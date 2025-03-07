I keep reading articles about the pandemic of ‘depression’. A threatening rise among 18 to 40 years olds is gripping our American youth. The articles present the numbers without really delving into the WHY – and instead focus on Pharma. But Pharma for once is not the main instigator, it is simply a result. I read Facebooks posts of stifling depression, anxiety and panic. Not about or because of Trump, but because of what we witness around us on a daily basis. Evil.

Our tender next generations have been swindled of their very lives. The vast majority told to get the vaccine or be fired. Now they are told it was all a lie and their health will deteriorate into a life of pain and disability followed by certain death within a short time! What the FARK do you think they should feel? We stole Their LIVES.

We have now learned that our doctors are our worst enemy giving us disease after disease. Butchering us with knives and needles. Our politicians want us dead. Our families are divided and broken. And now we learn that every dollar we faithfully have given to every tax agency is a fraud. Corrupt to the CORE! The real job market is in the twalette. The housing market is broken. Food now costs a mortgage payment. And EVERYTHING we/they believed – has been ripped to shreds. What the FARK should they feel?

How often do I now hear derisive comments about the millennials. People calling them lazy, worthless, ignorant, the expletives SOAR! So, they cling to any enclave they can find where people don’t spit on them. At least we had some good times. They’ve got NOTHING. And if that hibernation means taking anti-depressants, smoking pot, drinking, who are we to now impose some barren psychiatric evaluation…

I wonder if the members of Congress pulling in their millions on the backs of every taxpayer have any compassion – and all I can think of is Ted Cruz in the airport being told to take his place in line only to have him boom, “Do you know WHO I AM”. So, no, they have no compassion. Take the rubber mask and suit off and behind the slits are repulsive alien Lizards. Drinking the blood of children like vampires – before the kill.

And instead of releasing the list, Congress wants to protect the Lizards first. Don’t drop all the names – someone’s feelings might get hurt… An entire generation is faced with this realization that our country is a despotic evil corrupt satire of reality. For every piece of good news there are a thousand razor cuts. Because pain is the goal.

There is not ONE Congressional member, one state member of the government who isn’t worthy of Guantanamo for life. Those that knew and did nothing – are just as guilty. The IRS says ‘ignorance’ is no excuse – we will punish you anyway.

So Yes, I would venture that the upcoming generation and the millennials might be ‘depressed’.

Veterans are left on the streets. While the politicians that sent them to fight useless wars sit in their gilded offices counting money where they go to work one day a week. Checking their Rolex, it’s 4 pm – time to go home to the wife, the mistress, the Olympic sized backyard pool, alas the chauffeur needs to be called first - That might make some people depressed. People who just wanted a chance at LIFE! People who are attacked in subways, on streets, in their homes, at church, in a movie theater, at a grocery store – where they are shot – just for existing, those people might be a bit ‘depressed’.

So, let’s blame Pharma. While sipping Champagne.

Maybe next time the comedians make their rounds with a microphone revealing just how uneducated college students are, or when we judge and condemn just how broken they have become we can take a moment and realize it is OUR fault. We allowed all of this to happen due to ignorance and/or preferring Lies because reality was too Dark. We created this – for them. The schools. The abysmal education. An economy of debt and taxation. A world rotting.

Every time I see a new and improved ‘weapon’ that will kill more, kill from a longer distance, more efficiently, leaving less to clean up after the bodies fall – I wonder do we even understand this is now our solitaire focus. Lining the cards up in a game of chance. When we lose, we just shuffle the deck and hope this next time we’ll win – with better weapons.

The military doesn’t even pretend any longer that these newly sophisticated weapons have purpose beneficial to society. NONE. Macron is telling the French to prepare for war with slews of nuclear weapons – take Sulphur tablets for the radiation that has burned your skin off… Russia BAD. Even in WWII, Russia didn’t ‘attack’ France, France supported and propped up Hitler until FDR and Churchill ordered troops to stand-down and lose. Just ask General Patton… suicided.

Russia wasn’t the enemy – Communism was. When the Bolsheviks left for Israel, Europe and America, Russia was allowed to be FREE after 80 years of starvation, oppression, death, and disease.

As humans we have devolved from the intelligence quotient and spectrum of our ancient ancestors. The illusion was to present the Hollywood frame of ‘cavemen’ – grunts, apelike, but less than animals, to force us to believe we are evolved – better – thankful. While the hand of suppression gives us just enough air to breath. This is OUR fault. We need to Own this. We made the world our children live a dystopian world of monsters. Ya – they are depressed.

STOP Judging. We should be apologizing.