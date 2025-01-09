Rick Scott reintroduces bill to set $100 million reward for arrest of Nicolás Maduro. Essentially turning the US into an official Mafia Cartel. According to Scott, Maduro is responsible for turning Venezuela into a Hellhole because Maduro assisted a Venezuelan drug-trafficking organization “comprised of high-ranking Venezuelan officials”, in a corrupt and violent narco-terrorism conspiracy with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC). In 2017, FARC made a deal with the Colombian government for peace.

CIA? They get a pass.

The FARC was a communist Marxist militant group founded in Colombia in 1964. They grew as a result of the US CIA coup activities in Colombia. The first coup in 1953 installed Pinella who went to Tri-State College in the US before returning to Colombia in 1932 to fight Peru. Upon taking over as President 1954, he initiated martial law and ruled as a dictatorship. He was forced to resign in 1958.

The second coup by the CIA was labeled Plan LAZO in 1968. The US used ‘napalm bombs’ and 16,000 troops to decimate 1000 villagers wherein only 48 were armed. Those 48 fled into the mountains and formed FARC.

Given the coups, and US installed leaders, Colombia’s resources began to be privatized so that multinational corporations could take control. In addition to oil and drugs, Colombia is rich in metals (gold, silver, platinum, emeralds, rubies, etc..) as well as a host of valuable minerals.

For it’s part, the CIA has frequently justified its military actions in Colombia as part of the war against Drugs and Communism. This assertion has been termed the Big Lie by five different journalists who exposed the operations as terrorism: Larry Collins, Alexander Cockburn, Gary Webb, Peter Dale Scott and Alfred McCoy.

GARY WEBB: The one I am most familiar with his Gary Webb. He wrote a series of articles, “Dark Alliance”, wherein he claimed the Nicaraguan Contras were an offshoot of the CIA. The series revealed that a drug lord in the US, Ricky Donnell, was supplied with cocaine via 2 Nicaraguans who were backed by the CIA to flood California with drugs. Ultimately leading to a crack explosion in urban cities. The CIA investigated itself over the allegations and concluded they were meritless.

Webb was found dead in 2004 with two gunshots to the head, the first went from his ear thru his face and out his cheek, the second killed him. It was ruled – a suicide.

ALFRED McCOY: According to McCoy, the CIA chartered Air America aircraft and helicopters in northern Laos to transport opium harvested by their "tribal mercenaries". In his Congressional statement, McCoy claimed two Laotian generals, Ouane Rattikone and Vang Pao as well as two South Vietnamese generals, Dang Van Quang and Ngo Dzu were working on behalf of the CIA to facilitate the transfer of the opium. Again, nothing came of the allegations.

The only reason I can see for Rick Scott and is cohort in crime, Ted Cruz, to put a bounty on Maduro’s head is for another attempt at the previous failed coup. Given all coups are for the purpose of stealing resources, Maduro is NOT backing down.

The CIA’s Edmundo Gonzalez was inserted as the stand-in for Maria Corina Machado, the true CIA choice. She was disallowed from running due to her history of donations from National Endowment for Democracy (NED) a well-known coup plotter. Gonzalez was a nobody puppet. Both went into hiding. Maria attended Yales, ‘World Fellows Program’. Brooke Shearer was made the Program’s first Director in 2001. Shearer’s resume begins as she was appointed Hillary’s aide. Which now ties the Program to Hillary and by default Bush given it was his alma mater.

Thus, entangling Clinton and Bush into the CIA’s apparatus in Venezuela.

Thus, revealing Republicans Cruz and Scott are none other than Clinton Lackeys. Suddenly Venezuela is looking like Haiti – take the gold and children - affair. And Maduro is not biting.

Rick Scott making his $100 million taxpayer funded bounty is looking more like a move to incite gangs given their 2 Colombian hitmen, 3 mercenaries from Ukraine, and 2 ‘high level’ US citizens were just arrested by Maduro. The insinuation would be that the 2 US perps are from Academi, formerly Blackwater, which openly worked for the CIA.