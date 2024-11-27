HAPPY THANKSGIVING
Ignore the critics. Ignore the Cynics. Ignore the woebegone
For Thanksgiving is upon us and we should rejoice within song.
Put away your judgement. Put away your tears
bury them in the snowbells and sunspells of years
Something to sway to, somewhere to dance
For Thanks Giving is upon us giving another chance
Bring on the laughter. Bring on the Light. Shine like the wonder of earth’s delight
For you are the mirror. You are the breath. You are the clay of His holy sight
Be loving. Be giving. Be tender and pure. Hold your heart in another’s demure
For Thanksgiving is - just that and much more –
it starts with the heart and heals the core
It is a day of repair and repent
A day to restart to let go of the spent –
Our Father is with us. He’s taking a breath
As we fight and brawl so bitter in death
Let us show Him the mirror we cleave
In our soul as we love – our soul as we Believe.
Happy Thanksgiving To All, And To All - A Goodnight ~
The Lord has done great things for us, we are filled with joy Psalm 126:3.
Thank you for your writings which fill us with hope and joy.
Obrigado Helena a paz prevaleça entre nós humanos