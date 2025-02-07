I was never a fan of rollercoasters, didn’t understand why someone would ‘want’ to make themselves scream in fear. Fear adrenaline is not my preference. But I have to say the rollercoaster that President Trump and Elon Musk are taking us on – is rather FUN! We have known the degree of corruption for some time, it just took the pundit media a while to catch up. WHY? They were afraid.

In exposing the graft within our government system, markets are becoming aware that the value of the US government will plummet before it recovers. Why? Because the graft will expose the fact that our debt is even deeper than posited by the Treasury. Which is why gold is advancing. And who has been accumulating gold? Russia and China – the tortoises to the hare.

The Atlantic far left magazine receives donations from US State Department as well as the US Department of Energy. Like CSIS, they receive quite a bit of donations from foreign governments including; Qatar, UAE, Japan, Korea, Burisma/Ukraine, Viktor Pinchuck/Ukraine and even NATO. The Open Society, aka George Soros, receives funding from USAID and then redistributes the money to other far left NGO’s including The Atlantic. At what point are these NGO’s Foreign Agents? And why would they receive IRS 501©(3) status?

The Atlantic’s last audit and filing with the IRS was for 2023. They failed the audit. Their Form 990 revealed income of $75 million and charitable grants of $5 million or 6.67%. Example: 1) Largest program expense was $11,305,700 including grants of $3.7 million via the Rockefeller Foundation – for Climate Change. 2) Middle East Program to ‘protect US interests’ $7,723,574 including grants of $133,482. 3) The Global Energy Center – which is The Atlantic – working with other countries to promote global energy… $7,723,132 including grants of $89,497.

This is NOT a magazine of 'experts' as their website states, this is an entity that is orchestrating government functions outside of the auspices of the federal government. Without oversight. Without authority. Without being "ELECTED"...

There are 16 such entries regarding 'program expenses and grants' on their 2023 990, throughout Africa, South Asia, Turkey, Latin America, China, Eurasia, Europe, as well as a ‘Disinformation Lab’.

In other words, The Atlantic is not a Magazine, it is an agent that uses foreign government and foundation monies to act as an agent of the American Government in achieving interests negative to America. Of course, their largest expense is salaries at $35.7 million, with $10 million in property and $38 million in investments… ALL TAX FREE

Despite receiving millions in funding from foreign governments and their principles, The Atlantic routinely denigrates other countries from using ‘foreign agency’ requirements. Most recently in Georgia. Georgia was the subject of a coup in 2024 against the legitimately elected President who favored Russia over the EU. The newly elected president was imposing foreign agency status and requirements on NGO’s and The Atlantic had a meltdown. They refused to register and that tantrum led to riots...

Laurene Jobs is the owner of The Atlantic and Jeffrey Goldberg is the Chief Editor. Goldberg was a former IDF soldier. The Atlantic is about as deep as one Magazine can get in the democrat breadbasket of Hillary Clinton and foreign interference. Yoni Applebaum, also an Israeli, senior editor at The Atlantic led the impeachment of Trump #1.

CSIS is no different. Net Assets of over $215 million untaxed, on Revenues of nearly $1 billion, payroll accounting for 55% of expenses. Unaudited. John Hamre is the CEO and President of CSIS. He brings to the table a decades long history of preparing and officiating over Department of Defense BUDGETS. The Department that cannot account for multiple trillions. The Department that has yet to pass an audit! Having no background in accounting or finance, Holmes was primarily responsible for the oversight and evaluation of procurement, research, and development programs, and defense budget issues – his title, Comptroller.

These agencies operate for profit despite their flagrant violations of IRS rules. They are illegally acting as the US Government across the globe, using taxpayer money and operating as a Foreign Agent without being registered… Like AIPAC.

Until we obliterate NGO and Foundation charitable status, they will continue to grow and control America while working towards the Netanyahu goal:

“America is a golden calf and we will suck it dry, chop it up and sell it off piece by piece until there is nothing left but the world’s biggest welfare state that we will create and control – this is what we do to countries we hate. We destroy them very slowly.” ~ Netanyahu 1990.