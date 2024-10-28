The globalist Cartel took another Dream kick to the face with the Georgian election results ousting the western proxy President. The Atlantic Council is already busily calculating how best to punish Georgians for making such a devastating decision about their own sovereignty. “The Country’s Future Is At Stake!”

Protests and riots were pre-planned in this event. The ousted President is calling the election a sham and has demanded the opposition make terror - their response. The Atlantic Council is terrified and has asked it’s experts to comment on how to react given this election result will cut off the US in favor of Russia.

The basis of the charge of election fraud is interestingly – Polls. Russian interference. According to the Atlantic Council, sanctions have already been prepared. One of the Atlantic Council ‘experts’ served as an election witness describing intimidation and a dastardly video of a mayor promoting, The Dream Party. But the most egregious violation this woman witnessed were cameras set up in polling stations to record any ‘ballot stuffing’.

The outgoing female president, Zourabichvili, grew up in France, worked for NATO, was a cabinet minister in Paris, and was the ambassador of France – to Georgia. In other words, she was a French national. In 2004, she was ‘placed’ into the Georgian government via an agreement between France and Georgia – she was not elected. In 2006 during the election cycle she received 2.77% of the votes. By 2018, having achieved nothing of import, she garnered 59.52% for her presidential win.

Pay attention. This is exactly the same microcosm stage play enacted by Kamala’s Handlers.

Zourabichvili proposed a new form of government – a Constitutional Monarchy that would give the president monarchial status - as in forever. It was struck down by Parliament and the Prime Minister all of whom are anti-west. In 2022, Zourabichvili applied for EU membership and a fast track to NATO integration. Obviously, the point was to use Georgia as a US military outpost against Russia. It failed.

At issue is the President’s Veto of a proposed ‘foreign agent’ law. Claiming the law would be totalitarian and contrived after Russia’s law, the lunacy is lost on the fact that the US has a foreign agent law. A law that has NOT been applied to any Jewish/Israeli organization. A statement that might be construed to support the claim that Israel owns America – therefore it is not a foreign agent.

Proudly posting pictures of herself with her team of Masters, Zourabichvili includes; Pelosi, Zelenskky, Macron, Michel, and Colin Powell. So, yes, Georgia was a colony of the US and France. The Pentagon's plan was to forfeit the country and its citizens to war given Ukraine’s loss.

That pipe dream is now twalette water – therefore, Georgia must be punished.

True to CIA/Soros form, Georgia’s capital, Tbilisi, is now wracked in protests led by the ousted president who claims the election was ‘stolen’. This, in spite of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) reporting that it observed no systemic voting irregularities.

The opposition protesters are calling for a new election to be administered by the EU as von Der Leyen incites further protesting! A regional security source told TASS that “snipers trained in Ukraine” have arrived in Georgia to possibly stage a false-flag event during the protest. Those snipers are more likely US special ops given Ukraine’s military is defunct.

The concept of using Polls as evidence for an election is a rather new construct that is being parlayed in the Kamala Harris Regime Cartel. The Georgian president was exceptionally unpopular. Just like Kamala. The election outcome was fraudulently obtained – just as Kamala’s battle is restructured.

The most profound difference between the Harris election and Zourabichvili’s is the Cartel’s inability to fake the reality of Trump support via the rallies. As a result Democrat elites (Buffet, Bezos, etc…) are beginning to scale back the anti-Trump rhetoric and find a middle ground stance to defend themselves and try to appear neutral in the event the Cartel Fails again.

However, a military inspired renegade in the US election aftermath of a Trump win is most certainly NOT off the table. If Georgia is important enough for the CIA and special ops involvement – a US loss to the Cartel would be catastrophic!