PONZI DIAMONDS: 23.2% of Israel’s total export trade is in diamonds. India is the worlds largest exporter of diamonds which it imports from Africa and Russia as well as sources from one old local mine. They polish and cut them before exporting to the US ($6.7 billion), Israel, and China. The US imports a total of $18.4 billion in diamonds ($5.43 billion from Israel which it got from India) and exports $16.8 billion ($2.6 billion sent back to Israel and $2.5 billion sent back to India). Net diamond inventory = $1.6 billion. Given the US has no diamond mines of its own, we are exporting what we import.

However, according to Statista, the US market for diamonds in 2022 was $48 billion. IF our NET imports are only $1.6 billion and the US market is $48 billion – that’s some very funky odd common core math. So where are they coming from? And why are we exporting diamonds at all? According to AI – this Ponzi is to ‘create a market’ so as to maintain high prices for the commodity.

SEMI-CONDUCTOR PONZI: Israel’s largest export is semi conductor chips. The two largest manufacturers of chips in Israel are Intel and Nvidia. Two US companies making chips in Israel and selling them to the US for a premium while the Ohio plant is laying off workers in droves… and Israel gains the GDP.

MEDICAL EQUIPMENT PONZI: Israel’s third largest export is medical equipment. Enterprise Medical Equipment, LTD is mentioned as the top producer. However, their exports are limited to Germany. Their website states they are predominantly Israel specific. InspireMD is another medical device source – but it seems to have a US Headquarter location in Florida. So they would not account for exports.

Medtronic is listed as a superstar in medical equipment out of Israel. But they are an Irish/American company. According to Israel: “Almost every scientific medical breakthrough has some Israeli connection, whether in research, involvement in the leadership of the developing company, and more,” states the most recent annual report from Israel Advanced Technology Industries (IATI), the umbrella organization of the country’s high-tech and life-science sectors.

Formed in 2012, IATI is an NGO umbrella which helps to promote the advancement of Israeli tech created by US companies – as Israeli – funded by Horizon 2020, now Horizon 2027 via EU Taxpayers.

Digging in – it appears that Israel actually just acts as a Middleman for distribution of resources amongst western countries and China – that it has imported from the US, India, and China – while promoting the narrative that Israel is the manufacturer. And Israel is not really exporting anything of value. As in, Tucker Carlson and Matt Walsh declaring Israel is a dead country that contributes nothing to the global world at large.

An interesting revelation to be sure. But one that fits in the Jewish agenda of creating a FAKE and FALSE reality from ancient history to present wherein the Jewish religion is paramount despite it’s not existing until the 17th century AD>

The Bounty is now about creating a Jewish economy that is actually built on the economies of the US, India and China and redesigned as Israeli.

Of course every country is well aware of this fake anomaly of Trade and hold to the secrecy given that the punishment is the sanctions – like those imposed on Russia. Sanctions that Trump is supposedly going to INCREASE, despite his supposed Russia alliance. WHY? Because that is what he is told to do – by the Jewish Handlers that run every government in the western hemisphere.

While Putin and Lavrov understand this blackmail – it does not mean they will sanction its imposition via Trump, Starmer, Macron or any other puppet of the Bolshevik Regime. It means they simply understand the restraints to which Trump can not disengage. Restraints that would make Trump appear as weak. Subjected. Dominated. That do exist but must be shelved in order to maintain the PROTOCOLS. For Appearances.

Ultimately, it is up to Trump to shed the shackles. Like an addict – no one can release the restraints except those who are retrained.

A CHOICE. SO what Does Trump CHOOSE? TODAY HE AUTHORIZED THE RELEASE OF $330 MILLION IN WEAPONS TRANSFER TO UKRAINE.

WHAT DOES THIS TELL RUSSIA? CHINA? THE POWERS THAT HAVE INFLUENCE? It tells them that the wealth of the world can be bought and sold for no other reason than PROFIT. It tells us that Peace is not now nor ever the Agenda for ANY Country. It tells us that the US is ruled by a nefarious code of America LAST. IT TELLS US THAT THE US ECONOMY IS RUN BY A NEOLITHIC memory card of creation in the world of AI. And we haven’t a CLUE> And it Unfortunately tells us that Trump is an insert to create fake formidable positives while instigating a slew of Negative WAR prerogatives.

Including throughout the Middle East on Netanyahu’s Behalf. While capitalizing on a war funded by the US and EIGHT WESTERN ECONOMIES – Including INDIA. India – Funding – Israel.

The TRADE WAR is multiple layers deep in fraud and corruption that doesn’t even scratch the surface of the Trump Regime – UNLESS – DOGE is unleashed to freely investigate and report.