening a portal, I imagine the tickets sold will be ‘limited’ in quantity to escape the doom.

Nine years ago, the two CERN scientists I met claimed that dimensional portal had already been breached. They witnessed the breach. They watched their boss disappear before their eyes, while her clothing and accoutrements remained.

The fundamental difference in CERN vs our brain is that our reality is based on ingrained perceptions, the sky is blue, grass is green, etc… CERN would not change perception of reality, it would literally alter reality. Many wouldn’t survive the mental contravention and go insane.

Scientists postulate that the Higgs Boson particle is what makes our universe stable. Held together in a vacuum. Destabilizing that particle layer could potentially cause our universe to become disconnected causing planets spin wildly only to collide and be swallowed into a black hole. Despite the fact that this Higgs particle will not destabilize for billions of years, scientists want to stop the destabilization from ever happening by causing destabilization for research.

It was at this point that Stephen Hawking determined these guys are NUTS! Not only can these scientists cross portals destabilizing reality, they are willing to risk destroying our universe so they can be written up in science journals… the most advanced form of narcissistic detachment. Reality is a perception until it is no longer stabilized.