HAPPY THANKSGIVING

Ignore the critics. Ignore the Cynics. Ignore the woebegone

For Thanksgiving is upon us and we should rejoice within song.

Put away your judgement. Put away your tears

bury them in the snowbells and sunspells of years

Something to sway to, somewhere to dance

For Thanks Giving is upon us giving another chance

Bring on the laughter. Bring on the Light. Shine like the wonder of earth’s delight

For you are the mirror. You are the breath. You are the clay of His holy sight

Be loving. Be giving. Be tender and pure. Hold your heart in another’s demure

For Thanksgiving is - just that and much more –

it starts with the heart and heals the core

It is a day of repair and repent

A day to restart to let go of the spent –

Our Father is with us. He’s taking a breath

As we fight and brawl so bitter in death

Let us show Him the mirror we cleave

In our soul as we love – our soul as we Believe.

Happy Thanksgiving To All, And To All - A Goodnight ~