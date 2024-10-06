David Horowitz. A self-ascribed conservative Jewish activist is against any and all Muslims. Oddly, despite his claim to ‘conservatism’, he worked for Salon – a far left liberally progressive ‘news’ site that offers “predictably liberal provocative commentary and lots of sex”. It was founded by Catholics and Jews. Working with David Collier a far left Berkeley grad, Horowitz was as far removed from conservatism as Cheney, Romney and McCain. But the label was the stage.

Together these bulwarks of past were instrumental in creating the anti-Muslim rhetoric. The point of their collaboration was to create a ‘common enemy’ on behalf of Israel. Their platform included Truth Revolt whose editor was Ben Shapiro. But their ideology was/is to demonize anyone of Muslim origin to fulfill the genocide of ancient history. They are – Hollywood.

Horowitz' family were Soviet Bolsheviks. He initially supported Trump’s 2024 campaign but reversed positions to Kamala Harris – like a good neoconservative uniparty hawk. He is Founder of David Horowitz Freedom Center whose director is Caroline Glick, an Israeli New Right author who writes for Steve Bannon’s Breitbart News and has asserted that Lebanese are fake people as Israel annihilates their existence.

This is how the Zionists propagate. Thru fake ‘conservative’ sites supporting Zionism, Liberalism, Communism, and Global Regime Change under the gauge of false Conservatism, ie the wolf. In other words, any pundit whose extreme support for the secular, Deep State Cabal, Israel, as proudly promoted, is in fact a potential/probable Cabalist Shill. The Conservative Treehouse and the Gateway Pundit are two sites I highly recommended once upon a time, but their far left turn onto Highway Israel leaves more than a few doubts.

While both these sites were engaging in their fruits of conservatism – those fruits morphed into Zionist propaganda extremism – complicating their allegiance. The choice is simple - America or Secular genocidal Israel. This is the ultimate divisive pogrom between conservatives and liberals. The Israeli allegiance at all costs!

The same Israel that collaborated with the CIA in 9-11, created ISIS, and celebrates the slaughter of men, women and children is flexing its retaliatory muscle should anyone dare to take an alternate path. Macron was given the boot when he called for a western arms embargo and witnessed the elimination of the French Total Oil and Gas station blown to smithereens the next day by an Israel bomb in Lebanon.

Netanyahu televised his threat so no one would be mistaken about the consequences for not abiding by The Rules. The common puppets on Twitter immediately tweeted their undying support of Israel to the very Last American as the US slides into pitchfork fever under the Biden Regime. It has now come to my attention that not only is FEMA diverting funds to Israel, but so is USAID, the UN, WHO, DoD, Department of Agriculture, Department of State, and the Commodity Credit Corporation in a bizarre scheme of NGO’s. Leaving no doubt as to who owns ‘whom’. And who is Afraid of BiBi Wolf?

The Free Press: “In the late 1930s, when the land that is now Israel was under British rule…” What is wrong with this statement? Aside from the fact that is reveals a complete bumbling idiotic understanding of history – it frames a nonexistent Palestine. In 1920, Britain assumed responsibility for Palestine from the defeated Ottoman Empire under a League of Nations Mandate. During the next two decades, over 100,000 Jews entered the country. When Palestine resisted the coup takeover of their land, Israel created ‘terrorist groups’.

The History That Was Hushed:

The main terrorist groups were Irgun Zvai Leumi (National Military Organization) - ultimately led by future Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin - and an even more militant organization, Lohamey Heruth Israel (Fighters for the Freedom of Israel) or LHI. In November 1944, LHI assassinated the British Minister for the Middle East, Lord Moyne.

After WWII, the British refused to lift the ban on immigration and admit 100,000 Jews to Palestine. The Jewish underground forces were now united. The Haganah had resisted attacking the British as long as they were fighting Nazi Germany. Now, their fighters allied themselves with Irgun and carried out several raids against the British.

On 28 June 1946, 17,000 British troops carried out Operation Agatha in Jerusalem. The Jewish Agency offices and other buildings were raided and arms caches discovered. On 31 March 1947, Irgun set light to the oil refinery at Haifa, starting a fire which blazed for three weeks. In May, it attacked the prison at Acre, freeing a large number of inmates.

On 29 July, in retaliation for the execution of three of their members, LHI kidnapped and hanged two British Army sergeants. They then booby-trapped the bodies so that the officer who cut them down was badly injured.

The Muslims were not fighting against the Jews – The British WERE!

These are the circumstances that led to the UN designation wherein Israel was awarded 57% of Palestine – an agreement that was never signed by Palestine. The British were sick of fighting the Israeli terrorists over Palestine and decided to let the Arabs handle it.

This history is only 80 years old and yet is quashed by Jews attempting to victimize themselves into a power position. Horowitz, Collier, and Shapiro extract this history in exchange for The Chosen People – Operation Propaganda. Thereafter assigning themselves as superior beings, when in fact they are simply gangland terrorists.

And the Media Cried WOLF.