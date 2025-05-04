Helena’s Substack

Sunface Jack
1h

I received this from a friend @GillesnFio. I happen to agree with him.

The Virtue of Israel

The Israelis converted deserts and swamps into centres for science, technology, engineering, and agriculture. They created desalination and water purification systems, pharmaceutical plants, biomedical devices and therapies, and myriad other life-serving values. In so doing, the Israelis raised the standard of living not only for themselves, but also for virtually everyone on the planet. From flash drives to pill cameras to bacteria-resistant textiles to cherry tomatoes, Israelis have rained life-serving values on the world.

Zionism is essentially a belief that Jewish people have a moral Right to a nation of their own to develop and to defend. A Right rightfully earned not because of any history or heritage there actually is between the area and the Jewish people, but because the Jews substantially accomplished establishing a Rights respecting state in an area where no respect for Rights existed before.

NB This is substantially different from what the Marxists say about Zionism.

The Jews formed a state substantially dedicated to the protection of individual rights; formed in a region in which no rights-respecting state already existed; and they substantially followed thru on the aim of protecting individual rights. This is why Israel is a legitimate state and why Israel has a moral obligation to destroy and crush those who openly call for the extermination of the Jewish people.

Islamic Israelis of Arab ancestry do have the right to vote in Israel for representatives in the Knesset. So, the BS you hear about Israel being an apartheid state is exactly that BS.

I am a South African and during Apartheid Black people did not have the vote . Coloured people did and so did Indians. However Blacks in their homelands that were established did have voting rights

Robert Welch
3h

Reminds me of the title of an old movie, The Ship of Fools. Only it's the World of Fools. As Catherine Fitts said, " Once one understands Love, one can't fathom why anyone would reject that and embrace evil ( fear ), because it's so stupid, it's so wasteful, and it's so unnecessary. "

Sums it up, I'd say. We could be living in a Heaven, but instead continue to choose Hell.......

How does one know one is in Hell? If one has fears, whether continually or sporadically, then that's a huge clue.......

When I was a remodeler doing business in Cambridge, MA ( Home of Harvard and MIT ), I'd be working on homes where the parents would be freaking out, trying to get their young kids into an Ivy league preparatory kindergarten. Panic was in the air, for weeks on end....What would you call that ? Heaven ??? LOL.

